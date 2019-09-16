Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
xxxx
●
by angular
●
3.0.4 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Angular Universal starter kit by @AngularClass
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i xxxx
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
41
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
58
Package
Dependencies
27
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
1
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Readme
THIS REPOSITORY HAS BEEN ARCHIVED SINCE IT NO LONGER REFLECTS THE CURRENT STATE OF ANGUAR UNIVERSAL PROJECT GENERATED BY ANGULAR CLI. PLEASE SEE
https://angular.io/guide/universal
ON HOW TO SETUP AN UNIVERSAL PROJECT USING ANGULAR CLI.
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
Mihir-Spinx
●
23 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Software Developer
October 19, 2020
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial