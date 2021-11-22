CodeMirror Binding for Yjs - Demo
This binding binds a Y.Text to a CodeMirror editor.
import * as Y from 'yjs'
import { CodemirrorBinding } from 'y-codemirror'
import { WebrtcProvider } from 'y-webrtc'
import CodeMirror from 'codemirror'
const ydoc = new Y.Doc()
const provider = new WebrtcProvider('codemirror-demo-room', ydoc)
const yText = ydoc.getText('codemirror')
const yUndoManager = new Y.UndoManager(yText)
const editor = CodeMirror(editorDiv, {
mode: 'javascript',
lineNumbers: true
})
const binding = new CodemirrorBinding(yText, editor, provider.awareness, { yUndoManager })
Also look here for a working example.
const binding = new CodemirrorBinding(yText: Y.Text, editor: CodeMirror.Editor, [ awareness: y-protocols.Awareness|null, [ { yUndoManager: Y.UndoManager } ]])
Binds a Y.Text type to the CodeMirror document that is currently in use. You can
swapDoc the CodeMirror document while a binding is active. Make sure to destroy a binding when it is no longer needed.
When
Y.UndoManager is defined, y-codemirror will use a custom collaborative undo manager instead of CodeMirror's UndoManager. The collaboration-aware Y.UndoManager tracks only local changes by default and doesn't track changes from remote users. You should undo/redo changes using
yUndoManager.undo() /
yUndoManager.redo() instead of using CodeMirror's history manager. See the extensive documentation on
Y.UndoManager for documentation on how to filter specific changes.
destroy()
cm: CodeMirror.Editor
cmDoc: CodeMirror.Doc
type: Y.Text
doc: Y.Doc
awareness: y-protocols.Awareness
on('cursorActivity', (editor: CodeMirror) => void)
The shared cursors depend on the Awareness instance that is exported by most providers. The Awareness protocol handles non-permanent data like the number of users, their user names, their cursor location, and their colors. You can change the name and color of the user like this:
example.binding.awareness.setLocalStateField('user', { color: '#008833', name: 'My real name' })
In order to render cursor information you need to embed custom CSS for the user icon. This is a template that you can use for styling cursor information.
.remote-caret {
position: absolute;
border-left: black;
border-left-style: solid;
border-left-width: 2px;
height: 1em;
}
.remote-caret > div {
position: relative;
top: -1.05em;
font-size: 13px;
background-color: rgb(250, 129, 0);
font-family: serif;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: normal;
user-select: none;
color: white;
padding-left: 2px;
padding-right: 2px;
z-index: 3;
}
The MIT License © Kevin Jahns