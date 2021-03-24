Yet another xxhash addon for Node.js

Platform Build Status Windows Debian OSX

Overview

xxhash-addon is a native addon for Node.js (>=8.6.0) written using N-API. It 'thinly' wraps xxhash v0.8.0 , which has support for a new algorithm XXH3 that has showed to outperform its predecessor.

IMPORTANT: As of v0.8.0 , XXH3 and XXH123 are now considered stable. Rush to the upstream CHANGELOG for the formal announcement! xxhash-addon v1.4.0 is packed with xxhash v0.8.0 .

Features

xxhash-addon exposes xxhash's API in a friendly way for downstream consumption (see the Example of Usage section).

exposes xxhash's API in a friendly way for downstream consumption (see the Example of Usage section). Covering all 4 variants of the algorithm: XXH32, XXH64, XXH3 64-bit, XXH3 128-bit.

Supporting XXH3 secret.

Consistently producing canonical (big-endian) form of hash values as per xxhash's recommendation.

The addon is extensively sanity-checked againts xxhash's sanity test suite to ensure that generated hashes are correct and align with xxhsum's ( xxhsum is the official utility of xxhash). Check the file xxhash-addon.test.js to see how xxhash-addon is being tested.

is the official utility of xxhash). Check the file to see how is being tested. Minimal dependency: the package does not depend on any other npm packages.

Installation

npm install xxhash-addon

Note: This native addon requires recompiling. If you do not have Node.js building toolchain installed then you must install them first:

On a Windows machine

npm install --global --production windows-build-tools

On a Debian/Ubuntu machine

sudo apt-get install python g++ make

On a RHEL/CentOS machine

If you are on RHEL 6 or 7, you would need to install GCC/G++ >= 6.3 via devtoolset- for the module to compile. See SCL.

On a Mac

Install Xcode command line tools

In comparison to other implementations/bindings

Although node-xxhash offers incredible compability as it requires Node.js >= 4.0.0, it does not seem to produce consistent hash values. For example, given a seed value of 0xDEADBEEF and the string 'hello', node-xxhash's XXH32 produces 2717969635 as the string's hash, which is in big-endian form, whilst its XXH64 produces cd6d9204aaad5b0c, which is in little-endian form.

This fantastic project is a pure JavaScript implementation of the algorithm. However it has not been updated for years.

Example of Usage

const { XXHash32, XXHash64, XXHash3 } = require ( 'xxhash-addon' ); const hasher32 = new XXHash32( 0 ); const salute = 'hello there' ; const buf_salute = Buffer.from(salute); console .log(hasher32.hash(buf_salute)); hasher32.update(buf_salute.slice( 0 , 3 )); console .log(hasher32.digest()); hasher32.update(buf_salute.slice( 3 )); console .log(hasher32.digest()); hasher32.reset(); const hasher3 = new XXHash3( require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync( 'package-lock.json' ));

API reference

XXHash32

( constructor ) XXHash32( [ Number or 4-byte Buffer] ) ( constructor ) XXHash32( ) - using default seed value of 0 XXHash32.update( [Buffer] ) - updates internal state for stream hashing XXHash32.digest( ) - produces hash of a stream XXHash32.reset( ) - resets internal state. You can use this rather than creating another hasher instance

XXHash64

( constructor ) XXHash64( [ Number or 4-byte Buffer or 8-byte Buffer] ) ( constructor ) XXHash64( ) - using default seed value of 0 XXHash64.update( [Buffer] ) - updates internal state for stream hashing XXHash64.digest( ) - produces hash of a stream XXHash64.reset( ) - resets internal state. You can use this rather than creating another hasher instance

XXHash3

( constructor ) XXHash3( [ Number or 4-byte Buffer or 8-byte Buffer] ) - using seed ( constructor ) XXHash3( ) - using default seed value of 0 ( constructor ) XXHash3( [longer-than-135-byte Buffer] ) - using secret XXHash3.update( [Buffer] ) - updates internal state for stream hashing XXHash3.digest( ) - produces hash of a stream XXHash3.reset( ) - resets internal state. You can use this rather than creating another hasher instance

XXHash128

( constructor ) XXHash128( [ Number or 4-byte Buffer or 8-byte Buffer] ) - using seed ( constructor ) XXHash128( ) - using default seed value of 0 ( constructor ) XXHash128( [longer-than-135-byte Buffer] ) - using secret XXHash128.update( [Buffer] ) - updates internal state for stream hashing XXHash128.digest( ) - produces hash of a stream XXHash128.reset( ) - resets internal state. You can use this rather than creating another hasher instance

Licence

The project is licensed under BSD-2-Clause.