Note: Barring any bugfixes, development of yall.js is done. Additionally, consider using native lazy loading instead of any JavaScript-based solution unless you need to lazy load resources other than images and iframes.
yall.js is a featured-packed SEO-friendly lazy loader for
<img>,
<picture>,
<video> and
<iframe> elements, as well as CSS background images. It works in all modern browsers, including IE 11. It uses Intersection Observer where available, but as of version 3, this API must be polyfilled for older browsers. It can also monitor the DOM for changes using Mutation Observer to lazy load elements that have been appended to the DOM after initial load, which may be desirable for single page applications. It can also optimize use of browser idle time using
requestIdleCallback, and reduces jank by using
requestAnimationFrame.
To use yall, grab
yall.min.js (or
yall.min.mjs if you're the modern sort) from the
dist directory and slap it on your page. You can also install it with npm:
npm install yall-js
This is version 3 of yall.js, and introduces breaking changes over all prior versions. This is simplest way to initialize yall.js:
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", yall);
The above syntax is sufficient if you don't want to pass in any options. If you do want to specify options, you'll need to use a slightly more verbose syntax:
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() {
yall({
observeChanges: true
});
});
Unlike version 2 which provided a fallback for browsers without
IntersectionObserver support, version 3 doesn't. If you need to support browsers that don't support
IntersectionObserver, you can conditionally polyfill this feature through polyfill.io like so:
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserver"></script>
From there, lazy loading elements depends on what you want to lazy load. Let's take a look at what you can do with it.
<img>
Here's a typical
<img> element use case:
<!-- An src-only <img> element example -->
<img class="lazy" src="placeholder.jpg" data-src="image-to-lazy-load.jpg" alt="Alternative text to describe image.">
Here, we specify an optional placeholder image in the
src attribute, and point to the image we want to lazy load in the
data-src attribute. Attaching a
class of
lazy exposes elements to yall.js, and is necessary for the lazy loader to work (although this class can be overridden in the options). Let's look at an example using both
src and
srcset:
<!-- A somewhat more complex src + srcset example -->
<img class="lazy" src="placeholder.jpg" data-srcset="image-to-lazy-load-2x.jpg 2x, image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg 1x" data-src="image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg" alt="Alternative text to describe image.">
Mostly the same as before, just another
data- attributes for
srcset is all.
Note: If you're using
media and
sizes attributes, do not prefix them with
data-. Leave them as-is.
<picture>
Since
<picture> is a thing, yall.js supports that, too:
<!-- A more complex <picture> + <img> + src/srcset example -->
<picture>
<source data-srcset="image-to-lazy-load-2x.webp 2x, image-to-lazy-load-1x.webp 1x" type="image/webp">
<img class="lazy" src="placeholder.jpg" data-srcset="image-to-lazy-load-2x.jpg 2x, image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg 1x" data-src="image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg" alt="Alternative text to describe image.">
</picture>
Not too much different than the
<img> use cases, except you're pointing to the images you want to load in the
<source> element(s) as well as the
<img> element.
<video>
yall.js covers two possible lazy loading patterns for video.
yall.js can lazy load
<video> elements intended to replace animated GIFs with autoplaying videos:
<video class="lazy" autoplay loop muted playsinline>
<source data-src="video.webm" type="video/webm">
<source data-src="video.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
The pattern is largely the same as it is with
<picture>, only the
lazy class is applied to the
<video> element. Tip: If you're embedding videos that don't emulate animated GIFs (i.e., non autoplaying video), it's better to not lazy load them. Instead, use the
preload attribute to defer loading of video content. Please also note that video autoplay policies can change at any time, meaning your video may not autoplay on some platforms! Such behaviors are not bugs, but rather features designed to respect users' bandwidth and preferences. Filing issues related to video autoplay issues will likely be rejected, as yall.js can't (and won't) override browser policies.
poster placeholder images for non-autoplaying video
Sometimes you have video you'd rather not autoplay, such as those with an audio track. Or, perhaps you want to be more considerate of your user's bandwidth (how nice of you). In these cases, the
poster attribute can be used to load a placeholder image. However, these images can also be rather large, especially if you have a number of videos on the page that use this pattern. You can lazy load
poster images with the following markup pattern:
<video class="lazy" data-poster="placeholder.jpg" controls preload="none">
<source src="video.webm" type="video/webm">
<source src="video.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
This pattern is slightly different than the one before it. Because we're not trying to emulate animated GIFs, we've removed a number of attributes from the
<video> element that aren't necessary in this case:
data-src attribute, and specified
preload="none" to ensure the browser doesn't preload any portion of the video (which, depending on the browser, can't be guaranteed).
poster image itself, we specify the image to load in a
data-poster attribute.
controls attribute is added here to allow the user to control video playback.
