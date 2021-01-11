Important This project has been deprecated. We recommend yq.

A simple CLI for working with YAML files.

Installation

$ npm install -g yaml-cli

Shell Completion

You can set up shell completion like this:

$ eval $(yaml env -)

Examples

Given the following test.yml file:

foo: bar: 7 baz: - 17 - "hello world"

get

You can get properties:

$ yaml get test.yaml foo.bar 7

or array accessors:

$ yaml get test.yaml foo.baz.1 hello world

set

You can set values, too.

$ yaml set test.yaml foo.baz.1 goodbye foo: bar: 7 baz: - 17 - "goodbye"

template

You can instantiate template files, too. Given the following template:

I would like to say {{foo.baz.1}}

you can instantiate it like this:

$ yaml t test.yaml test.template I would like to say hello world

json

You can read and write JSON.

To convert from JSON to YAML:

$ yaml json read test.json foo: bar: 7 baz: - 17 - "hello world"

To convert from YAML to JSON:

$ yaml json write test.yaml { "foo": { "bar": 7, "baz": [ 17, "hello world" ] } }

You can get more help by just typing yaml .

$ yaml Usage: yaml < command > [<args>] Some useful yaml commands are: commands List all yaml commands get Get a value from a YAML file set Set a value in a YAML file template Instantiate a template file with a YAML file. See 'yaml help <command>' for information on a specific command .

Limitations