A node module to control your yamaha receiver. Tested with RX-V775, should work with all yamaha receivers with a network interface.
npm install yamaha-nodejs
var YamahaAPI = require("yamaha-nodejs");
var yamaha = new YamahaAPI("192.168.0.100");
yamaha.powerOn().then(function(){
console.log("powerOn");
yamaha.setMainInputTo("NET RADIO").then( function(){
console.log("Switched to Net Radio");
yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem(1).then(function(){
console.log("Selected Favorites");
yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem(1).then(function(){});
});
});
});
var yamaha = new Yamaha("192.168.0.100")
var yamaha = new Yamaha() // Auto-Discovery
yamaha.powerOff(zone) // or "System" for sytem power
yamaha.powerOn(zone) // or "System" for sytem power
yamaha.isOn(zone)
yamaha.isOff(zone)
//Volume
yamaha.setVolumeTo(-500, zone) // Value must be divisble by 5 or value will be rejected
yamaha.volumeUp(50, zone)
yamaha.volumeDown(50, zone)
yamaha.muteOn(zone)
yamaha.muteOff(zone)
//Extended Volume Settings
yamaha.setBassTo(60) //-60 to 60 (may depend on model)
yamaha.setTrebleTo(60) //-60 to 60 (may depend on model)
yamaha.setSubwooferTrimTo(60) //-60 to 60 (may depend on model)
yamaha.setDialogLiftTo(5) //0 to 5 (may depend on model)
yamaha.setDialogLevelTo(3) //0 to 3 (may depend on model)
yamaha.YPAOVolumeOn()
yamaha.YPAOVolumeOff()
yamaha.extraBassOn()
yamaha.extraBassOff()
yamaha.adaptiveDRCOn()
yamaha.adaptiveDRCOff()
//Playback
yamaha.stop(zone)
yamaha.pause(zone)
yamaha.play(zone)
yamaha.skip(zone)
yamaha.rewind(zone)
//Remote (Case Sensitive Values)
yamaha.remoteCursor(command) // 'Up', 'Down', 'Left', 'Right', 'Return', 'Sel'
yamaha.remoteMenu(command) // 'Option', 'Display'
//Switch Input
yamaha.setInputTo("USB", 2)
yamaha.setMainInputTo("NET RADIO")
//Party Mode
yamaha.partyModeOn()
yamaha.partyModeOff()
yamaha.partyModeUp()
yamaha.partyModeDown()
//Basic
yamaha.SendXMLToReceiver()
//Get Info
yamaha.getBasicInfo(zone).done(function(basicInfo){
basicInfo.getVolume();
basicInfo.isMuted();
basicInfo.isOn();
basicInfo.isOff();
basicInfo.getCurrentInput();
basicInfo.isPartyModeEnabled();
basicInfo.isPureDirectEnabled();
basicInfo.getBass();
basicInfo.getTreble();
basicInfo.getSubwooferTrim();
basicInfo.getDialogueLift();
basicInfo.getDialogueLevel();
basicInfo.getZone();
basicInfo.isYPAOVolumeEnabled();
basicInfo.isExtraBassEnabled();
basicInfo.isAdaptiveDRCEnabled();
})
yamaha.isHeadphoneConnected()
yamaha.getSystemConfig()
yamaha.getAvailableInputs()
yamaha.isMenuReady("NET_RADIO")
// FM Tuner
yamaha.getTunerInfo()
yamaha.getTunerPresetList()
yamaha.selectTunerPreset(1)
yamaha.selectTunerFrequency(band, frequency)
//Select Menu Items
yamaha.selectUSBListItem(1)
yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem(1)
// Single Commands, receiver has to be in the right state
yamaha.getWebRadioList()
yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem(1)
// Chained Commands, they ensure the receiver is in the right state
yamaha.switchToFavoriteNumber()
yamaha.gotoFolder('/NET_RADIO/Radio/Favorites', 'NET_RADIO')
// Find the index of a list item to select using the name of the item,
// returns -1 if not found. Will move the list page down so index will always
// between 1 and 8.
yamaha.getIndexOfMenuItem(
await yamaha.getWebRadioList(),
'BBC Radio 1',
'NET_RADIO'
)
// Zone Commands
yamaha.getAvailableZones()
yamaha.getZoneConfig(zone)
The zone parameter is optional, you can pass a number or a string
All these methods return a promise:
yamaha.isOn().then(function(result){
console.log("Receiver is:"+result);
})
mocha mochatest.js --ip 192.168.0.25
or with autodiscovery
mocha mochatest.js
If the IP is omitted in the constructor, the module will try to discover the yamaha ip via a SSDP call. Thanks @soef @mwittig
0.8: