Yahoo! Fantasy API Node Module

This is a node module created to wrap the Yahoo! Fantasy Sports API (link). At the moment, not all subresources are available, nor are any of the 'collection' elements. I do hope to add them, and they have been added to the code, but as of now this project is very much in an open beta phase.

The API is designed to act as a helper for those interacting with the Y! Fantasy API. The goal is for ease of use for the user, both in terms of querying endpoints and parsing responses. I've noticed that in working with the API, the data is not always the easiest to understand, so hopefully what I have created here will help people out.

Installation

You can install the module via npm by running:

npm install yahoo-fantasy

Licence

This module is available under the MIT Licence

Documentation

More complete documentation can be found using the application sandbox. This sandbox is always a work in progress, if I've learned anything it's that nothing is ever complete.

The API can be used by simply importing the module and querying data, since version 4.0 the authentication flow has been built into the library to make things easier for users.

const YahooFantasy = require ( 'yahoo-fantasy' ); const yf = new YahooFantasy( Y!APPLICATION_KEY, Y!APPLICATION_SECRET, tokenCallbackFunction, redirectUri ); yf.auth( response ) yf.authCallback( request, callback ) yf.setUserToken( Y!CLIENT_TOKEN ); yf.setRefreshToken( Y!CLIENT_REFRESH_TOKEN ); yf.{resource}.{subresource} ( {possible argument(s)}, function cb ( err, data ) { } );

Starting with v3.1.0 you can also use a promise chain to query resources and subresources

yf.{resource}.{subresource} ( {possible argument(s)} ) .then( data => .catch( err =>

This also opens the door to use async/await in version of node that support it

try { let data = await yf.{resource}.{subresource} ( {possible argument(s)} ) } catch (err) { }

Bugs & Issues

This project is very much still a work in progress, please report any issues via the GitHub issues page.

Changelog

Fixed a bug where querying player stats for a given week wasn't working.

Updated the player.stats function to accept a week OR a date (format yyyy-mm-dd ) as the 2nd param.

function to accept a week OR a date (format ) as the 2nd param. Fixed a bug that would cause the function to fail silently if trying to request stats for a given week for players outside of the NFL (for this you can just get the weeks from the game settings and make multiple queries for each day of the week).

for players outside of the NFL (for this you can just get the weeks from the game settings and make multiple queries for each day of the week). Fixes Issue #79 (Big thanks to jimweigandt and rdbaron for the help finding / debugging the issue)

Fixed a bug where certain league settings were not loading properly for some older leagues. (merge PR #80) (Thanks connor4312)

Fixed a bug where the response from the token refresh was not being included in the promise chain. (merge PR #78) (Thanks connor4312)

Fixed a bug where Yahoo! apparently no longer requires ;type=week when building a URL for team.stats and player.stats, leading to no stats coming back for those resources (Issue #70)

Fixed bug where "selected position" was no longer working due to a change in the data format coming from Yahoo! (merge PR #69) (Thanks brisberg)

Small change to the way the resource and collection files are being imported as it was causing issues on some hosts...

Maybe would have made sense as a 5.0.0 as there may be breaking changes, but I haven't been able to find any yet...

the authCallback() function will now return an object with the user's access_token and refresh_token

the auth() function will accept a "state" string, allowing for state persistence through the authentication process

re-enabled the transactions.fetch() collection call

cleaned up the "wavier_days" and "stat_categories" objects on league resources

added deprecation warnings to the game.leagues and game.players functions as they're not very useful in that context

Added auth(), authCallback, setRefreshToken() functions to the library

Automatically handle refreshing of the token and call a user defined function when the token has expired

Added support for public queries

General cleanup

Added "players" subresource to "league" in order to obtain weekly / season stats for a player based on league settings

Fixed a bug where the starting status wasn't properly being returned due to a shift in how the data was being returned

Removed use of "request" library for size and performance reasons

General code optimizations and improvements

Updated outdated dependencies

Resolve error when no team logo is present (Issue #42)

Introduced promise based flow for all endpoints as an alternative to callbacks. Thanks Marois!

Fixed a bug in the players.league collection call where it was trying to use split on an array... (Issue #46).

Fixed similar bugs in other places...

Added the ability to specify a date or week when querying the team.stats resource.

resource. Unit test fixes (Issue #42). Thanks Marios!

Updated "vulnerable" dependencies.

Fixed an issue with the user.game_leagues resource, where the data was not at all user friendly (renamed leagues to games at the top level of the return object)

Fixed some typos in some import statements which caused issues on some servers

Major refactor to use ES6?... 2015? ...2018? Whatever the hell they're calling it now...

Using ES Modules (mjs) files where possible

Removed transactions collections (they'll be back!)

Added a fix to give a cleaner value for the new "batting order" attribute in the player oject.

Fixed a bug where the league players collection was not properly parsing the ownership subresource

Fixed a bug where "mapTeamPoints" helper function was not defining "self". Thanks platky!

Removed the code that added a "reason" to errors coming from Yahoo! as it was breaking other errors. Retry notifications should now be handled within the application using the module.

Moved to Yahoo!'s OAuth2.0 authentication mechanism.

Fixed game resource roster postions callback bug.

Fixed a typo that was breaking team mapping.

Breaking changes

Fixed NFL scoreboard/matchups bug (Issue #19)

In fixing this bug I realized that my "team" set up was really only useful for MLB fantasy, so I rewrote team mapping to work better across all sports and give additional details that weren't previously reported. This will cause errors if you are using the team.manager attribute in your code.

Fixed a bug where leagueFetch was throwing an error, thanks danielspector!

Fixed a bug where player stats by week url was not being created properly, thanks withsmilo!

Fixed a bug where collections that contained subresources would return no data.

Added "Transactions" collection with functionality to add players, drop players, and add/drop players, thanks again githubsmilo!

Fixed a bug in player.draft_analysis, thanks githubsmilo!

Added weeks param for league.scoreboard

Added weeks param for team.matchups

Fixed a bug where individual players weren't mapping properly

Minor code cleanup

Added the ability to specify a date or week when querying the roster resource.

Cleaned up the player normalization model

Fixed a bug where the team.roster call was erroring

Fixes to how POST data is handled

Significantly restructured the code to have more consistency and set it up better for future plans, namely POST methods and proper unit testing

Removed the "refresh user token" and instead return the error to the user who can handle the refresh within their application.

Additional player attributes added, thanks ryus08!

Added a method to refresh the user's token if it has expired.

Hotfix to fix "Teams" collection - use error first convention

Made helper classes more consistent

Added collections for games, leagues, players, and teams

Moved to error first convention because JavaScript

Added 'Team Matchups' subresource

Added 'League Scoreboard' subresource

Minor code cleanup and improvements

Refactored module to fix a bug where user sessions were not necessarily unique because of require caching.