Note: For the sake of your users, don't mix the above markup patterns. If a video is going to use
autoplay to replace an animated image, lazy loading a placeholder image via
data-poster isn't necessary. Furthermore, if you're unsure of what to do, let browsers handle this stuff and don't use yall.js to manage loading of videos at all!
<iframe>
You can also lazy load
<iframe>s:
<iframe class="lazy" data-src="some-other-document.html"></iframe>
Last, but not least, you can use yall.js to lazy load images referenced in CSS. This might be useful if you have a very large
background-image you'd like to defer. Proper use of this feature requires both HTML and CSS. To start, let's say you have a
<div> that loads a very large masthead
background-image:
<!-- I bet this loads a giant stock photo! -->
<div class="masthead lazy-bg"></div>
The key here is the
lazy-bg class, which is a class yall.js looks for (and can be changed in the options). When yall.js sees elements with this class, it will remove that class and replace it with a class of
lazy-bg-loaded (also changeable in the options). From here, it's up to you to author CSS that makes use of this class to swap the image in. Such CSS might look like this:
/* Pre-lazy loading styles */
.masthead {
background: #e6e6e6; /* A little placeholder color */
height: 16.66vw;
margin: 0 0 1rem;
}
/* BAM! Lazy loaded! */
.masthead.lazy-bg-loaded {
background: url("masthead.jpg");
}
This works because, unlike HTML which loads most resources regardless of their visibility, CSS loads resources only if the current layout builds a CSSOM which includes them. That means if your document's style tree changes later on to request a background image, the browser will fetch it the moment the change is applied. Leaning on this behavior is more sensible than using a mess of
data- attributes pointing to possible image candidates, which could potentially add a bunch of extra markup and introduce edge cases that are difficult to code for.
Slap on some
<noscript>:
<!-- A <noscript> example using <img> with src and srcset. -->
<img class="lazy" data-srcset="/img/image-to-lazy-load-2x.jpg 2x, /img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg 1x" data-src="/img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg" src="/img/placeholder.jpg" alt="Alternative text to describe image.">
<noscript>
<img srcset="/img/image-to-lazy-load-2x.jpg 2x, /img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg 1x" src="/img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg" alt="Alternative text to describe image.">
</noscript>
<!-- And a <picture> example. -->
<picture>
<source data-srcset="/img/image-to-lazy-load-2x.webp 2x, /img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.webp 1x" type="image/webp">
<img class="lazy" data-srcset="/img/image-to-lazy-load-2x.jpg 2x, /img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg 1x" data-src="/img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg" src="/img/placeholder.jpg" alt="Alternative text to describe image.">
</picture>
<noscript>
<picture>
<source srcset="/img/image-to-lazy-load-2x.webp 2x, /img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.webp 1x" type="image/webp">
<img srcset="/img/image-to-lazy-load-2x.jpg 2x, /img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg 1x" src="/img/image-to-lazy-load-1x.jpg" alt="Alternative text to describe image.">
</picture>
</noscript>
<!-- Here's a <video> example, too. -->
<video class="lazy" autoplay loop muted playsinline>
<source data-src="video.webm" type="video/webm">
<source data-src="video.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
<noscript>
<video autoplay loop muted playsinline>
<source src="video.webm" type="video/webm">
<source src="video.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
</noscript>
<!-- Here's an <iframe> example for good measure. -->
<iframe class="lazy" data-src="lazy.html"></iframe>
<noscript>
<iframe src="lazy.html"></iframe>
</noscript>
Then place a
no-js class on the
<html> element:
<html class="no-js">
Finally, add this one line
<script> before any
<link> or
<style> elements in the document
<head>:
<!-- Remove the no-js class on the <html> element if JavaScript is on -->
<script>document.documentElement.classList.remove("no-js")</script>
Normally, this script will remove the
no-js class from the
<html> element as the page loads, but if JavaScript is turned off, this never happens. From there, you can add some CSS that hides elements with a
class of
lazy when the
no-js class is present on the
<html> element:
/* Hide .lazy elements if JavaScript is off */
.no-js .lazy {
display: none;
}
To see all these examples in action, clone the repo, install packages, run
npm test, and check out the demos on your local machine at http://localhost:8080.
