Frappe Gantt A simple, interactive, modern gantt chart library for the web View the demo »

Install

npm install frappe-gantt

Usage

Include it in your HTML:

< script src = "frappe-gantt.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "frappe-gantt.css" >

And start hacking:

var tasks = [ { id : 'Task 1' , name : 'Redesign website' , start : '2016-12-28' , end : '2016-12-31' , progress : 20 , dependencies : 'Task 2, Task 3' , custom_class : 'bar-milestone' }, ... ] var gantt = new Gantt( "#gantt" , tasks);

You can also pass various options to the Gantt constructor:

var gantt = new Gantt( "#gantt" , tasks, { header_height : 50 , column_width : 30 , step : 24 , view_modes : [ 'Quarter Day' , 'Half Day' , 'Day' , 'Week' , 'Month' ], bar_height : 20 , bar_corner_radius : 3 , arrow_curve : 5 , padding : 18 , view_mode : 'Day' , date_format : 'YYYY-MM-DD' , custom_popup_html : null });

Contributing

If you want to contribute enhancements or fixes:

Clone this repo. cd into project directory yarn yarn run dev Open index.html in your browser, make your code changes and test them.

Publishing

If you have publishing rights (Frappe Team), follow these steps to publish a new version.

Assuming the last commit (or a couple of commits) were enhancements or fixes,

Run yarn build This will generate files in the dist/ folder. These files need to be committed. Run yarn publish Type the new version at the prompt Depending on the type of change, you can either bump the patch version or the minor version. For e.g., 0 .5 .0 - > 0 .6 .0 ( minor version bump ) 0 .5 .0 - > 0 .5 .1 ( patch version bump ) Now, there will be a commit named after the version you just entered. Include the generated files in dist/ folder as part of this commit by running the command: git add dist git commit git push origin master

License: MIT

