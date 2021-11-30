LevelDB database adapter for Yjs

LevelDB is a fast embedded database. It is the underlying technology of IndexedDB.

Internally, y-leveldb uses level which allows to exchange the storage medium for a different supported database. Hence this adapter also supports rocksdb, lmdb, and many more..

Persistent storage for the server

Exchangeable storage medium

Can be used in y-websocket

A single y-leveldb instance can handle many documents.

Use it

npm install y-leveldb --save

import { LeveldbPersistence } from 'y-leveldb' const persistence = new LeveldbPersistence( './storage-location' ) const ydoc = new Y.Doc() ydoc.getArray( 'arr' ).insert( 0 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) ydoc.getArray( 'arr' ).toArray() persistence.storeUpdate( 'my-doc' , Y.encodeStateAsUpdate(ydoc)) persistence.getYDoc( 'my-doc' ).getArray( 'arr' )

API

persistence = LeveldbPersistence(storageLocation, [{ [level] }])

Create a y-leveldb persistence instance.

You can use any levelup-compatible adapter.

import { LeveldbPersistence } from 'y-leveldb' import level from 'level-mem' const persistence = new LeveldbPersistence( './storage-location' , { level })

Create a Y.Doc instance with the data persistet in leveldb. Use this to temporarily create a Yjs document to sync changes or extract data.

Store a single document update to the database.

The state vector (describing the state of the persisted document - see Yjs docs) is maintained in a separate field and constantly updated.

This allows you to sync changes without actually creating a Yjs document.

Get the differences directly from the database. The same as Y.encodeStateAsUpdate(ydoc, stateVector) .

persistence.clearDocument(docName: string): Promise

Delete a document, and all associated data from the database.

persistence.setMeta(docName: string, metaKey: string, value: any): Promise

Persist some meta information in the database and associate it with a document. It is up to you what you store here. You could, for example, store credentials here.

Retrieve a store meta value from the database. Returns undefined if the metaKey doesn't exist.

persistence.delMeta(docName: string, metaKey: string): Promise

Delete a store meta value.

Retrieve the names of all stored documents.

Retrieve the state vectors of all stored documents. You can use this to sync two y-leveldb instances.

Note: The state vectors might be outdated if the associated document is not yet flushed. So use with caution.

persistence.flushDocument(docName: string): Promise (dev only)

Internally y-leveldb stores incremental updates. You can merge all document updates to a single entry. You probably never have to use this.

License

y-leveldb is licensed under the MIT License.

kevin.jahns@protonmail.com