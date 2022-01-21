IndexedDB database provider for Yjs. Documentation

Use the IndexedDB database adapter to store your shared data persistently in the browser. The next time you join the session, your changes will still be there.

Minimizes the amount of data exchanged between server and client

Makes offline editing possible

Getting Started

You find the complete documentation published online: API documentation.

npm i --save y-indexeddb

const provider = new IndexeddbPersistence(docName, ydoc) provider.on( 'synced' , () => { console .log( 'content from the database is loaded' ) })

API

provider = new IndexeddbPersistence(docName: string, ydoc: Y.Doc) Create a y-indexeddb persistence provider. Specify docName as a unique string that identifies this document. In most cases, you want to use the same identifier that is used as the room-name in the connection provider. provider.on('synced', function(idbPersistence: IndexeddbPersistence)) The "synced" event is fired when the connection to the database has been established and all available content has been loaded. The event is also fired when no content is available yet. provider.set(key: any, value: any): Promise<any> Set a custom property on the provider instance. You can use this to store relevant meta-information for the persisted document. However, the content will not be synced with other peers. provider.get(key: any): Promise>any< Retrieve a stored value. provider.del(key: any): Promise>undefined< Delete a stored value. provider.destroy(): Promise Close the connection to the database and stop syncing the document. This method is automatically called when the Yjs document is destroyed (e.g. ydoc.destroy()). provider.clearData(): Promise Destroy this database and remove the stored document and all related meta-information from the database.

License

Yjs is licensed under the MIT License.

kevin.jahns@protonmail.com