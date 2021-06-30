Parser and schema for CloudFormation YAML template tags.

Implements support for AWS-specific CloudFormation YAML schema.

The implementation and tests are based on the official AWS Python client aws-cli. It supports all intrinsic CloudFormation functions listed in AWS docs as of October 2017.

Installation

npm install --save-dev yaml-cfn

Usage

const { yamlParse, yamlDump } = require ( 'yaml-cfn' ); const input = ` Key: - !GetAtt Foo.Bar - !Equals [!Ref Baz, "hello"] ` ; const parsed = { "Key" : [ { "Fn::GetAtt" : [ "Foo" , "Bar" ]}, { "Fn::Equals" : [{ "Ref" : "Baz" }, "hello" ]} ] }; assert.deepEqual(yamlParse(input), parsed); assert.deepEqual(yamlParse(yamlDump(parsed)), parsed);

The module uses js-yaml. The schema it uses is also exported, and may be used e.g. like so: