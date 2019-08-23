An xxhash binding for node.js.
npm install xxhash
var XXHash = require('xxhash');
var fs = require('fs');
var file = fs.readFileSync('somefile');
var result = XXHash.hash(file, 0xCAFEBABE);
var XXHash = require('xxhash');
var fs = require('fs');
var hasher = new XXHash(0xCAFEBABE);
fs.createReadStream('somefile')
.on('data', function(data) {
hasher.update(data);
})
.on('end', function() {
console.log('Hash value = ' + hasher.digest());
});
var HashStream = require('xxhash').Stream;
var fs = require('fs');
var hasher = new HashStream(0xCAFEBABE);
fs.createReadStream('somefile')
.pipe(hasher)
.on('finish', function() {
console.log('Hash value = ' + hasher.read());
});
hash(< Buffer >data, < mixed >seed[, < mixed >encbuf]) - mixed - Performs a single/one-time 32-bit hash of
data with the given
seed.
seed can be an unsigned integer or a Buffer containing (1 <= n <= 4) bytes to use for the seed. The resulting hash is returned. The format of the hash depends on the value of
encbuf. If
encbuf is a string and one of:
buffer,
hex,
base64, or
binary, then the hash value will be encoded in the appropriate format. If
encbuf is a Buffer of at least 4 bytes, then the hash value will be written to
encbuf and
encbuf will be returned. Otherwise, if
encbuf is not supplied, then the hash will be an unsigned integer.
hash64(< Buffer >data, < mixed >seed[, < mixed >encbuf]) - mixed - Performs a single/one-time 64-bit hash of
data with the given
seed.
seed can be an unsigned integer or a Buffer containing (1 <= n <= 8) bytes to use for the seed. The resulting hash is returned. The format of the hash depends on the value of
encbuf. If
encbuf is a string and one of:
buffer,
hex,
base64, or
binary, then the hash value will be encoded in the appropriate format. If
encbuf is a Buffer of at least 8 bytes, then the hash value will be written to
encbuf and
encbuf will be returned. The default value for
encbuf is
'buffer'.
Stream(< mixed >seed[, < integer >bits][, < _mixed_ >encbuf]) - DuplexStream - A stream constructor that takes in the
seed to use. Write data to the stream and when the stream ends, a
bits-bit (32 or 64) hash value (format determined by
encbuf) is available on the readable side. The values for
seed and
encbuf are described above in
hash().
XXHash64(< mixed >seed) - This is the 64-bit Hash constructor. It is only needed if you want to use the old streaming interface (
update()/
digest()) instead of the streams2 interface described above.
(constructor)(< mixed >seed) - Creates and returns a new 32-bit Hash instance with the given
seed. The values for
seed are described above in
hash().
update(< Buffer >data) - (void) - Update the hash using
data.
digest([< mixed >encbuf]) - mixed - The values for
encbuf and the resulting hash value format is described in
hash().