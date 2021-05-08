xZoom

jQuery Zoom Gallery plugin.

Supports jQuery starting from version 1.2.6.

A lof of options, effects and easy to use and customize

Lightweight ~14kb minified version.

You can load low and high res images separately.

Supports IE6+, Chrome, FireFox, Opera, Safari, Android, iOS

Supports Responsive output.

Have an API to integrate with other useful plugins like FancyBox, Magnific PopUp and HammerJS.

Installation

Use one of the following methods:

git clone git@github.com:payalord/xZoom.git

git clone https://github.com/payalord/xZoom.git

npm install xzoom

bower install xzoom

Download zip

Use CDN: https://unpkg.com/xzoom/dist/xzoom.min.js https://unpkg.com/xzoom/dist/xzoom.css



Quick Start

Step 1:

Copy xzoom.min.js or xzoom.js file into your javascript folder. Copy xzoom.css file into your css folder, or copy the content of the xzoom.css file into your site style sheet. Copy example/images/xloading.gif to your images folder.

Step 2:

This goes into your site's Header Section:

<!-- get jQuery from the google apis or use your own --> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <!-- CSS STYLE--> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/xzoom.css" media="all" /> <!-- XZOOM JQUERY PLUGIN --> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/xzoom.min.js"></script>

Step 3:

Add xZoom markup into your HTML:

<img class = "xzoom" src= "path/to/preview_image_01.jpg" xoriginal= "path/to/original_image_01.jpg" /> <div class="xzoom-thumbs"> <a href="path/to/original_image_01.jpg"> <img class="xzoom-gallery" width="80" src="path/to/thumbs_image_01.jpg" xpreview="path/to/preview_image_01.jpg"> </a> <a href="path/to/original_image_02.jpg"> <img class="xzoom-gallery" width="80" src="path/to/preview_image_02.jpg"> </a> <a href="path/to/original_image_03.jpg"> <img class="xzoom-gallery" width="80" src="path/to/preview_image_03.jpg"> </a> <a href="path/to/original_image_04.jpg"> <img class="xzoom-gallery" width="80" src="path/to/preview_image_04.jpg"> </a> </div>

Step 4:

Initialize the plugin in "document ready" section of your javascript or at the end before </body> :

$( ".xzoom, .xzoom-gallery" ).xzoom({ tint : '#333' , Xoffset : 15 });

Enjoy xZoom experience!

Documentation

For full list of options and how to setup, customize and work with xZoom plugin please read the manual.

More Examples

For more examples please check xZoom Sandbox

License

Apache License 2.0