***NOTE: This project is under maintenance mode and is not actively worked upon. We will only work on severe issues/bugs,if and when needed. Please feel free to fork it if you want to add a feature or make any enhancement.

#Arrow

##Overview

Arrow is a test framework designed to promote test-driven JavaScript development. Arrow provides a consistent test creation and execution environment for both Developers and Quality Engineers.

Arrow aims to completely remove the line between development’s Unit tests, and Functional and Integration tests by providing a uniform way to create and execute both.

Arrow itself is a thin, extensible layer that marries JavaScript, NodeJS and Selenium. Arrow allows you to write tests using YUI-Test and execute those tests using NodeJS or Selenium. Additionally, Arrow provides a rich mechanism for building, organizing and executing test and test scenarios.

##Install

npm install -g yahoo-arrow

##Options

--help display this help page

--version display installed arrow version

--lib comma separated list of js files needed by the test

--page path to the mock or production html page, for example: http://www.yahoo.com or mock.html

--driver one of selenium|nodejs. (default: selenium)

--shareLibPath comma separated list of directories to be scaned to load module automatically

--browser firefox|chrome|opera|reuse. Specify browser version with a hypen, ex.: firefox-4.0 or opera-11.0 (default: firefox)

--report true/false. Creates report files in junit and json format, and also prints a consolidated test report summary on console

--reportFolder : (optional) folderPath. creates report files under {folderPath}/arrow-report. (default: arrow-target/arrow-report under current directory)

--testName comma separated list of test names defined in test descriptor. all other tests will be ignored

--group comma separated list of groups defined in test descriptor, all other groups will be ignored

--logLevel TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL (default: INFO)

--dimension a custom dimension file for defining ycb contexts

--context name of ycb context

--seleniumHost : (optional) override selenium host url (example: --seleniumHost=http://host.com:port/wd/hub)

--capabilities : (optional) the name of a json file containing webdriver capabilities required by your project

--startProxyServer : (optional) true/false. Starts a proxy server, intercepting all selenium browser calls

--routerProxyConfig : (optional) filePath. Expects a Json file, allows users to modify host and headers for all calls being made by browser. Also supports recording of select url calls ( if you mark "record" : true), and also supports recording the body of POST request (if you mark "storeBody": true), the default limit size of post body is 10240 bytes, you can change it by assigning "sizeLimit" : {integer in byte}. Example Json : { "storeBody" : true , "sizeLimit": 4096 , "router":{ "yahoo.com": { "newHost": "x.x.x.x (your new host ip/name)", "headers":[ { "param": "<param>", "value": "<val>" } ], "record": true }, "news.yahoo.com": { "newHost": "x.x.x.x (your new host ip/name)", "headers":[ { "param": "<param>", "value": "<val>" } ], "record": true } }, "coverage":{ "clientSideCoverage": true , "coverageExclude": [] } }

--exitCode : (optional) true/false. Causes the exit code to be non-zero if any tests fail (default: false)

--coverage : (optional) true/false. creates code-coverage report for all js files included/loaded by arrow (default: false)

--replaceParamJSON : (optional) Either .json file or json object to be replaced with its value in descriptor file

--defaultParamJSON : (optional) Either .json file or json object. If parameters to be replaced are not found via replaceParamJSON ,it falls back to the parameters specified in defaultParamJSON

##Examples

Below are some examples to help you get started.

###Unit test:

arrow --lib=../src/greeter .js test-unit .js

###Unit test with a mock page:

arrow --page=testMock .html --lib=./test-lib .js test-unit .js

###Unit test with --shareLibPath to replace --lib: Please note that the folder passed to --shareLibPath need follow layout convention as described in arrow cookbook "Arrow In-Depth"

arrow --page=testMock.html --shareLibPath=../ test-unit.js

###Unit test with selenium:

arrow --page=testMock.html --lib=./test-lib.js --driver=selenium test-unit.js

###Integration test:

arrow --page=http://www.hostname.com/testpage --lib=./ test -lib.js test -int.js

###Integration test:

arrow --page=http://www.hostname.com/testpage --lib=./test-lib.js --driver=selenium test-int.js

###Custom controller:

arrow --controller=custom-controller.js --driver=selenium

##Arrow Dependencies

