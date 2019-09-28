This package provides support custom tags in a YAML document that facilitate inclusion of external .yaml files, or directories of .yaml files. This functionality is of course frowned upon by the YAML core team, but I find YAML too damn useful as a configuration format to not support inclusions. If you feel the same way, these tags will be helpful to you.

Installation

npm install yaml-include

Usage

A very small script can be created to leverage the yaml-include tags. The script would look something like this:

var yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ); var yamlinc = require ( 'yaml-include' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var p = require ( 'path' ); yamlinc.setBaseFile(p.join(__dirname, 'yaml-dir' , 'base.yaml' )); var src = fs.readFileSync(yamlinc.basefile, 'utf8' ); var obj = yaml.load(src, { schema : yamlinc.YAML_INCLUDE_SCHEMA, filename : yamlinc.basefile });

A YAML file using these tags might look like this (this file is in example/swagger/spec.yaml ):

swagger: "2.0" info: description: | This is a sample server Petstore server. [Learn about Swagger](http://swagger.wordnik.com) or join the IRC channel `#swagger` on irc.freenode.net. For this sample, you can use the api key `special-key` to test the authorization filters version: "1.0.0" title: Swagger Petstore termsOfService: http://helloreverb.com/terms/ contact: name: apiteam@wordnik.com license: name: Apache 2.0 url: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html host: petstore.swagger.wordnik.com basePath: /v2 schemes: - http paths: !!inc /dir [ 'paths' ] securityDefinitions: !!inc /file security.yaml definitions: !!inc /dir [ 'definitions' , { recursive: false , allowEmpty: false }]

How It Works

Documents and files discovered during inclusion using the !!inc/dir tag are added to a generated YAML segment. Processing considers directory names and file names (before the .ext ) to be keys, and the contents are mapped onto them. The easiest way to explain is with an example.

Given base.yaml looks like this...

name: Include Test included: !!inc /dir [ 'inc' ]

with the default settings, you'd wind up with the following:

Directory Structure Resulting YAML Equivalent somedir/ name : Include Test | ` | | | | | | ` | | | | | | | | | ` | ` ` `

For a bunch of different examples on each of the subdirectories in this example, look in the test/fixtures/options directory.

YAML API

Please note: There's not much an API at all within the JavaScript files. This package extends the js-yaml package, and the descriptions that follow are related to usage of the custom YAML tags this package exposes.

!!inc/dir [ path [, options] ]

Parses path as a single directory pathname. options is a mapping YAML type.

options:

allowEmpty (default: false) - allow an empty file to appear in the generated result. When set to true, an empty file named empty.yaml will be represented as empty: {} .

(default: false) - allow an empty file to appear in the generated result. When set to true, an empty file named will be represented as . recursive (default: true) - Specifies whether or not to recurse into subdirectories.

(default: true) - Specifies whether or not to recurse into subdirectories. extensions (default: ['.yaml', '.yml']) - Determines file extensions to consider for inclusion.

(default: ['.yaml', '.yml']) - Determines file extensions to consider for inclusion. lowerKeys (default: false) - Force all keys gleaned from the directory hierarchy to lower case.

(default: false) - Force all keys gleaned from the directory hierarchy to lower case. variableIndicator (default: '~') - When a file or directory name is prefixed with this character, the representation in the generated output will be wrapped in the variablePrefix and variableSuffix strings.

(default: '~') - When a file or directory name is prefixed with this character, the representation in the generated output will be wrapped in the and strings. variablePrefix (default: '{') - When representing a variable, this string will precede the variable name.

(default: '{') - When representing a variable, this string will precede the variable name. variableSuffix (default: '}') - When representing a variable, this string will follow the variable name.

(default: '}') - When representing a variable, this string will follow the variable name. ignoreIndicator (default: '_') - When a file or directory name is prefixed with this character, it and whatever contents it may hold will be ignored. NOTE: A whitelisted file path overrides this setting.

(default: '_') - When a file or directory name is prefixed with this character, it and whatever contents it may hold will be ignored. A whitelisted file path overrides this setting. ignoreTopLevelDir (default: true) - Specifies if the directory being included use its own name as the initial key.

(default: true) - Specifies if the directory being included use its own name as the initial key. whitelist (default: []) - An array of paths to include regardless of any other settings.

(default: []) - An array of paths to include regardless of any other settings. blacklist (default: []) - An array of paths to skip regardless of any other settings.

(default: []) - An array of paths to skip regardless of any other settings. excludeTopLevelDirSeparator (default: false) - Specifies if documents in the top level of the include path should be put under a key with an empty dir separator, or be added to the top level of the returned result.

(default: false) - Specifies if documents in the top level of the include path should be put under a key with an empty dir separator, or be added to the top level of the returned result. pathSeparator (default: '/') - Determines path separator to use when joining subdirectory include paths together.

NOTE: if you want to use an !!inc/dir tag within an included file, make sure the inclusion path you enter is relative to the top-level included file.

!!inc/file path

Parses path as a path to a single YAML document. The contents of that document will be a mapping under the key the tag is used on.

NOTE: Files are permitted to include other files or directories. Just make sure any paths within those files are relative to the top-level document.

License

View the LICENSE file (ISC).