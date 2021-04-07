The bare-bones internationalization library used by yargs.
Inspired by i18n.
simple string translation:
const __ = require('y18n')().__;
console.log(__('my awesome string %s', 'foo'));
output:
my awesome string foo
using tagged template literals
const __ = require('y18n')().__;
const str = 'foo';
console.log(__`my awesome string ${str}`);
output:
my awesome string foo
pluralization support:
const __n = require('y18n')().__n;
console.log(__n('one fish %s', '%d fishes %s', 2, 'foo'));
output:
2 fishes foo
As of
v5
y18n supports Deno:
import y18n from "https://deno.land/x/y18n/deno.ts";
const __ = y18n({
locale: 'pirate',
directory: './test/locales'
}).__
console.info(__`Hi, ${'Ben'} ${'Coe'}!`)
You will need to run with
--allow-read to load alternative locales.
The JSON language files should be stored in a
./locales folder.
File names correspond to locales, e.g.,
en.json,
pirate.json.
When strings are observed for the first time they will be added to the JSON file corresponding to the current locale.
Create an instance of y18n with the config provided, options include:
directory: the locale directory, default
./locales.
updateFiles: should newly observed strings be updated in file, default
true.
locale: what locale should be used.
fallbackToLanguage: should fallback to a language-only file (e.g.
en.json)
be allowed if a file matching the locale does not exist (e.g.
en_US.json),
default
true.
Print a localized string,
%s will be replaced with
args.
This function can also be used as a tag for a template literal. You can use it
like this:
`hello ${'world'}`. This will be equivalent to
`('hello %s', 'world')`.
Print a localized string with appropriate pluralization. If
%d is provided
in the string, the
count will replace this placeholder.
Set the current locale being used.
What locale is currently being used?
Update the current locale with the key value pairs in
obj.
