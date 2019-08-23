openbase logo
xxh

xxhash

by mscdex
0.3.0 (see all)

An xxhash binding for node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.4K

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Description

An xxhash binding for node.js.

Build Status Build status

Requirements

Install

npm install xxhash

Examples

  • Hash a file in one step:
var XXHash = require('xxhash');
var fs = require('fs');

var file = fs.readFileSync('somefile');
var result = XXHash.hash(file, 0xCAFEBABE);
  • Hash a file in multiple steps:
var XXHash = require('xxhash');
var fs = require('fs');

var hasher = new XXHash(0xCAFEBABE);

fs.createReadStream('somefile')
  .on('data', function(data) {
    hasher.update(data);
  })
  .on('end', function() {
    console.log('Hash value = ' + hasher.digest());
  });
  • Hash a file with a hash stream:
var HashStream = require('xxhash').Stream;
var fs = require('fs');

var hasher = new HashStream(0xCAFEBABE);

fs.createReadStream('somefile')
  .pipe(hasher)
  .on('finish', function() {
    console.log('Hash value = ' + hasher.read());
  });

API

XXHash Static Methods

  • hash(< Buffer >data, < mixed >seed[, < mixed >encbuf]) - mixed - Performs a single/one-time 32-bit hash of data with the given seed. seed can be an unsigned integer or a Buffer containing (1 <= n <= 4) bytes to use for the seed. The resulting hash is returned. The format of the hash depends on the value of encbuf. If encbuf is a string and one of: buffer, hex, base64, or binary, then the hash value will be encoded in the appropriate format. If encbuf is a Buffer of at least 4 bytes, then the hash value will be written to encbuf and encbuf will be returned. Otherwise, if encbuf is not supplied, then the hash will be an unsigned integer.

  • hash64(< Buffer >data, < mixed >seed[, < mixed >encbuf]) - mixed - Performs a single/one-time 64-bit hash of data with the given seed. seed can be an unsigned integer or a Buffer containing (1 <= n <= 8) bytes to use for the seed. The resulting hash is returned. The format of the hash depends on the value of encbuf. If encbuf is a string and one of: buffer, hex, base64, or binary, then the hash value will be encoded in the appropriate format. If encbuf is a Buffer of at least 8 bytes, then the hash value will be written to encbuf and encbuf will be returned. The default value for encbuf is 'buffer'.

XXHash Static Properties

  • Stream(< mixed >seed[, < integer >bits][, < _mixed_ >encbuf]) - DuplexStream - A stream constructor that takes in the seed to use. Write data to the stream and when the stream ends, a bits-bit (32 or 64) hash value (format determined by encbuf) is available on the readable side. The values for seed and encbuf are described above in hash().

  • XXHash64(< mixed >seed) - This is the 64-bit Hash constructor. It is only needed if you want to use the old streaming interface (update()/digest()) instead of the streams2 interface described above.

XXHash Methods

  • (constructor)(< mixed >seed) - Creates and returns a new 32-bit Hash instance with the given seed. The values for seed are described above in hash().

  • update(< Buffer >data) - (void) - Update the hash using data.

  • digest([< mixed >encbuf]) - mixed - The values for encbuf and the resulting hash value format is described in hash().

