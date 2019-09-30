yallist

Yet Another Linked List

There are many doubly-linked list implementations like it, but this one is mine.

For when an array would be too big, and a Map can't be iterated in reverse order.

basic usage

var yallist = require ( 'yallist' ) var myList = yallist.create([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) myList.push( 'foo' ) myList.unshift( 'bar' ) console .log(myList.toArray()) myList.forEach( function ( k ) { }) myList.forEachReverse( function ( k, index, list ) { }) var myDoubledList = myList.map( function ( k ) { return k + k }) var myDoubledListReverse = myList.mapReverse( function ( k ) { return k + k }) var reduced = myList.reduce( function ( set, entry ) { set += entry return set }, 'start') console.log(reduced) // 'startfoo123bar'

api

The whole API is considered "public".

Functions with the same name as an Array method work more or less the same way.

There's reverse versions of most things because that's the point.

Yallist

Default export, the class that holds and manages a list.

Call it with either a forEach-able (like an array) or a set of arguments, to initialize the list.

The Array-ish methods all act like you'd expect. No magic length, though, so if you change that it won't automatically prune or add empty spots.

Alias for Yallist function. Some people like factories.

The first node in the list

The last node in the list

The number of nodes in the list. (Change this at your peril. It is not magic like Array length.)

Convert the list to an array.

Call a function on each item in the list.

Call a function on each item in the list, in reverse order.

Get the data at position n in the list. If you use this a lot, probably better off just using an Array.

Get the data at position n , counting from the tail.

Create a new Yallist with the result of calling the function on each item.

Same as map , but in reverse.

Get the data from the list tail, and remove the tail from the list.

Insert one or more items to the tail of the list.

Like Array.reduce.

Like Array.reduce, but in reverse.

Reverse the list in place.

Get the data from the list head, and remove the head from the list.

Just like Array.slice, but returns a new Yallist.

Just like yallist.slice, but the result is returned in reverse.

Create an array representation of the list.

Create a reversed array representation of the list.

Insert one or more items to the head of the list.

Move a Node object to the front of the list. (That is, pull it out of wherever it lives, and make it the new head.)

If the node belongs to a different list, then that list will remove it first.

Move a Node object to the end of the list. (That is, pull it out of wherever it lives, and make it the new tail.)

If the node belongs to a list already, then that list will remove it first.

Remove a node from the list, preserving referential integrity of head and tail and other nodes.

Will throw an error if you try to have a list remove a node that doesn't belong to it.

The class that holds the data and is actually the list.

Call with var n = new Node(value, previousNode, nextNode)

Note that if you do direct operations on Nodes themselves, it's very easy to get into weird states where the list is broken. Be careful :)

The next node in the list.

The previous node in the list.

The data the node contains.

The list to which this node belongs. (Null if it does not belong to any list.)