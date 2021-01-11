openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yaml-cli

by pandastrike
1.1.8 (see all)

A simple CLI for querying and updating YAML files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

yaml-cli

Important This project has been deprecated. We recommend yq.

A simple CLI for working with YAML files.

Installation

$ npm install -g yaml-cli

Shell Completion

You can set up shell completion like this:

$ eval $(yaml env -)

Examples

Given the following test.yml file:

foo:
  bar: 7
  baz:
    - 17
    - "hello world"

get

You can get properties:

$ yaml get test.yaml foo.bar
7

or array accessors:

$ yaml get test.yaml foo.baz.1
hello world

set

You can set values, too.

$ yaml set test.yaml foo.baz.1 goodbye
foo:
  bar: 7
  baz:
    - 17
    - "goodbye"

template

You can instantiate template files, too. Given the following template:

I would like to say {{foo.baz.1}}

you can instantiate it like this:

$ yaml t test.yaml test.template
I would like to say hello world

json

You can read and write JSON.

To convert from JSON to YAML:

$ yaml json read test.json
foo:
  bar: 7
  baz:
    - 17
    - "hello world"

To convert from YAML to JSON:

$ yaml json write test.yaml
{
  "foo": {
    "bar": 7,
    "baz": [
      17,
      "hello world"
    ]
  }
}

You can get more help by just typing yaml.

$ yaml
Usage: yaml <command> [<args>]

Some useful yaml commands are:
   commands  List all yaml commands
   get       Get a value from a YAML file
   set       Set a value in a YAML file
   template  Instantiate a template file with a YAML file.

See 'yaml help <command>' for information on a specific command.

Limitations

See the issues list—and please open your own or +1 your favorites.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial