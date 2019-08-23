hash(< Buffer >data, < mixed >seed[, < mixed >encbuf]) - mixed - Performs a single/one-time 32-bit hash of data with the given seed . seed can be an unsigned integer or a Buffer containing (1 <= n <= 4) bytes to use for the seed. The resulting hash is returned. The format of the hash depends on the value of encbuf . If encbuf is a string and one of: buffer , hex , base64 , or binary , then the hash value will be encoded in the appropriate format. If encbuf is a Buffer of at least 4 bytes, then the hash value will be written to encbuf and encbuf will be returned. Otherwise, if encbuf is not supplied, then the hash will be an unsigned integer.