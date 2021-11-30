openbase logo
y-leveldb

by yjs
0.1.1 (see all)

LevelDB database adapter for Yjs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.5K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

LevelDB database adapter for Yjs

LevelDB is a fast embedded database. It is the underlying technology of IndexedDB.

Internally, y-leveldb uses level which allows to exchange the storage medium for a different supported database. Hence this adapter also supports rocksdb, lmdb, and many more..

  • Persistent storage for the server
  • Exchangeable storage medium
  • Can be used in y-websocket
  • A single y-leveldb instance can handle many documents.

Use it

npm install y-leveldb --save

import { LeveldbPersistence } from 'y-leveldb'

const persistence = new LeveldbPersistence('./storage-location')

const ydoc = new Y.Doc()
ydoc.getArray('arr').insert(0, [1, 2, 3])
ydoc.getArray('arr').toArray() // => [1, 2, 3]

// store document updates retrieved from other clients
persistence.storeUpdate('my-doc', Y.encodeStateAsUpdate(ydoc))

// when you want to sync, or store data to a database,
// retrieve the temporary Y.Doc to consume data
persistence.getYDoc('my-doc').getArray('arr') // [1, 2, 3]

API

persistence = LeveldbPersistence(storageLocation, [{ [level] }])

Create a y-leveldb persistence instance.

You can use any levelup-compatible adapter.

import { LeveldbPersistence } from 'y-leveldb'
import level from 'level-mem'

const persistence = new LeveldbPersistence('./storage-location', { level })

persistence.getYDoc(docName: string): Promise<Y.Doc>

Create a Y.Doc instance with the data persistet in leveldb. Use this to temporarily create a Yjs document to sync changes or extract data.

persistence.storeUpdate(docName: string, update: Uint8Array): Promise

Store a single document update to the database.

persistence.getStateVector(docName: string): Promise<Uint8Array>

The state vector (describing the state of the persisted document - see Yjs docs) is maintained in a separate field and constantly updated.

This allows you to sync changes without actually creating a Yjs document.

persistence.getDiff(docName: string, stateVector: Uint8Array): Promise<Uint8Array>

Get the differences directly from the database. The same as Y.encodeStateAsUpdate(ydoc, stateVector).

persistence.clearDocument(docName: string): Promise

Delete a document, and all associated data from the database.

persistence.setMeta(docName: string, metaKey: string, value: any): Promise

Persist some meta information in the database and associate it with a document. It is up to you what you store here. You could, for example, store credentials here.

persistence.getMeta(docName: string, metaKey: string): Promise<any|undefined>

Retrieve a store meta value from the database. Returns undefined if the metaKey doesn't exist.

persistence.delMeta(docName: string, metaKey: string): Promise

Delete a store meta value.

persistence.getAllDocNames(docName: string): Promise<Array<string>>

Retrieve the names of all stored documents.

persistence.getAllDocStateVectors(docName: string): Promise<Array<{ name:string,clock:number,sv:Uint8Array}

Retrieve the state vectors of all stored documents. You can use this to sync two y-leveldb instances.

Note: The state vectors might be outdated if the associated document is not yet flushed. So use with caution.

persistence.flushDocument(docName: string): Promise (dev only)

Internally y-leveldb stores incremental updates. You can merge all document updates to a single entry. You probably never have to use this.

License

y-leveldb is licensed under the MIT License.

kevin.jahns@protonmail.com

