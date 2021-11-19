xxHash is a very fast hashing algorithm (see the details here). xxhashjs is a Javascript implementation of it, written in 100% Javascript. Although not as fast as the C version, it does perform pretty well given the current Javascript limitations in handling unsigned 32 bits integers.
In nodejs:
npm install xxhashjs
In the browser, include the following, and access the constructor with XXH:
<script src="/your/path/to/xxhash.js"></script>
var h = XXH.h32( 'abcd', 0xABCD ).toString(16) // seed = 0xABCD
0xCDA8FAE4
var H = XXH.h32( 0xABCD ) // seed = 0xABCD
var h = H.update( 'abcd' ).digest().toString(16)
0xCDA8FAE4
XXH makes 2 functions available for 32 bits XXH and 64 bits XXH respectively, with the same signature:
In one step:
XXH.h32(<data>, <seed>)
The data can either be a string, an ArrayBuffer or a NodeJS Buffer object.
The seed can either be a number or a UINT32 object.
In several steps:
* instantiate a new XXH object H:
XXH.h32(<seed>) or
XXH.h32()
The seed can be set later on with the
init method
* add data to the hash calculation:
H.update(<data>)
* finish the calculations:
H.digest()
The object returned can be converted to a string with
toString(<radix>) or a number
toNumber().
Once
digest() has been called, the object can be reused. The same seed will be used or it can be changed with
init(<seed>).
XXH.h32()
.init(<seed>)
Initialize the XXH object with the given seed. The seed can either be a number or a UINT32 object.
.update(<data>)
Add data for hashing. The data can either be a string, an ArrayBuffer or a NodeJS Buffer object.
Finalize the hash calculations and returns an UINT32 object. The hash value can be retrieved with toString().
* `digest()` (_UINT32_)
XXH.h64()
.init(<seed>)
Initialize the XXH object with the given seed. The seed can either be a number or a UINT64 object.
.update(<data>)
Add data for hashing. The data can either be a string, an ArrayBuffer or a NodeJS Buffer object.
.digest() (UINT64)
Finalize the hash calculations and returns an UINT64 object. The hash value can be retrieved with toString().
MIT