This project is now abandoned and the repository archived. The license should allow you to fork and do whatever you want, in case you cannot migrate to a different YAML library.

Fun history fact: when I made the port there wasn't another pure JS YAML parser - the initial commit for this repo was just a couple of days before the initial release of js-yaml!

yaml-js is a YAML loader and dumper, ported pretty much line-for-line from PyYAML. The goal for the project is to maintain a reliable and specification-complete YAML processor in pure Javascript, with CoffeeScript source code. You can try it out here.

Loading is stable and well-used, and passes the yaml-spec test suite, which fairly thoroughly covers the YAML 'core' schema.

Dumping is present but very lightly tested (auto-tests only, no significant usage). The output should therefore be correct YAML, however formatting is currently entirely untested.

How Do I Get It?

npm install yaml-js

How Do I Use It?

var yaml = require ( 'yaml-js' ); console .log(yaml.load( '---

' + 'phrase1:

' + ' - hello

' + ' - &world world

' + 'phrase2:

' + ' - goodbye

' + ' - *world

' + 'phrase3: >

' + ' What is up

' + ' in this place.' )); console .log(yaml.dump({ phrase1 : [ 'hello' , 'world' ], phrase2 : [ 'goodbye' , 'world' ], phrase3 : 'What is up in this place.' }));

API summary

Method Description load Parse the first YAML document in a stream and produce the corresponding Javascript object. dump Serialize a Javascript object into a YAML stream. load_all Parse all YAML documents in a stream and produce the corresponing Javascript objects. dump_all Serialize a sequence of Javascript objects into a YAML stream. scan Scan a YAML stream and produce tokens. parse Parse a YAML stream and produce events. compose Parse the first YAML document in a stream and produce the corresponding representation tree. compose_all Parse all YAML documents in a stream and produce corresponding representation trees. emit Emit YAML parsing events into a stream. serialize Serialize a representation tree into a YAML stream. serialize_all Serialize a sequence of representation trees into a YAML stream.

License

WTFPL