yam

yaml

by Eemeli Aro
1.10.2 (see all)

JavaScript parser and stringifier for YAML

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.1M

GitHub Stars

534

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js YAML Parser

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/510
Read All Reviews
amitach
pumpkin-codes
JITENDER1441
bhaveshtoundwal
mwojnars
MrMysterius
llk23r

Top Feedback

8Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
4Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

YAML

yaml is a definitive library for YAML, the human friendly data serialization standard. This library:

  • Supports both YAML 1.1 and YAML 1.2 and all common data schemas,
  • Passes all of the yaml-test-suite tests,
  • Can accept any string as input without throwing, parsing as much YAML out of it as it can, and
  • Supports parsing, modifying, and writing YAML comments and blank lines.

The library is released under the ISC open source license, and the code is available on GitHub. It has no external dependencies and runs on Node.js as well as modern browsers.

For the purposes of versioning, any changes that break any of the documented endpoints or APIs will be considered semver-major breaking changes. Undocumented library internals may change between minor versions, and previous APIs may be deprecated (but not removed).

For more information, see the project's documentation site: eemeli.org/yaml

To install:

npm install --save-exact yaml@next

Note: These docs are for yaml@2. For v1, see the v1.10.0 tag for the source and eemeli.org/yaml/v1 for the documentation.

API Overview

The API provided by yaml has three layers, depending on how deep you need to go: Parse & Stringify, Documents, and the underlying Lexer/Parser/Composer. The first has the simplest API and "just works", the second gets you all the bells and whistles supported by the library along with a decent AST, and the third lets you get progressively closer to YAML source, if that's your thing.

import { parse, stringify } from 'yaml'
// or
import YAML from 'yaml'
// or
const YAML = require('yaml')

Parse & Stringify

Documents

Content Nodes

Parsing YAML

YAML.parse

# file.yml
YAML:
  - A human-readable data serialization language
  - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/YAML
yaml:
  - A complete JavaScript implementation
  - https://www.npmjs.com/package/yaml

import fs from 'fs'
import YAML from 'yaml'

YAML.parse('3.14159')
// 3.14159

YAML.parse('[ true, false, maybe, null ]\n')
// [ true, false, 'maybe', null ]

const file = fs.readFileSync('./file.yml', 'utf8')
YAML.parse(file)
// { YAML:
//   [ 'A human-readable data serialization language',
//     'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/YAML' ],
//   yaml:
//   [ 'A complete JavaScript implementation',
//     'https://www.npmjs.com/package/yaml' ] }

YAML.stringify

import YAML from 'yaml'

YAML.stringify(3.14159)
// '3.14159\n'

YAML.stringify([true, false, 'maybe', null])
// `- true
// - false
// - maybe
// - null
// `

YAML.stringify({ number: 3, plain: 'string', block: 'two\nlines\n' })
// `number: 3
// plain: string
// block: |
//   two
//   lines
// `

Browser testing provided by:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation7
Easy to Use8
Performant4
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Amit AcharyaBangalore55 Ratings52 Reviews
Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure.
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Yaml is in a way the default way of storing configuration files these days especially in a microservices environment with docker and kubernetes. parsing using this library is super easy and and works as expected. Have used in storing test data and seed data for many projects along with a bunch of configuration files.

0
Pumpkin CodesGurugram41 Ratings44 Reviews
1 year ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

many alternatives available for this module but I just started using it due to its weekly downloads. I mean are you kidding me many world-famous libraries don't have 11m weekly downloads. API's are very easy and self-explanatory to use. it's a very popular tool in the docker community so support is not a issue

0
JITENDER144171 Ratings50 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I was working on a project which was creating docker images on run time based on conditions to do that I needed a module that can write YAML files from node.js and convert vice versa. there are many choices but weekly downloads and developer support is awsome of this module

0
bhaveshtoundwal42 Ratings51 Reviews
4 months ago

if you are a backend engineer and works with docker this is going to save a lot of your time, as node js developer I love to do things automatically, and working with YAML files in js is a pain but it convert YAML files to plain objects and it saves a lot of headache

0
Marcin Wojnarski1 Rating1 Review
Data Scientist. Founder of Paperity, an aggregator of academic literature. Author of Hypertag language and "nifty" toolbox.
3 months ago
Easy to Use

Nice package, works without issues. I'd recommend adding more options for configuring YAML style, esp. for inlining short collections ("flow" layout).

0

