yn

yamaha-nodejs

by Pascal Seitz
0.9.6 (see all)

A node module to control your yamaha receiver

Overview

Readme

Yamaha-nodejs

A node module to control your yamaha receiver. Tested with RX-V775, should work with all yamaha receivers with a network interface.

Install

npm install yamaha-nodejs

Example

var YamahaAPI = require("yamaha-nodejs");
var yamaha = new YamahaAPI("192.168.0.100");
yamaha.powerOn().then(function(){
    console.log("powerOn");
    yamaha.setMainInputTo("NET RADIO").then( function(){
        console.log("Switched to Net Radio");
        yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem(1).then(function(){
            console.log("Selected Favorites");
            yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem(1).then(function(){});
        });

    });
});

Prerequisites

  • To power on the yamaha, network standby has to be enabled
  • The Yamaha reveiver is stateful. Some commands only work work if the receiver is in the right state. E.g. to get web radio channels, the "NET RADIO" input has to be selected.

Methods

var yamaha = new Yamaha("192.168.0.100")
var yamaha = new Yamaha() // Auto-Discovery
yamaha.powerOff(zone) // or "System" for sytem power
yamaha.powerOn(zone)  // or "System" for sytem power
yamaha.isOn(zone)
yamaha.isOff(zone)

//Volume
yamaha.setVolumeTo(-500, zone) // Value must be divisble by 5 or value will be rejected
yamaha.volumeUp(50, zone)
yamaha.volumeDown(50, zone)
yamaha.muteOn(zone)
yamaha.muteOff(zone)

//Extended Volume Settings
yamaha.setBassTo(60)          //-60 to 60 (may depend on model)
yamaha.setTrebleTo(60)        //-60 to 60 (may depend on model)
yamaha.setSubwooferTrimTo(60) //-60 to 60 (may depend on model)
yamaha.setDialogLiftTo(5)     //0 to 5 (may depend on model)
yamaha.setDialogLevelTo(3)    //0 to 3 (may depend on model)
yamaha.YPAOVolumeOn()
yamaha.YPAOVolumeOff()
yamaha.extraBassOn()
yamaha.extraBassOff()
yamaha.adaptiveDRCOn()
yamaha.adaptiveDRCOff()

//Playback
yamaha.stop(zone)
yamaha.pause(zone)
yamaha.play(zone)
yamaha.skip(zone)
yamaha.rewind(zone)

//Remote (Case Sensitive Values)
yamaha.remoteCursor(command) // 'Up', 'Down', 'Left', 'Right', 'Return', 'Sel'
yamaha.remoteMenu(command)   // 'Option', 'Display'

//Switch Input
yamaha.setInputTo("USB", 2)
yamaha.setMainInputTo("NET RADIO")

//Party Mode
yamaha.partyModeOn()
yamaha.partyModeOff()
yamaha.partyModeUp()
yamaha.partyModeDown()

//Basic
yamaha.SendXMLToReceiver()

//Get Info
yamaha.getBasicInfo(zone).done(function(basicInfo){
    basicInfo.getVolume();
    basicInfo.isMuted();
    basicInfo.isOn();
    basicInfo.isOff();
    basicInfo.getCurrentInput();
    basicInfo.isPartyModeEnabled();
    basicInfo.isPureDirectEnabled();
    basicInfo.getBass();
    basicInfo.getTreble();
    basicInfo.getSubwooferTrim();
    basicInfo.getDialogueLift();
    basicInfo.getDialogueLevel();
        basicInfo.getZone();
    basicInfo.isYPAOVolumeEnabled();
    basicInfo.isExtraBassEnabled();
    basicInfo.isAdaptiveDRCEnabled();
})

yamaha.isHeadphoneConnected()
yamaha.getSystemConfig()
yamaha.getAvailableInputs()
yamaha.isMenuReady("NET_RADIO")

// FM Tuner
yamaha.getTunerInfo()
yamaha.getTunerPresetList()
yamaha.selectTunerPreset(1)
yamaha.selectTunerFrequency(band, frequency)

//Select Menu Items
yamaha.selectUSBListItem(1)
yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem(1)

// Single Commands, receiver has to be in the right state
yamaha.getWebRadioList()
yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem(1)

// Chained Commands, they ensure the receiver is in the right state
yamaha.switchToFavoriteNumber()
yamaha.gotoFolder('/NET_RADIO/Radio/Favorites', 'NET_RADIO')

// Find the index of a list item to select using the name of the item,
// returns -1 if not found. Will move the list page down so index will always
// between 1 and 8.
yamaha.getIndexOfMenuItem(
    await yamaha.getWebRadioList(), 
    'BBC Radio 1', 
    'NET_RADIO'
)

// Zone Commands
yamaha.getAvailableZones()
yamaha.getZoneConfig(zone)

Zones

The zone parameter is optional, you can pass a number or a string

Promises

All these methods return a promise:

yamaha.isOn().then(function(result){
    console.log("Receiver is:"+result);
})

Execute Tests

mocha mochatest.js --ip 192.168.0.25
or with autodiscovery
mocha mochatest.js

Discovery

If the IP is omitted in the constructor, the module will try to discover the yamaha ip via a SSDP call. Thanks @soef @mwittig

Changelog

0.8:

  • FIX Remove get request delays

