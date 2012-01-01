yahoo-finance is Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js.

The library handles fetching, parsing, and cleaning of CSV data and returns JSON result that is convenient and easy to work with. Both callback (last parameter) and promises (using Bluebird) styles are supported.

NB: v1 is feature frozen, v2 in beta

Please note that v1 is feature frozen. It has been stable for years, and we are no longer working on it (besides for any urgent security fixes). We have a v2 candidate in beta at https://github.com/gadicc/node-yahoo-finance2.

If you're just starting off, or are feeling adventurous, check out the v2 beta, which has a new API.

If you're an existing user, keep with the current stable version, and await official upgrade instructions. We anticipate a v2 stable release around July 2021.

Please submit feature requests only to https://github.com/gadicc/node-yahoo-finance2.

The rest of this README refers to v1 only.

Yahoo's 2017 API Change

This project is compatible with Yahoo's "new" (and internal) API from 2017-05-16. Please be aware that Yahoo stopped supporting their API for developers many years ago, so in theory this could stop working at any time and without prior notice. In practice, however, the magic of open-source has kept this project working reliably and continuously for years and years.

Regarding the package API:

historical() - should work as expected - please check the output and report any inconsistencies.

snapshot() - deprecated - returns the original format for SOME old options via a mapping layer. Since Yahoo's new API does not contain all the same data as the old version, 100% compatibility is impossible - but for the most common options, this should ease upgrade pains. When you can, transition to the new quote() API instead.

quote() - NEW API more faithful to Yahoo's new API. See below. This replaces snapshot() and we suggest you use it instead.

Note: your very first request will take a bit longer to return, as we need to first send an additional request to Yahoo to get a "crumb" that is used for all future quests.

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

var yahooFinance = require ( 'yahoo-finance' ); yahooFinance.historical({ symbol : 'AAPL' , from : '2012-01-01' , to : '2012-12-31' , }, function ( err, quotes ) { }); yahooFinance.quote({ symbol : 'AAPL' , modules : [ 'price' , 'summaryDetail' ] }, function ( err, quotes ) { });

API

Download Historical Data (single symbol)

yahooFinance.historical({ symbol : SYMBOL, from : START_DATE, to : END_DATE }, function ( err, quotes ) { });

Download Historical Data (multiple symbols)

yahooFinance.historical({ symbols : [SYMBOL1, SYMBOL2], from : START_DATE, to : END_DATE }, function ( err, result ) { });

Specifying request options

Optionally request options (such as a proxy) can be specified by inserting an extra parameter just before the callback:

var httpRequestOptions = { proxy : 'http://localproxy.com' }; yahooFinance.historical({ symbol : SYMBOL, from : START_DATE, to : END_DATE }, httpRequestOptions, function ( err, quotes ) { }); yahooFinance.quote({ symbol : SYMBOL, modules : MODULES }, httpRequestOptions, function ( err, snapshot ) { });

Credits

Special thanks to @gadicc who brought the broken library back to life when Yahoo suddently changed their API. (check out his hero work at PR #37, #41, and #42)

License

