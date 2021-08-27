Better workflow than npm | yarn link for package authors.
When developing and authoring multiple packages (private or public), you often find yourself in need of using the latest/WIP versions in other projects that you are working on in your local environment without publishing those packages to the remote registry. NPM and Yarn address this issue with a similar approach of symlinked packages (
npm/yarn link). Though this may work in many cases, it often brings nasty constraints and problems with dependency resolution, symlink interoperability between file systems, etc.
yalc acts as very simple local repository for your locally developed packages that you want to share across your local environment.
yalc publish in the package directory, it grabs only files that should be published to NPM and puts them in a special global store (located, for example, in
~/.yalc).
yalc add my-package in your
project it pulls package content into
.yalc in the current folder and injects a
file:/
link: dependency into
package.json. Alternatively, you may use
yalc link my-package which will create a symlink to the package content in
node_modules and will not touch
package.json (like
npm/yarn link does), or you even may use it with Pnmp/Yarn/Npm workspaces.
yalc creates a special
yalc.lock file in your project (similar to
yarn.lock and
package-lock.json) that is used to ensure consistency while performing
yalc's routines.
yalc can be used with projects where
yarn or
npm package managers are used
for managing
package.json dependencies.
Using NPM:
npm i yalc -g
Using Yarn:
yarn global add yalc
Some documented features might not have been published yet, see the change log.
yalc publish in your dependency package
my-package.
prepublish,
prepare,
prepublishOnly,
prepack,
preyalcpublish, they will run before in this order. If your package has any of these:
postyalcpublish,
postpack,
publish,
postpublish, they will run after in this order. Use
--no-scripts to publish without running scripts.
yalc calculates the hash signature of all files and, by default, adds this signature to the package manifest
version. You can disable this by using the
--no-sig option.
.yalcignore to exclude files from publishing to yalc repo, for example, files like README.md, etc.
--content flag will show included files in the published package
yalc fully supposed to emulate behavior of
npm client (
npm pack). If you have nested
.yalc folder in your package that you are going to publish with
yalc and you use
package.json
files list, it should be included there explicitly.
LF new line symbol is used in published sources; it may be needed for some packages to work correctly (for example,
bin scripts).
yalc won't convert line endings for you (because
npm and
yarn won't either).
.yalc folder in published package content, you should add
!.yalc line to
.npmignore.
workspace: protocol in dependencies, to omit this use
-no-workspace-resolve flag
yalc add my-package in your dependent project, which
will copy the current version from the store to your project's
.yalc folder and inject a
file:.yalc/my-package dependency into
package.json.
yalc add my-package@version. This version will be fixed in
yalc.lock and will not affect newly published versions during updates.
--link option to add a
link: dependency instead of
file:.
--dev option to add yalc package to dev dependencies.
--pure flag it will not touch
package.json file, nor it will touch modules folder, this is useful for example when working with Yarn workspaces (read below in Advanced usage section)
--workspace (or
-W) it will add dependency with "workspace:" protocol.
add, you can use the
link command which is similar to
npm/yarn link, except that the symlink source will be not the global link directory but the local
.yalc folder of your project.
yalc copies package content to
.yalc folder it will create a symlink:
project/.yalc/my-package ==> project/node_modules/my-package. It will not touch
package.json in this case.
yalc update my-package to update the latest version from store.
yalc update to update all the packages found in
yalc.lock.
preyalc and
postyalc scripts will be executed in target package on add/update operations which are performed while
push
scripts on update of particular package use
(pre|post)yalc.package-name name for script in your
package.json.
--update (
--upgrade,
--up) to run package managers's update command for packages.
yalc remove my-package, it will remove package info from
package.json and
yalc.lock
yalc remove --all to remove all packages from project.
yalc installations clean my-package to unpublish a package published with
yalc publish
yalc installations show my-package to show all packages to which
my-package has been installed.
yalc add|link|update, the project's package locations are tracked and saved, so
yalc knows where each package in the store is being used in your local environment.
yalc publish --push will publish your package to the store and propagate all changes to existing
yalc package installations (this will actually do
update operation on the location).
yalc push - is a use shortcut command for push operation (which will likely become your primarily used command for publication):
scripts options is
false by default, so it won't run
pre/post scripts (may change this with passing
--scripts flag).
--changed flag yalc will first check if package content has changed before publishing and pushing, it is a quick operation and may be useful for file watching scenarios with pushing on changes.
--replace option to force replacement of package content.
preyalc and
postyalc (read in
update docs) to execute needed script on every push.
--update to run
yarn/npm/pnpm update command for pushed packages.
yalc'ed modules temporarily during development, first add
.yalc and
yalc.lock to
.gitignore.
yalc link, that won't touch
package.json
yalc add it will change
package.json, and ads
file:/
link: dependencies, if you may want to use
yalc check in the precommit hook which will check package.json for
yalc'ed dependencies and exits with an error if you forgot to remove them.
yalc'ed stuff within the projects you are working on and treat it as a part of the project's codebase. This may really simplify management and usage of shared work in progress packages within your projects and help to make things consistent. So, then just do it, keep
.yalc folder and
yalc.lock in git.
README,
LICENCE etc. will be included also, so you may want to exclude them in
.gitignore with a line like
**/.yalc/**/*.md or you may use
.yalcignore not to include those files in package content.
yalc publish some-project will perform publish operation in the
./some-project directory relative to
process.cwd()
yalc retreat [--all] for example before package publication to remote registry.
yalc restore.
Use if you will try to
add repo in
workspaces enabled package,
--pure option will be used by default, so
package.json and modules folder will not be touched.
Then you add yalc'ed package folder to
workspaces in
package.json (you may just add
.yalc/* and
.yalc/@*/* patterns). While
update (or
push) operation, packages content will be updated automatically and
yarn will care about everything else.
If you want to override default pure behavior use
--no-pure flag.
yalc installations clean [package].
--store-folder flag option to override default location for storing published packages.
--quiet to fully disable output (except of errors). Use
--no-colors to disable colors.
workspace-resolve=false line to the
.yalcrc file to turn off
workspace: protocol resolution or
sig=false to disable package version hash signature.
