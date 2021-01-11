Important This project has been deprecated. We recommend yq.
A simple CLI for working with YAML files.
$ npm install -g yaml-cli
You can set up shell completion like this:
$ eval $(yaml env -)
Given the following
test.yml file:
foo:
bar: 7
baz:
- 17
- "hello world"
You can get properties:
$ yaml get test.yaml foo.bar
7
or array accessors:
$ yaml get test.yaml foo.baz.1
hello world
You can set values, too.
$ yaml set test.yaml foo.baz.1 goodbye
foo:
bar: 7
baz:
- 17
- "goodbye"
You can instantiate template files, too. Given the following template:
I would like to say {{foo.baz.1}}
you can instantiate it like this:
$ yaml t test.yaml test.template
I would like to say hello world
You can read and write JSON.
To convert from JSON to YAML:
$ yaml json read test.json
foo:
bar: 7
baz:
- 17
- "hello world"
To convert from YAML to JSON:
$ yaml json write test.yaml
{
"foo": {
"bar": 7,
"baz": [
17,
"hello world"
]
}
}
You can get more help by just typing
yaml.
$ yaml
Usage: yaml <command> [<args>]
Some useful yaml commands are:
commands List all yaml commands
get Get a value from a YAML file
set Set a value in a YAML file
template Instantiate a template file with a YAML file.
See 'yaml help <command>' for information on a specific command.
See the issues list—and please open your own or
+1 your favorites.