When you call the main
yall initializing function, you can pass an in an options object. Here are the current options available:
lazyClass
default:
"lazy"
The element class used by yall.js to find elements to lazy load. Change this is if a
class attribute value of
lazy conflicts with your application.
lazyBackgroundClass
default:
"lazy-bg"
The element class used by yall.js to find elements to lazy load CSS background images for. Change this if you'd prefer not to use the default.
lazyBackgroundLoaded
default:
"lazy-bg-loaded"
When yall.js finds elements using the class specified by
lazyBackgroundClass, it will remove that class and put this one in its place. This will be the class you use in your CSS to bring in your background image when the affected element is scrolled into the viewport.
idleLoadTimeout
default:
200
In environments where
requestIdleCallback is available, this option sets a deadline in milliseconds to kick off lazy loading for elements. If this is set to
0,
requestIdleCallback is never called, and lazy loading for elements will begin immediately once they're in the viewport.
threshold
default:
200
The threshold (in pixels) for how far elements need to be within the viewport to begin lazy loading.
events
default:
{}
An object of events that get sent directly to
addEventListener for each element to be lazy loaded. Rather than building an opinionated, bespoke event management system, this system gets out of your way and lets you to specify whatever events are possible to bind with
addEventListener. Here's an example below:
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () {
yall({
events: {
// The object key is sent as the first argument to `addEventListener`,
// which is the event. The corresponding value can be the callback if you
// don't want to send any options to `addEventListener`.
load: function (event) {
if (!event.target.classList.contains("lazy") && event.target.nodeName == "IMG") {
event.target.classList.add("yall-loaded");
}
},
// If we want to pass options to the third argument in `addEventListener`,
// we can use a nested object syntax like so:
error: {
// Here, the `listener` member is the callback.
listener: function (event) {
if (!event.target.classList.contains("lazy") && event.target.nodeName == "IMG") {
event.target.classList.add("yall-error");
}
},
// The option below is sent as the third argument to `addEventListener`,
// offering more control over how events are bound. If you want to
// specify `useCapture` in lieu of options pass a boolean here instead.
options: {
once: true
}
}
}
});
});
Events for yall.js are bound at initialization time (often
DOMContentLoaded). This means that some events could fire multiple times, depending on the event. For instance, in the above
load event example, you can see that we check for the default class of
lazy on the element. This is because the
load event could fire when the initial image placeholder loaded (if one is specified) and when the final image is lazy loaded.
The advantage of this approach is that you can do pretty much anything you want in any of the events on the elements yall.js observes. The disadvantage is that it places the responsibility squarely on you to manage events. If you think yall.js has a bug in this behavior, do your due diligence to research whether your event callback code is buggy before filing issues.
observeChanges
default:
false
Use a
MutationObserver to monitor the DOM for changes. This is useful if you're using yall.js in a single page application and want to lazy load resources for markup injected into the page after initial page render.
observeRootSelector
default:
"body"
If
observeChanges is set to
true, the value of this string is fed into
document.querySelector to limit the scope in which the Mutation Observer looks for DOM changes. The
<body> element is monitored by default, but you can confine the observer to any valid CSS selector (e.g.,
#main-wrapper).
mutationObserverOptions
default:
{ childList: true, subtree: true }
Options to pass to the
MutationObserver instance. Read this MDN guide for a list of options. It's very possible that changing this value could result in yall.js failing to lazy load resources that are appended to the DOM later on.
noPolyfill
default: false
If
noPolyfill is set to
true yall.js will assume you are not polyfilling
IntersectionObserver, and will subsequently load all resources when it detects no support for
IntersectionObserver. This option will save you ~2.4kB for the
intersection-observer polyfill, but be advised that invoking this option means that you could potentially load both placeholders and the final image sources. Additionally, you'll be dependent on JavaScript to trigger immediate loading of all images in the document for browsers that don't support
IntersectionObserver. For these reasons, it's only advised to enable this option if the vast majority of your users are on browsers that support
IntersectionObserver.
This script aims to provide a reasonable level of compatibility down to IE 11, but as stated previously, you will need to polyfill
IntersectionObserver for yall.js to work in that browser. If you don't polyfill
IntersectionObserver, non-supporting browsers won't throw an error, they'll fail silently. However, features that are natively available in at least IE 11 (such as
MutationObserver and
requestAnimationFrame will not be checked for, and will throw errors if they are not available. For example, because
requestIdleCallback is not available in IE 11, it will be checked for. If it doesn't exist, it will simply not be used. Polyfill it if you need it.
Also, it is not this script's job to minimize layout shifting for you. Use appropriate
width and
height attributes, styles, and lightweight placeholders for your images.
In the case of
<video>, avoid lazy loading a placeholder with the
data-poster attribute for autoplaying videos and just use
poster. On the other hand, do consider lazy loading a placeholder image with
data-poster for non-autoplaying videos. Or you can opt not to use a
poster image. Your website, your call.
Also, do not lazy load resources that are likely to near the top of the page—or "above the fold", as it were. Doing so is an anti-pattern in that those resources will not begin loading until yall.js has been loaded, which may take much longer than if those resources were loaded normally.
Please read the contribution guidelines. If you think I'm some kind of grumpy crank after reading that, please remember that this is a hobby project you can use for free. Here's a couple other options for you if yall.js doesn't do what you need it to:
