openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
yl

yaml-loader

by Eemeli Aro
0.6.0 (see all)

YAML loader for webpack (converts YAML to JSON)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

564K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

yaml-loader for Webpack

YAML loader for Webpack. Allows importing YAML files as JS objects. Uses yaml internally.

Installation

npm install --save-dev yaml-loader

Usage

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.ya?ml$/,
        use: 'yaml-loader'
      }
    ]
  }
}

# file.yaml
---
config:
  js:
    key: test
hello: world

// application.js
import file from './file.yaml'

file.hello === 'world'

Options

In addition to all yaml options, the loader supports the following additional options:

asJSON

If enabled, the loader output is stringified JSON rather than stringified JavaScript. For Webpack v4, you'll need to set the rule to have type: "json". Also useful for chaining with other loaders that expect JSON input.

asStream

If enabled, parses the source file as a stream of YAML documents. With this, the output will always be an array, with entries for each document. If set, namespace is ignored.

To use this option for only some YAML files, it's probably easiest to use a query parameter and match that using Rule.resourceQuery:

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.ya?ml$/,
        type: 'json', // Required by Webpack v4
        oneOf: [
          {
            resourceQuery: /stream/,
            options: { asStream: true },
            use: 'yaml-loader'
          },
          { use: 'yaml-loader' }
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
}

Then, importing ./foo.yaml will expect it to contain only one document, but ./bar.yaml?stream may contain multiple documents.

namespace

Allows for exposing a sub-tree of the source document:

import jsCfg from './file.yaml?namespace=config.js'

jsCfg.key === 'test'

The namespace should be a series of keys, dot separated. Note that any options object in your webpack.config.js rule will be superseded by a ?query.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
zeroinformatique10 Ratings8 Reviews
6 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial