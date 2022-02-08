Supports JSON Schema 7 and below.
Starting from
1.0.0 the language server uses eemeli/yaml as the new YAML parser, which strictly enforces the specified YAML spec version. Default YAML spec version is
1.2, it can be changed with
yaml.yamlVersion setting.
The following settings are supported:
yaml.yamlVersion: Set default YAML spec version (1.2 or 1.1)
yaml.format.enable: Enable/disable default YAML formatter (requires restart)
yaml.format.singleQuote: Use single quotes instead of double quotes
yaml.format.bracketSpacing: Print spaces between brackets in objects
yaml.format.proseWrap: Always: wrap prose if it exceeds the print width, Never: never wrap the prose, Preserve: wrap prose as-is
yaml.format.printWidth: Specify the line length that the printer will wrap on
yaml.validate: Enable/disable validation feature
yaml.hover: Enable/disable hover
yaml.completion: Enable/disable autocompletion
yaml.schemas: Helps you associate schemas with files in a glob pattern
yaml.schemaStore.enable: When set to true the YAML language server will pull in all available schemas from JSON Schema Store
yaml.schemaStore.url: URL of a schema store catalog to use when downloading schemas.
yaml.customTags: Array of custom tags that the parser will validate against. It has two ways to be used. Either an item in the array is a custom tag such as "!Ref" and it will automatically map !Ref to scalar or you can specify the type of the object !Ref should be e.g. "!Ref sequence". The type of object can be either scalar (for strings and booleans), sequence (for arrays), map (for objects).
yaml.maxItemsComputed: The maximum number of outline symbols and folding regions computed (limited for performance reasons).
[yaml].editor.tabSize: the number of spaces to use when autocompleting. Takes priority over editor.tabSize.
editor.tabSize: the number of spaces to use when autocompleting. Default is 2.
http.proxy: The URL of the proxy server that will be used when attempting to download a schema. If it is not set or it is undefined no proxy server will be used.
http.proxyStrictSSL: If true the proxy server certificate should be verified against the list of supplied CAs. Default is false.
[yaml].editor.formatOnType: Enable/disable on type indent and auto formatting array
yaml.disableDefaultProperties: Disable adding not required properties with default values into completion text
In order to use the custom tags in your YAML file you need to first specify the custom tags in the setting of your code editor. For example, we can have the following custom tags:
"yaml.customTags": [
"!Scalar-example scalar",
"!Seq-example sequence",
"!Mapping-example mapping"
]
The !Scalar-example would map to a scalar custom tag, the !Seq-example would map to a sequence custom tag, the !Mapping-example would map to a mapping custom tag.
We can then use the newly defined custom tags inside our YAML file:
some_key: !Scalar-example some_value
some_sequence: !Seq-example
- some_seq_key_1: some_seq_value_1
- some_seq_key_2: some_seq_value_2
some_mapping: !Mapping-example
some_mapping_key_1: some_mapping_value_1
some_mapping_key_2: some_mapping_value_2
yaml.schemas applies a schema to a file. In other words, the schema (placed on the left) is applied to the glob pattern on the right. Your schema can be local or online. Your schema path must be relative to the project root and not an absolute path to the schema.
For example: If you have project structure
myProject
> myYamlFile.yaml
you can do
yaml.schemas: {
"https://json.schemastore.org/composer": "/myYamlFile.yaml"
}
and that will associate the composer schema with myYamlFile.yaml.
When associating a schema it should follow the format below
yaml.schemas: {
"url": "globPattern",
"Kubernetes": "globPattern"
}
e.g.
yaml.schemas: {
"https://json.schemastore.org/composer": "/*"
}
e.g.
yaml.schemas: {
"kubernetes": "/myYamlFile.yaml"
}
e.g.
yaml.schemas: {
"https://json.schemastore.org/composer": "/*",
"kubernetes": "/myYamlFile.yaml"
}
On Windows with full path:
yaml.schemas: {
"C:\\Users\\user\\Documents\\custom_schema.json": "someFilePattern.yaml",
}
On Mac/Linux with full path:
yaml.schemas: {
"/home/user/custom_schema.json": "someFilePattern.yaml",
}
Since
0.11.0 YAML Schemas can be used for validation:
"/home/user/custom_schema.yaml": "someFilePattern.yaml"
A schema can be associated with multiple globs using a json array, e.g.
yaml.schemas: {
"kubernetes": ["filePattern1.yaml", "filePattern2.yaml"]
}
e.g.
"yaml.schemas": {
"http://json.schemastore.org/composer": ["/*"],
"file:///home/johnd/some-schema.json": ["some.yaml"],
"../relative/path/schema.json": ["/config*.yaml"],
"/Users/johnd/some-schema.json": ["some.yaml"],
}
e.g.
"yaml.schemas": {
"kubernetes": ["/myYamlFile.yaml"]
}
e.g.
"yaml.schemas": {
"http://json.schemastore.org/composer": ["/*"],
"kubernetes": ["/myYamlFile.yaml"]
}
You can also use relative paths when working with multi root workspaces.
Suppose you have a multi root workspace that is laid out like:
My_first_project:
test.yaml
my_schema.json
My_second_project:
test2.yaml
my_schema2.json
You must then associate schemas relative to the root of the multi root workspace project.
yaml.schemas: {
"My_first_project/my_schema.json": "test.yaml",
"My_second_project/my_schema2.json": "test2.yaml"
}
yaml.schemas allows you to specify json schemas that you want to validate against the yaml that you write. Kubernetes is an optional field. It does not require a url as the language server will provide that. You just need the keyword kubernetes and a glob pattern.
It is possible to specify a yaml schema using a modeline.
# yaml-language-server: $schema=<urlToTheSchema>
Also it is possible to use relative path in a modeline:
# yaml-language-server: $schema=../relative/path/to/schema
or absolute path:
# yaml-language-server: $schema=/absolute/path/to/schema
An image is provided for users who would like to use the YAML language server without having to install dependencies locally.
The image is located at
quay.io/redhat-developer/yaml-language-server
To run the image you can use:
docker run -it quay.io/redhat-developer/yaml-language-server:latest
yaml-language-server use
vscode-languageserver@7.0.0 which implements LSP 3.16
The support schema selection notification is sent from a client to the server to inform server that client supports JSON Schema selection.
Notification:
'yaml/supportSchemaSelection'
void
The schema store initialized notification is sent from the server to a client to inform client that server has finished initializing/loading schemas from schema store, and client now can ask for schemas.
Notification:
'yaml/schema/store/initialized'
void
The get all schemas request sent from a client to server to get all known schemas.
Request:
'yaml/get/all/jsonSchemas';
Response:
JSONSchemaDescriptionExt[]
interface JSONSchemaDescriptionExt {
/**
* Schema URI
*/
uri: string;
/**
* Schema name, from schema store
*/
name?: string;
/**
* Schema description, from schema store
*/
description?: string;
/**
* Is schema used for current document
*/
usedForCurrentFile: boolean;
/**
* Is schema from schema store
*/
fromStore: boolean;
}
The request sent from a client to server to get schemas used for current document. Client can use this method to indicate in UI which schemas used for current YAML document.
Request:
'yaml/get/jsonSchema';
Response:
JSONSchemaDescription[]
interface JSONSchemaDescriptionExt {
/**
* Schema URI
*/
uri: string;
/**
* Schema name, from schema store
*/
name?: string;
/**
* Schema description, from schema store
*/
description?: string;
}
This repository only contains the server implementation. Here are some known clients consuming this server:
cd yaml-language-server
$ yarn install
$ yarn run build
node (Yaml Language Server Location)/out/server/src/server.js [--stdio]
We have included the option to connect to the language server via stdio to help with integrating the language server into different clients.
Building the YAML Language Server produces CommonJS modules in the
/out/server/src directory. In addition, a build also produces UMD (Universal Module Definition) modules and ES Modules (ESM) in the
/lib directory. That gives you choices in using the YAML Language Server with different module loaders on the server side and in the browser with bundlers like webpack.
We use a GitHub Action to publish each change in the
main branch to npm registry with the
next tag.
You may use the
next version to adopt the latest changes into your project.