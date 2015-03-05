openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yahoo-arrow

by YahooArchive
0.6.16 (see all)

FE Test framework designed to promote TDD

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

28

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

***NOTE: This project is under maintenance mode and is not actively worked upon. We will only work on severe issues/bugs,if and when needed. Please feel free to fork it if you want to add a feature or make any enhancement.

#Arrow

Build StatusNPM version

##Overview

Arrow is a test framework designed to promote test-driven JavaScript development. Arrow provides a consistent test creation and execution environment for both Developers and Quality Engineers.

Arrow aims to completely remove the line between development’s Unit tests, and Functional and Integration tests by providing a uniform way to create and execute both.

Arrow itself is a thin, extensible layer that marries JavaScript, NodeJS and Selenium. Arrow allows you to write tests using YUI-Test and execute those tests using NodeJS or Selenium. Additionally, Arrow provides a rich mechanism for building, organizing and executing test and test scenarios.

##Install

npm install -g yahoo-arrow

##Options

  • --help display this help page

  • --version display installed arrow version

  • --lib comma separated list of js files needed by the test

  • --page path to the mock or production html page, for example: http://www.yahoo.com or mock.html

  • --driver one of selenium|nodejs. (default: selenium)

  • --shareLibPath comma separated list of directories to be scaned to load module automatically

  • --browser firefox|chrome|opera|reuse. Specify browser version with a hypen, ex.: firefox-4.0 or opera-11.0 (default: firefox)

  • --report true/false. Creates report files in junit and json format, and also prints a consolidated test report summary on console

  • --reportFolder : (optional) folderPath. creates report files under {folderPath}/arrow-report. (default: arrow-target/arrow-report under current directory)

  • --testName comma separated list of test names defined in test descriptor. all other tests will be ignored

  • --group comma separated list of groups defined in test descriptor, all other groups will be ignored

  • --logLevel TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL (default: INFO)

  • --dimension a custom dimension file for defining ycb contexts

  • --context name of ycb context

  • --seleniumHost : (optional) override selenium host url (example: --seleniumHost=http://host.com:port/wd/hub)

  • --capabilities : (optional) the name of a json file containing webdriver capabilities required by your project

  • --startProxyServer : (optional) true/false. Starts a proxy server, intercepting all selenium browser calls

  • --routerProxyConfig : (optional) filePath. Expects a Json file, allows users to modify host and headers for all calls being made by browser. Also supports recording of select url calls ( if you mark "record" : true), and also supports recording the body of POST request (if you mark "storeBody": true), the default limit size of post body is 10240 bytes, you can change it by assigning "sizeLimit" : {integer in byte}.

       Example Json :
                 {
                     "storeBody" : true,
                     "sizeLimit": 4096,
                     "router":{
                          "yahoo.com": {
                               "newHost": "x.x.x.x (your new host ip/name)",
                               "headers":[
                               {
                                 "param": "<param>",
                                 "value": "<val>"
                               }
                               ],
                          "record": true
                          },
                         "news.yahoo.com": {
                               "newHost": "x.x.x.x (your new host ip/name)",
                               "headers":[
                               {
                                 "param": "<param>",
                                 "value": "<val>"
                               }
                               ],
                         "record": true
                          }
                      },
                     "coverage":{
                         "clientSideCoverage": true,
                         "coverageExclude": []
                     }
                 }

  • --exitCode : (optional) true/false. Causes the exit code to be non-zero if any tests fail (default: false)

  • --coverage : (optional) true/false. creates code-coverage report for all js files included/loaded by arrow (default: false)

  • --replaceParamJSON : (optional) Either .json file or json object to be replaced with its value in descriptor file

  • --defaultParamJSON : (optional) Either .json file or json object. If parameters to be replaced are not found via replaceParamJSON ,it falls back to the parameters specified in defaultParamJSON

##Examples

Below are some examples to help you get started.

###Unit test:

arrow --lib=../src/greeter.js test-unit.js

###Unit test with a mock page:

arrow --page=testMock.html --lib=./test-lib.js test-unit.js

###Unit test with --shareLibPath to replace --lib: Please note that the folder passed to --shareLibPath need follow layout convention as described in arrow cookbook "Arrow In-Depth"

arrow --page=testMock.html --shareLibPath=../ test-unit.js

###Unit test with selenium:

arrow --page=testMock.html --lib=./test-lib.js --driver=selenium test-unit.js

###Integration test:

arrow --page=http://www.hostname.com/testpage --lib=./test-lib.js test-int.js

###Integration test:

arrow --page=http://www.hostname.com/testpage --lib=./test-lib.js --driver=selenium test-int.js

###Custom controller:

arrow --controller=custom-controller.js --driver=selenium

##Arrow Dependencies

Dependency Status

NPM Dependencies

NPM Dev Dependencies

Apart from above mentioned npm modules, Arrow also relies on these two projects

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial