ProseMirror Binding for Yjs - Demo

This binding maps a Y.XmlFragment to the ProseMirror state.

Features

Sync ProseMirror state

Shared Cursors

Shared Undo / Redo (each client has its own undo-/redo-history)

Successfully recovers when concurrents edit result in an invalid document schema

Example

import { ySyncPlugin, yCursorPlugin, yUndoPlugin, undo, redo } from 'y-prosemirror' import { exampleSetup } from 'prosemirror-example-setup' import { keymap } from 'prosemirror-keymap' .. const type = ydocument.get( 'prosemirror' , Y.XmlFragment) const prosemirrorView = new EditorView( document .querySelector( '#editor' ), { state : EditorState.create({ schema, plugins : [ ySyncPlugin(type), yCursorPlugin(provider.awareness), yUndoPlugin(), keymap({ 'Mod-z' : undo, 'Mod-y' : redo, 'Mod-Shift-z' : redo }) ].concat(exampleSetup({ schema })) }) })

Also look here for a working example.

Remote Cursors

The shared cursors depend on the Awareness instance that is exported by most providers. The Awareness protocol handles non-permanent data like the number of users, their user names, their cursor location, and their colors. You can change the name and color of the user like this:

example.binding.awareness.setLocalStateField( 'user' , { color : '#008833' , name : 'My real name' })

In order to render cursor information you need to embed custom CSS for the user icon. This is a template that you can use for styling cursor information.

.ProseMirror > .ProseMirror-yjs-cursor :first-child { margin-top : 16px ; } .ProseMirror p :first-child , .ProseMirror h1 :first-child , .ProseMirror h2 :first-child , .ProseMirror h3 :first-child , .ProseMirror h4 :first-child , .ProseMirror h5 :first-child , .ProseMirror h6 :first-child { margin-top : 16px } .ProseMirror-yjs-cursor { position : relative; margin-left : - 1px ; margin-right : - 1px ; border-left : 1px solid black; border-right : 1px solid black; border-color : orange; word-break : normal; pointer-events : none; } .ProseMirror-yjs-cursor > div { position : absolute; top : - 1.05em ; left : - 1px ; font-size : 13px ; background-color : rgb (250, 129, 0); font-family : serif; font-style : normal; font-weight : normal; line-height : normal; user-select : none; color : white; padding-left : 2px ; padding-right : 2px ; white-space : nowrap; }

You can also overwrite the default Widget dom by specifying a cursor builder in the yCursorPlugin

export const myCursorBuilder = user => { const cursor = document .createElement( 'span' ) cursor.classList.add( 'ProseMirror-yjs-cursor' ) cursor.setAttribute( 'style' , `border-color: ${user.color} ` ) const userDiv = document .createElement( 'div' ) userDiv.setAttribute( 'style' , `background-color: ${user.color} ` ) userDiv.insertBefore( document .createTextNode(user.name), null ) cursor.insertBefore(userDiv, null ) return cursor } const prosemirrorView = new EditorView( document .querySelector( '#editor' ), { state : EditorState.create({ schema, plugins : [ ySyncPlugin(type), yCursorPlugin(provider.awareness, { cursorBuilder : myCursorBuilder }), yUndoPlugin(), keymap({ 'Mod-z' : undo, 'Mod-y' : redo, 'Mod-Shift-z' : redo }) ].concat(exampleSetup({ schema })) }) })

Utilities

The package includes a number of utility methods for converting back and forth between a Y.Doc and Prosemirror compatible data structures. These can be useful for persisting to a datastore or for importing existing documents.

Note: Serializing and deserializing to JSON will not store collaboration history steps and as such should not be used as the primary storage. You will still need to store the Y.Doc binary update format.

import { prosemirrorToYDoc } from 'y-prosemirror' const doc = Node.fromJSON(schema, { type : "doc" , content : [...] }) const ydoc = prosemirrorToYDoc(doc)

Because JSON is a common usecase there is an equivalent method that skips the need to create a Prosemirror Node.

import { prosemirrorJSONToYDoc } from 'y-prosemirror' const ydoc = prosemirrorJSONToYDoc(schema, { type : "doc" , content : [...] })

import { yDocToProsemirror } from 'y-prosemirror' const ydoc = new Y.Doc() ydoc.applyUpdate(update) const node = yDocToProsemirror(schema, ydoc)

Because JSON is a common usecase there is an equivalent method that outputs JSON directly, this method does not require the Prosemirror schema.

import { yDocToProsemirrorJSON } from 'y-prosemirror' const ydoc = new Y.Doc() ydoc.applyUpdate(update) const node = yDocToProsemirrorJSON(ydoc)

License

The MIT License © Kevin Jahns