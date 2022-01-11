openbase logo
xiw

xy-image-webpack-loader

by Thomas Coopman
3.4.2-rc.4 (see all)

Image loader module for webpack

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dependencies status devDependencies status Build status

image-webpack-loader

Image loader module for webpack

Minify PNG, JPEG, GIF, SVG and WEBP images with imagemin

Issues with the output should be reported on the imagemin issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install image-webpack-loader --save-dev

Install in container

node:12-buster

No additional preparations required. All dependencies will be compiled automatically.
Not recommended because of large image size (~1 GB).

node:12-buster-slim

Prepare script:

apt-get update
apt-get install -y --no-install-recommends autoconf automake g++ libpng-dev make

Recommended container image.

node:12-alpine

Prepare script:

apk add --no-cache autoconf automake file g++ libtool make nasm libpng-dev

Not recommended because of long build time.

Benchmark

Container distroPull timeBuild timeTotal time
node:12-buster42 seconds77 seconds119 seconds
node:12-buster-slim11 seconds103 seconds114 seconds
node:12-alpine8 seconds122 seconds130 seconds

libpng issues

Installing on some versions of OSX may raise errors with a missing libpng dependency: 

Module build failed: Error: dyld: Library not loaded: /usr/local/opt/libpng/lib/libpng16.16.dylib

This can be remedied by installing the newest version of libpng with homebrew:

brew install libpng

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

In your webpack.config.js, add the image-loader, chained after the file-loader:

rules: [{
  test: /\.(gif|png|jpe?g|svg)$/i,
  use: [
    'file-loader',
    {
      loader: 'image-webpack-loader',
      options: {
        bypassOnDebug: true, // webpack@1.x
        disable: true, // webpack@2.x and newer
      },
    },
  ],
}]

For each optimizer you wish to configure, specify the corresponding key in options:

rules: [{
  test: /\.(gif|png|jpe?g|svg)$/i,
  use: [
    'file-loader',
    {
      loader: 'image-webpack-loader',
      options: {
        mozjpeg: {
          progressive: true,
        },
        // optipng.enabled: false will disable optipng
        optipng: {
          enabled: false,
        },
        pngquant: {
          quality: [0.65, 0.90],
          speed: 4
        },
        gifsicle: {
          interlaced: false,
        },
        // the webp option will enable WEBP
        webp: {
          quality: 75
        }
      }
    },
  ],
}]

Comes bundled with the following optimizers, which are automatically enabled by default:

And optional optimizers:

  • webpCompress JPG & PNG images into WEBP

Each optimizers can be disabled by specifying optimizer.enabled: false, and optional ones can be enabled by simply putting them in the options

If you are using Webpack 1, take a look at the old docs (or consider upgrading).

Options

Loader options:

bypassOnDebug (all)

Type: boolean Default: false

Using this, no processing is done when webpack 'debug' mode is used and the loader acts as a regular file-loader. Use this to speed up initial and, to a lesser extent, subsequent compilations while developing or using webpack-dev-server. Normal builds are processed normally, outputting optimized files.

disable

Type: boolean Default false

Same functionality as bypassOnDebug option, but doesn't depend on webpack debug mode, which was deprecated in 2.x. Basically you want to use this option if you're running webpack@2.x or newer.

For optimizer options, an up-to-date and exhaustive list is available on each optimizer repository:

Inspiration

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

