A tiny DOM-less graph library, build for fast front end and server side rendering in CommonJs pattern. This library is intend to generate light weight and simple SVG graphs, and is more performable compare to highcharts / flot / c3 / d3 when front end matters.
This library also works great with webpack & react w/ prepared react graph components
Documentation https://github.com/alfredkam/yakojs/blob/master/doc.md
Demo http://github.alfredkam.com/yakojs or
gulp dev and visit
http://localhost:5000
Supports Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and IE 9+;
###Note on upgrading 0.4.X to 0.5.X
<graph>.timeseries require usage - It is now no longer needed to include
.timeseries to use those graphs
<graph>.attr({})
npm install yako<br
Alternatively
bower install yako
gulp build
This will build the
lib directory, by converting
src directory from es6 to es5.
npm test
Please refer to the release branch - https://github.com/alfredkam/yakojs/tree/release