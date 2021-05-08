jQuery Zoom Gallery plugin.
Use one of the following methods:
git clone git@github.com:payalord/xZoom.git
git clone https://github.com/payalord/xZoom.git
npm install xzoom
bower install xzoom
https://unpkg.com/xzoom/dist/xzoom.min.js
https://unpkg.com/xzoom/dist/xzoom.css
xzoom.min.js or
xzoom.js file into your javascript folder.
xzoom.css file into your css folder, or copy the content of the
xzoom.css file into your site style sheet.
example/images/xloading.gif to your images folder.
This goes into your site's Header Section:
<!-- get jQuery from the google apis or use your own -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- CSS STYLE-->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/xzoom.css" media="all" />
<!-- XZOOM JQUERY PLUGIN -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/xzoom.min.js"></script>
Add xZoom markup into your HTML:
<img class="xzoom" src="path/to/preview_image_01.jpg" xoriginal="path/to/original_image_01.jpg" />
<div class="xzoom-thumbs">
<a href="path/to/original_image_01.jpg">
<img class="xzoom-gallery" width="80" src="path/to/thumbs_image_01.jpg" xpreview="path/to/preview_image_01.jpg">
</a>
<a href="path/to/original_image_02.jpg">
<img class="xzoom-gallery" width="80" src="path/to/preview_image_02.jpg">
</a>
<a href="path/to/original_image_03.jpg">
<img class="xzoom-gallery" width="80" src="path/to/preview_image_03.jpg">
</a>
<a href="path/to/original_image_04.jpg">
<img class="xzoom-gallery" width="80" src="path/to/preview_image_04.jpg">
</a>
</div>
Initialize the plugin in "document ready" section of your javascript or at the end before
</body>:
/* calling script */
$(".xzoom, .xzoom-gallery").xzoom({tint: '#333', Xoffset: 15});
Enjoy xZoom experience!
For full list of options and how to setup, customize and work with xZoom plugin please read the manual.
For more examples please check xZoom Sandbox
If you liked the plugin and want to say thanks or want to help us make it better - feel free to make a donation ;)