openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
xa

xxhash-addon

by Nhan Khong
1.4.0 (see all)

Yet another xxhash addon for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Yet another xxhash addon for Node.js

npm NPM

PlatformBuild Status
WindowsBuild status
DebianCircleCI
OSXBuild Status

Overview

xxhash-addon is a native addon for Node.js (>=8.6.0) written using N-API. It 'thinly' wraps xxhash v0.8.0, which has support for a new algorithm XXH3 that has showed to outperform its predecessor.

IMPORTANT: As of v0.8.0, XXH3 and XXH123 are now considered stable. Rush to the upstream CHANGELOG for the formal announcement! xxhash-addon v1.4.0 is packed with xxhash v0.8.0.

Features

  • xxhash-addon exposes xxhash's API in a friendly way for downstream consumption (see the Example of Usage section).
  • Covering all 4 variants of the algorithm: XXH32, XXH64, XXH3 64-bit, XXH3 128-bit.
  • Supporting XXH3 secret.
  • Consistently producing canonical (big-endian) form of hash values as per xxhash's recommendation.
  • The addon is extensively sanity-checked againts xxhash's sanity test suite to ensure that generated hashes are correct and align with xxhsum's (xxhsum is the official utility of xxhash). Check the file xxhash-addon.test.js to see how xxhash-addon is being tested.
  • Minimal dependency: the package does not depend on any other npm packages.

Installation

npm install xxhash-addon

Note: This native addon requires recompiling. If you do not have Node.js building toolchain installed then you must install them first:

  • On a Windows machine
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools
  • On a Debian/Ubuntu machine
sudo apt-get install python g++ make
  • On a RHEL/CentOS machine

If you are on RHEL 6 or 7, you would need to install GCC/G++ >= 6.3 via devtoolset- for the module to compile. See SCL.

  • On a Mac

Install Xcode command line tools

In comparison to other implementations/bindings

Although node-xxhash offers incredible compability as it requires Node.js >= 4.0.0, it does not seem to produce consistent hash values. For example, given a seed value of 0xDEADBEEF and the string 'hello', node-xxhash's XXH32 produces 2717969635 as the string's hash, which is in big-endian form, whilst its XXH64 produces cd6d9204aaad5b0c, which is in little-endian form.

This fantastic project is a pure JavaScript implementation of the algorithm. However it has not been updated for years.

Example of Usage

// Construct a new hasher and seed it 0 (default seed value)
// Note: constructors can take either JS Number or Buffer as their argument
const { XXHash32, XXHash64, XXHash3 } = require('xxhash-addon');
const hasher32 = new XXHash32(0);
// const hasher32 = new XXHash32(); // equivalent to the previous call
// const hasher32 = new XXHash32(Buffer.alloc(4)); // equivalent to the previous call, too

// Hash a string
const salute = 'hello there';
const buf_salute = Buffer.from(salute);
console.log(hasher32.hash(buf_salute));

// Digest a byte-stream (hash a buffer piece by piece)
hasher32.update(buf_salute.slice(0, 3));
console.log(hasher32.digest());
hasher32.update(buf_salute.slice(3));
console.log(hasher32.digest());

// Reset the hasher for another hashing
hasher32.reset();

// Using secret for XXH3
// Same constructor call syntax, but hasher switches to secret mode whenever
// it gets a buffer larger than 135 bytes
const hasher3 = new XXHash3(require('fs').readFileSync('package-lock.json'));

API reference

XXHash32

(constructor) XXHash32([Number or 4-byte Buffer])
(constructor) XXHash32() - using default seed value of 0
XXHash32.update([Buffer]) - updates internal state for stream hashing
XXHash32.digest() - produces hash of a stream
XXHash32.reset() - resets internal state. You can use this rather than creating another hasher instance

XXHash64

(constructor) XXHash64([Number or 4-byte Buffer or 8-byte Buffer])
(constructor) XXHash64() - using default seed value of 0
XXHash64.update([Buffer]) - updates internal state for stream hashing
XXHash64.digest() - produces hash of a stream
XXHash64.reset() - resets internal state. You can use this rather than creating another hasher instance

XXHash3

(constructor) XXHash3([Number or 4-byte Buffer or 8-byte Buffer]) - using seed
(constructor) XXHash3() - using default seed value of 0
(constructor) XXHash3([longer-than-135-byte Buffer]) - using secret
XXHash3.update([Buffer]) - updates internal state for stream hashing
XXHash3.digest() - produces hash of a stream
XXHash3.reset() - resets internal state. You can use this rather than creating another hasher instance

XXHash128

(constructor) XXHash128([Number or 4-byte Buffer or 8-byte Buffer]) - using seed
(constructor) XXHash128() - using default seed value of 0
(constructor) XXHash128([longer-than-135-byte Buffer]) - using secret
XXHash128.update([Buffer]) - updates internal state for stream hashing
XXHash128.digest() - produces hash of a stream
XXHash128.reset() - resets internal state. You can use this rather than creating another hasher instance

Licence

The project is licensed under BSD-2-Clause.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial