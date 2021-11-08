This binding maps a Y.Text to a Quill instance. It optionally supports shared cursors via the quill-cursors module.

Example

import { QuillBinding } from 'y-quill' import Quill from 'quill' import QuillCursors from 'quill-cursors' .. Quill.register( 'modules/cursors' , QuillCursors) const type = ydoc.getText( 'quill' ) var editor = new Quill( '#editor-container' , { modules : { cursors : true , toolbar : [ [{ header : [ 1 , 2 , false ] }], [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' ], [ 'image' , 'code-block' ] ] }, placeholder : 'Start collaborating...' , theme : 'snow' }) const binding = new QuillBinding(type, editor, provider.awareness)

Also look here for a working example.

License

The MIT License © Kevin Jahns