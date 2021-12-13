Record HTTP interactions The Node Way™. Inspired by ruby's vcr.
$ npm install yakbak --save-dev
The main idea behind testing HTTP clients with yakbak is:
Then develop or run your tests. If a recorded HTTP request is found on disk, it will be played back instead of hitting the target host. If no recorded request is found, the request will be forwarded to the target host and recorded to disk.
Returns a function of the signature
function (req, res) that you can give to an
http.Server as its handler.
var handler = yakbak('http://api.flickr.com', {
dirname: __dirname + '/tapes'
});
dirname the path where recorded responses will be written (required).
noRecord if true, requests will return a 404 error if the tape doesn't exist
hash(req, body) provide your own IncomingMessage hash function
yakbak provides a handler with the same signature that
http.Server expects so you can create your own proxy:
var http = require('http');
var yakbak = require('yakbak');
http.createServer(yakbak('http://api.flickr.com', {
dirname: __dirname + '/tapes'
})).listen(3000);
Now any requests to
http://localhost:3000 will be proxied to
http://api.flickr.com and recorded to
/tapes for future playback.
Need more flexibility? express expects the same function signature, so you can use yakbak just like you would any other middleware:
var express = require('express');
var yakbak = require('yakbak');
var flickr = yakbak('http://api.flickr.com', {
dirname: __dirname + '/tapes'
});
var upload = yakbak('http://up.flickr.com', {
dirname: __dirname + '/tapes'
});
express().use(function (req, res, next) {
if (req.path.indexOf('/services/upload') === 0) {
upload(req, res);
} else {
flickr(req, res);
}
}).listen(3000);
Each recorded response is itself a node module with the same handler signature, so if you want to create a server that replays a single response, you can do so easily:
var http = require('http');
var tape = require('./tapes/1117f3d81490d441d826dd2fb26470f9.js');
http.createServer(tape).listen(3000);
yakbak also ships with a
yakbak utility that will start an HTTP server to play back a given tape.
$ yakbak
Error: file is required
Usage: yakbak <file>
$ yakbak ./tapes/1117f3d81490d441d826dd2fb26470f9.js
Server listening on port 3000
* Connection from 127.0.0.1 port 63669
< GET / HTTP/1.1
< host: localhost:3000
< user-agent: curl/7.43.0
< accept: */*
<
> HTTP/1.1 201 Created
> content-type: text/html
> date: Sat, 26 Oct 1985 08:20:00 GMT
> connection: close
> transfer-encoding: chunked
>
* Connection closed
Check out this blog post about why we chose a reverse proxy over other existing approaches to recording HTTP interactions.
This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.