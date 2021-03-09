YAMDBF: Yet Another Modular Discord Bot Framework

YAMDBF is a lightweight Discord Bot framework for rapid bot development using Discord.js, making it simple to get a bot up and running with minimal effort and configuration.

Features

Fully localizable (English by default)

Base commands for control over default settings

Full control over all base commands via disabling or overloading

Simple structure for creation of custom commands

Automatic custom command loading

Fine control of command execution per-user/globally via configurable ratelimits

Robust middleware system for fine control of execution flow and

control over the data passed to your commands Ships with methods for resolving different data types and ensuring

certain args/types are passed to commands

control over the data passed to your commands Easy to use storage with support for custom storage providers Ships with a default JSON provider, and other optional providers using Sequelize: Postgres SQLite MySQL MSSQL

Easy to use Plugin system

Full TypeScript support (It's written in it!) Support for decorators for simpler handling of: Event listeners Command metadata Command middleware assignment Attaching Logger for logging/debugging



Installation

Ignore any warnings about unmet peer dependencies as they are all optional unless using a Sequelize-based storage provider.

Note: YAMDBF Requires > Node 8.0.0 to run

Regular install: npm install --save @yamdbf/core

With the Postgres provider: npm install --save @yamdbf/core pg sequelize

With the SQLite provider: npm install --save @yamdbf/core sqlite3 sequelize

With the MySQL provider: npm install --save @yamdbf/core mysql2 sequelize

With the MSSQL provider: npm install --save @yamdbf/core tedious sequelize