This is a fork of JS-YAML which supports parsing of YAML into AST.
In additional to parsing YAML to AST, it has following features:
!include tag used in RAML
The type information below is relevant when using TypeScript, if using from JavaScript only the field/method information is relevant.
load method can be used to load the tree and returns a
YAMLNode.
YAMLNode class is an ancestor for all node kinds.
It's
kind field determine node kind, one of
Kind enum:
SCALAR,
MAPPING,
MAP,
SEQ,
ANCHOR_REF or
INCLUDE_REF.
After node kind is determined, it can be cast to one of the
YAMLNode descendants types:
YAMLScalar,
YAMLMapping,
YamlMap,
YAMLSequence or
YAMLAnchorReference.
|class
|important members
YAMLNode
startPosition and
endPosition provide node range.
YAMLScalar
string
value field
YAMLMapping
YAMLScalar
key and
YAMLNode
value fields
YAMLSequence
YAMLNode[]
items field
YamlMap
YAMLMapping[]
mappings field
YAMLAnchorReference
string
referencesAnchor and
YAMLNode
value
Scalars are one of the three main node types defined by YAML and are effectively leaf nodes.
There are many factors that can influence the type of datum represent in scalar node (context, schema, tag, etc.).
To help inspection of a
YAMLScalar to determine its datatype when a document uses the Core Schema, you can pass the
YAMLScalar to the
determineScalarType function. It will return an enum value indicating
null,
bool,
int,
float, or
string.
Once you know the type, there are also some helper functions to help read the value by passing them the string,
value:
parseYamlBoolean,
parseYamlFloat, and
parseYamlInteger.