A node module to control your yamaha receiver. Tested with RX-V775, should work with all yamaha receivers with a network interface.

Install

npm install yamaha-nodejs

Example

var YamahaAPI = require ( "yamaha-nodejs" ); var yamaha = new YamahaAPI( "192.168.0.100" ); yamaha.powerOn().then( function ( ) { console .log( "powerOn" ); yamaha.setMainInputTo( "NET RADIO" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Switched to Net Radio" ); yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem( 1 ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Selected Favorites" ); yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem( 1 ).then( function ( ) {}); }); }); });

Prerequisites

To power on the yamaha, network standby has to be enabled

The Yamaha reveiver is stateful. Some commands only work work if the receiver is in the right state. E.g. to get web radio channels, the "NET RADIO" input has to be selected.

Methods

var yamaha = new Yamaha( "192.168.0.100" ) var yamaha = new Yamaha() yamaha.powerOff(zone) yamaha.powerOn(zone) yamaha.isOn(zone) yamaha.isOff(zone) yamaha.setVolumeTo( -500 , zone) yamaha.volumeUp( 50 , zone) yamaha.volumeDown( 50 , zone) yamaha.muteOn(zone) yamaha.muteOff(zone) yamaha.setBassTo( 60 ) yamaha.setTrebleTo( 60 ) yamaha.setSubwooferTrimTo( 60 ) yamaha.setDialogLiftTo( 5 ) yamaha.setDialogLevelTo( 3 ) yamaha.YPAOVolumeOn() yamaha.YPAOVolumeOff() yamaha.extraBassOn() yamaha.extraBassOff() yamaha.adaptiveDRCOn() yamaha.adaptiveDRCOff() yamaha.stop(zone) yamaha.pause(zone) yamaha.play(zone) yamaha.skip(zone) yamaha.rewind(zone) yamaha.remoteCursor(command) yamaha.remoteMenu(command) yamaha.setInputTo( "USB" , 2 ) yamaha.setMainInputTo( "NET RADIO" ) yamaha.partyModeOn() yamaha.partyModeOff() yamaha.partyModeUp() yamaha.partyModeDown() yamaha.SendXMLToReceiver() yamaha.getBasicInfo(zone).done( function ( basicInfo ) { basicInfo.getVolume(); basicInfo.isMuted(); basicInfo.isOn(); basicInfo.isOff(); basicInfo.getCurrentInput(); basicInfo.isPartyModeEnabled(); basicInfo.isPureDirectEnabled(); basicInfo.getBass(); basicInfo.getTreble(); basicInfo.getSubwooferTrim(); basicInfo.getDialogueLift(); basicInfo.getDialogueLevel(); basicInfo.getZone(); basicInfo.isYPAOVolumeEnabled(); basicInfo.isExtraBassEnabled(); basicInfo.isAdaptiveDRCEnabled(); }) yamaha.isHeadphoneConnected() yamaha.getSystemConfig() yamaha.getAvailableInputs() yamaha.isMenuReady( "NET_RADIO" ) yamaha.getTunerInfo() yamaha.getTunerPresetList() yamaha.selectTunerPreset( 1 ) yamaha.selectTunerFrequency(band, frequency) yamaha.selectUSBListItem( 1 ) yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem( 1 ) yamaha.getWebRadioList() yamaha.selectWebRadioListItem( 1 ) yamaha.switchToFavoriteNumber() yamaha.gotoFolder( '/NET_RADIO/Radio/Favorites' , 'NET_RADIO' ) yamaha.getIndexOfMenuItem( await yamaha.getWebRadioList(), 'BBC Radio 1' , 'NET_RADIO' ) yamaha.getAvailableZones() yamaha.getZoneConfig(zone)

Zones

The zone parameter is optional, you can pass a number or a string

Promises

All these methods return a promise:

yamaha.isOn().then( function ( result ) { console .log( "Receiver is:" +result); })

Execute Tests

mocha mochatest.js --ip 192.168 .0 .25 or with autodiscovery mocha mochatest.js

Discovery

If the IP is omitted in the constructor, the module will try to discover the yamaha ip via a SSDP call. Thanks @soef @mwittig

Changelog

0.8: