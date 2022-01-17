openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

xy-frappe-gantt

by frappe
0.5.7 (see all)

Open Source Javascript Gantt

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Frappe Gantt

A simple, interactive, modern gantt chart library for the web

View the demo »

Install

npm install frappe-gantt

Usage

Include it in your HTML:

<script src="frappe-gantt.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="frappe-gantt.css">

And start hacking:

var tasks = [
  {
    id: 'Task 1',
    name: 'Redesign website',
    start: '2016-12-28',
    end: '2016-12-31',
    progress: 20,
    dependencies: 'Task 2, Task 3',
    custom_class: 'bar-milestone' // optional
  },
  ...
]
var gantt = new Gantt("#gantt", tasks);

You can also pass various options to the Gantt constructor:

var gantt = new Gantt("#gantt", tasks, {
    header_height: 50,
    column_width: 30,
    step: 24,
    view_modes: ['Quarter Day', 'Half Day', 'Day', 'Week', 'Month'],
    bar_height: 20,
    bar_corner_radius: 3,
    arrow_curve: 5,
    padding: 18,
    view_mode: 'Day',
    date_format: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
    custom_popup_html: null
});

Contributing

If you want to contribute enhancements or fixes:

  1. Clone this repo.
  2. cd into project directory
  3. yarn
  4. yarn run dev
  5. Open index.html in your browser, make your code changes and test them.

Publishing

If you have publishing rights (Frappe Team), follow these steps to publish a new version.

Assuming the last commit (or a couple of commits) were enhancements or fixes,

  1. Run yarn build

    This will generate files in the dist/ folder. These files need to be committed.

  2. Run yarn publish

  3. Type the new version at the prompt

    Depending on the type of change, you can either bump the patch version or the minor version. For e.g.,

    0.5.0 -> 0.6.0 (minor version bump)
0.5.0 -> 0.5.1 (patch version bump)

  4. Now, there will be a commit named after the version you just entered. Include the generated files in dist/ folder as part of this commit by running the command:

    git add dist
git commit --amend
git push origin master

License: MIT

Project maintained by frappe

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial