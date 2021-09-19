This project is now abandoned and the repository archived. The license should allow you to fork and do whatever you want, in case you cannot migrate to a different YAML library.
Fun history fact: when I made the port there wasn't another pure JS YAML parser - the initial commit for this repo was just a couple of days before the initial release of js-yaml!
yaml-js is a YAML loader and dumper, ported pretty much line-for-line from PyYAML. The goal for the project is to maintain a reliable and specification-complete YAML processor in pure Javascript, with CoffeeScript source code. You can try it out here.
Loading is stable and well-used, and passes the yaml-spec test suite, which fairly thoroughly covers the YAML 'core' schema.
Dumping is present but very lightly tested (auto-tests only, no significant usage). The output should therefore be correct YAML, however formatting is currently entirely untested.
npm install yaml-js
// Server (e.g. node.js)
var yaml = require('yaml-js');
// Browser
// <script src='yaml.min.js'></script>
// Loading
console.log(yaml.load(
'---\n' +
'phrase1:\n' +
' - hello\n' +
' - &world world\n' +
'phrase2:\n' +
' - goodbye\n' +
' - *world\n' +
'phrase3: >\n' +
' What is up\n' +
' in this place.'
));
// { phrase1: [ 'hello', 'world' ],
// phrase2: [ 'goodbye', 'world' ],
// phrase3: 'What is up in this place.' }
// Dumping
console.log(yaml.dump({
phrase1: [ 'hello', 'world' ],
phrase2: [ 'goodbye', 'world' ],
phrase3: 'What is up in this place.'
}));
// phrase1: [hello, world]
// phrase2: [goodbye, world]
// phrase3: What is up in this place.
|Method
|Description
load
|Parse the first YAML document in a stream and produce the corresponding Javascript object.
dump
|Serialize a Javascript object into a YAML stream.
load_all
|Parse all YAML documents in a stream and produce the corresponing Javascript objects.
dump_all
|Serialize a sequence of Javascript objects into a YAML stream.
scan
|Scan a YAML stream and produce tokens.
parse
|Parse a YAML stream and produce events.
compose
|Parse the first YAML document in a stream and produce the corresponding representation tree.
compose_all
|Parse all YAML documents in a stream and produce corresponding representation trees.
emit
|Emit YAML parsing events into a stream.
serialize
|Serialize a representation tree into a YAML stream.
serialize_all
|Serialize a sequence of representation trees into a YAML stream.