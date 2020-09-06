YAML loader for Webpack. Allows importing YAML files as JS objects. Uses
yaml internally.
npm install --save-dev yaml-loader
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ya?ml$/,
use: 'yaml-loader'
}
]
}
}
# file.yaml
---
config:
js:
key: test
hello: world
// application.js
import file from './file.yaml'
file.hello === 'world'
In addition to all
yaml options, the loader supports the following additional options:
asJSON
If enabled, the loader output is stringified JSON rather than stringified JavaScript. For Webpack v4, you'll need to set the rule to have
type: "json". Also useful for chaining with other loaders that expect JSON input.
asStream
If enabled, parses the source file as a stream of YAML documents. With this, the output will always be an array, with entries for each document. If set,
namespace is ignored.
To use this option for only some YAML files, it's probably easiest to use a query parameter and match that using Rule.resourceQuery:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ya?ml$/,
type: 'json', // Required by Webpack v4
oneOf: [
{
resourceQuery: /stream/,
options: { asStream: true },
use: 'yaml-loader'
},
{ use: 'yaml-loader' }
]
}
]
}
}
Then, importing
./foo.yaml will expect it to contain only one document, but
./bar.yaml?stream may contain multiple documents.
namespace
Allows for exposing a sub-tree of the source document:
import jsCfg from './file.yaml?namespace=config.js'
jsCfg.key === 'test'
The
namespace should be a series of keys, dot separated. Note that any
options object in your
webpack.config.js rule will be superseded by a
?query.