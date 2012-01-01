openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
yf

yahoo-finance

by Pilwon Huh
0.3.7 (see all)

Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

442

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Stock API, Node.js Yahoo API, Node.js Finance API

Reviews

Average Rating

2.5/52
Read All Reviews
mgs95

Top Feedback

2Abandoned
1Easy to Use

Readme

yahoo-finance

yahoo-finance is Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js.

The library handles fetching, parsing, and cleaning of CSV data and returns JSON result that is convenient and easy to work with. Both callback (last parameter) and promises (using Bluebird) styles are supported.

Also check out google-finance.

NB: v1 is feature frozen, v2 in beta

Please note that v1 is feature frozen. It has been stable for years, and we are no longer working on it (besides for any urgent security fixes). We have a v2 candidate in beta at https://github.com/gadicc/node-yahoo-finance2.

  • If you're just starting off, or are feeling adventurous, check out the v2 beta, which has a new API.

  • If you're an existing user, keep with the current stable version, and await official upgrade instructions. We anticipate a v2 stable release around July 2021.

Please submit feature requests only to https://github.com/gadicc/node-yahoo-finance2.

The rest of this README refers to v1 only.

Yahoo's 2017 API Change

This project is compatible with Yahoo's "new" (and internal) API from 2017-05-16. Please be aware that Yahoo stopped supporting their API for developers many years ago, so in theory this could stop working at any time and without prior notice. In practice, however, the magic of open-source has kept this project working reliably and continuously for years and years.

Regarding the package API:

  • historical() - should work as expected - please check the output and report any inconsistencies.

  • snapshot() - deprecated - returns the original format for SOME old options via a mapping layer. Since Yahoo's new API does not contain all the same data as the old version, 100% compatibility is impossible - but for the most common options, this should ease upgrade pains. When you can, transition to the new quote() API instead.

  • quote() - NEW API more faithful to Yahoo's new API. See below. This replaces snapshot() and we suggest you use it instead.

  • Note: your very first request will take a bit longer to return, as we need to first send an additional request to Yahoo to get a "crumb" that is used for all future quests.

Installation

$ npm install --save yahoo-finance

Usage

var yahooFinance = require('yahoo-finance');

yahooFinance.historical({
  symbol: 'AAPL',
  from: '2012-01-01',
  to: '2012-12-31',
  // period: 'd'  // 'd' (daily), 'w' (weekly), 'm' (monthly), 'v' (dividends only)
}, function (err, quotes) {
  //...
});

// This replaces the deprecated snapshot() API
yahooFinance.quote({
  symbol: 'AAPL',
  modules: [ 'price', 'summaryDetail' ] // see the docs for the full list
}, function (err, quotes) {
  // ...
});

API

Download Historical Data (single symbol)

yahooFinance.historical({
  symbol: SYMBOL,
  from: START_DATE,
  to: END_DATE
}, function (err, quotes) {
  /*
  [
    {
      date: Thu Nov 07 2013 00:00:00 GMT-0500 (EST),
      open: 45.1,
      high: 50.09,
      low: 44,
      close: 44.9,
      volume: 117701700,
      adjClose: 44.9,
      symbol: 'TWTR'
    },
    ...
    {
      date: Thu Nov 14 2013 00:00:00 GMT-0500 (EST),
      open: 42.34,
      high: 45.67,
      low: 42.24,
      close: 44.69,
      volume: 11090800,
      adjClose: 44.69,
      symbol: 'TWTR'
    }
  ]
  */
});

Download Historical Data (multiple symbols)

yahooFinance.historical({
  symbols: [SYMBOL1, SYMBOL2],
  from: START_DATE,
  to: END_DATE
}, function (err, result) {
  /*
  {
    YHOO: [
      {
        date: Fri Apr 12 1996 00:00:00 GMT-0400 (EDT),
        open: 25.25,
        high: 43,
        low: 24.5,
        close: 33,
        volume: 408720000,
        adjClose: 1.38,
        symbol: 'YHOO'
      },
      ...
      {
        date: Thu Nov 14 2013 00:00:00 GMT-0500 (EST),
        open: 35.07,
        high: 35.89,
        low: 34.76,
        close: 35.69,
        volume: 21368600,
        adjClose: 35.69,
        symbol: 'YHOO'
      }
    ],
    GOOGL: [
      {
        date: Thu Aug 19 2004 00:00:00 GMT-0400 (EDT),
        open: 100,
        high: 104.06,
        low: 95.96,
        close: 100.34,
        volume: 22351900,
        adjClose: 100.34,
        symbol: 'GOOGL'
      },
      ...
      {
        date: Thu Nov 14 2013 00:00:00 GMT-0500 (EST),
        open: 1033.92,
        high: 1039.75,
        low: 1030.35,
        close: 1035.23,
        volume: 1166700,
        adjClose: 1035.23,
        symbol: 'GOOGL'
      }
    ],
    ...
  }
  */
});

Specifying request options

Optionally request options (such as a proxy) can be specified by inserting an extra parameter just before the callback:

var httpRequestOptions = {
  proxy: 'http://localproxy.com'
};


yahooFinance.historical({
  symbol: SYMBOL,
  from: START_DATE,
  to: END_DATE
}, httpRequestOptions, function (err, quotes) {
  // Result
});


yahooFinance.quote({
  symbol: SYMBOL,
  modules: MODULES  // ex: ['price', 'summaryDetail']
}, httpRequestOptions, function (err, snapshot) {
  // Result
});

Credits

See the contributors.

  • Special thanks to @gadicc who brought the broken library back to life when Yahoo suddently changed their API. (check out his hero work at PR #37, #41, and #42)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013-2017 Pilwon Huh

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

Analytics

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned2
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings0 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Abandoned

Yahoo finance was a well know API for getting financial data. It got abandoned a while ago so I do not recommend this library. By the way, it still works and data is updated.

0

Alternatives

ccxtA JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant
tec
technicalindicatorsA javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
rob
robinhood:chart_with_upwards_trend: NodeJS client for Robinhood Trading :fire:
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
45
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gf
google-financeGoogle Finance client library for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
80
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
wat
webull-api-tsWebull trading API for node-js :: ts, prod
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
21
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial