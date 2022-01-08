yaml is a definitive library for YAML, the human friendly data serialization standard.
This library:
The library is released under the ISC open source license, and the code is available on GitHub. It has no external dependencies and runs on Node.js as well as modern browsers.
For the purposes of versioning, any changes that break any of the documented endpoints or APIs will be considered semver-major breaking changes. Undocumented library internals may change between minor versions, and previous APIs may be deprecated (but not removed).
For more information, see the project's documentation site: eemeli.org/yaml
To install:
npm install --save-exact yaml@next
Note: These docs are for
yaml@2. For v1, see the v1.10.0 tag for the source and eemeli.org/yaml/v1 for the documentation.
The API provided by
yaml has three layers, depending on how deep you need to go: Parse & Stringify, Documents, and the underlying Lexer/Parser/Composer.
The first has the simplest API and "just works", the second gets you all the bells and whistles supported by the library along with a decent AST, and the third lets you get progressively closer to YAML source, if that's your thing.
import { parse, stringify } from 'yaml'
// or
import YAML from 'yaml'
// or
const YAML = require('yaml')
Document
isDocument(foo): boolean
parseAllDocuments(str, options?): Document[]
parseDocument(str, options?): Document
isAlias(foo): boolean
isCollection(foo): boolean
isMap(foo): boolean
isNode(foo): boolean
isPair(foo): boolean
isScalar(foo): boolean
isSeq(foo): boolean
new Scalar(value)
new YAMLMap()
new YAMLSeq()
doc.createAlias(node, name?): Alias
doc.createNode(value, options?): Node
doc.createPair(key, value): Pair
visit(node, visitor)
# file.yml
YAML:
- A human-readable data serialization language
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/YAML
yaml:
- A complete JavaScript implementation
- https://www.npmjs.com/package/yaml
import fs from 'fs'
import YAML from 'yaml'
YAML.parse('3.14159')
// 3.14159
YAML.parse('[ true, false, maybe, null ]\n')
// [ true, false, 'maybe', null ]
const file = fs.readFileSync('./file.yml', 'utf8')
YAML.parse(file)
// { YAML:
// [ 'A human-readable data serialization language',
// 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/YAML' ],
// yaml:
// [ 'A complete JavaScript implementation',
// 'https://www.npmjs.com/package/yaml' ] }
import YAML from 'yaml'
YAML.stringify(3.14159)
// '3.14159\n'
YAML.stringify([true, false, 'maybe', null])
// `- true
// - false
// - maybe
// - null
// `
YAML.stringify({ number: 3, plain: 'string', block: 'two\nlines\n' })
// `number: 3
// plain: string
// block: |
// two
// lines
// `
Yaml is in a way the default way of storing configuration files these days especially in a microservices environment with docker and kubernetes. parsing using this library is super easy and and works as expected. Have used in storing test data and seed data for many projects along with a bunch of configuration files.
many alternatives available for this module but I just started using it due to its weekly downloads. I mean are you kidding me many world-famous libraries don't have 11m weekly downloads. API's are very easy and self-explanatory to use. it's a very popular tool in the docker community so support is not a issue
I was working on a project which was creating docker images on run time based on conditions to do that I needed a module that can write YAML files from node.js and convert vice versa. there are many choices but weekly downloads and developer support is awsome of this module
if you are a backend engineer and works with docker this is going to save a lot of your time, as node js developer I love to do things automatically, and working with YAML files in js is a pain but it convert YAML files to plain objects and it saves a lot of headache
Nice package, works without issues. I'd recommend adding more options for configuring YAML style, esp. for inlining short collections ("flow" layout).