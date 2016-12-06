Yet Another Logger that pushes logs to log servers with axon/tcp to delegate network overhead.

If you're like us and you distribute logs to several remote services, you may be using a tool like Winston to do so, and while this is helpful it's also brittle to use in mission-critical applications.

YAL's solution is to simply distribute messages over TCP (via axon) to one or more log servers, delegating the task of processing or shipping messages off to these services. This is especially problematic when logging services are enabled only in production, and thus may not be tested properly locally or in staging environment. This can and likely will bite you.

Check out the YAL server.

Installation

npm install yal

About

through axon re-connection and failover is supported

when NODE_ENV is "development" the log level defaults to "debug"

when NODE_ENV is not "development" the log level defaults to "info"

when NODE_ENV is "test" the logger will not write to stdio

the log level may be altered via the LOG_LEVEL environment variable

standard syslog levels are supported: debug, info, warn, error, critical, alert, emergency

you may distribute messages to one or more axon log servers

YAL writes to stdio for local logging / debuggin

YAL sends a creation .timestamp

YAL sends the .hostname

Example

The following example shows two servers, with the logger doing round-robin requests between the two.

var Logger = require ( 'yal' ); var log = new Logger([ 'tcp://localhost:5000' , 'tcp://localhost:5001' ]); setInterval( function ( ) { log.info( 'viewed page' , { user : 'tobi' }); }, 300 ); setInterval( function ( ) { log.info( 'signed in' , { user : 'jane' }); }, 1000 ); setInterval( function ( ) { log.error( 'oh no boom' , { something : 'here' }); }, 3000 );

API

Pass a string or array of addresses.

Send a log message.

Disable stdio.

License

MIT