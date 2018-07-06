openbase logo
xd

xwing-data

by Guido Kessels
1.0.1 (see all)

An easy-to-use collection of data and images from X-Wing: The Miniatures Game by Fantasy Flight Games.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

X-Wing Data

An easy-to-use collection of data and images from X-Wing: The Miniatures Game by Fantasy Flight Games.

What's included

This repository contains data and images for the following components:

  • Ships
  • Pilots
  • Upgrades
  • Conditions
  • Core Sets and Expansion Packs
  • Reference Cards
  • Damage Decks

There are two top-level directories; data and images.

data

The data folder contains all X-Wing data in JSON format.

images

The images folder contains images for each card, product, faction, etc.

Usage

You can use this data to build your own apps, squad builders, web sites, etc.

The easiest way to do this is via Bower, Yarn, npm or as a Git submodule:

  • Yarn: yarn add xwing-data
  • npm: npm install xwing-data
  • Bower: bower install xwing-data
  • Git submodule: git submodule add https://github.com/guidokessels/xwing-data.git

Bugs / Issues

Please open a ticket on Github.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request 🎉

When adding images please use TinyPNG to reduce their filesize as much as possible without affecting image quality.

Projects

A list of projects that use this content:

Want your project listed here? Let us know!

Versioning

This project uses SemVer. Given a MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH version number, we will increment the:

  • MAJOR version when existing content is changed in such a way that it can break consumers of the data
  • MINOR version when new content is added in a backwards-compatible manner, or existing content is changed in a backwards-compatible manner
  • PATCH version when fixing mistakes in existing content

History

See the Releases tab in Github.

Contributors

The first version of the data was based on Geordan Rosario's squad builder in 2014, found here: https://github.com/geordanr/xwing.

License

MIT

Star Wars, X-Wing: The Miniatures Game and all related properties, images and text are owned by Fantasy Flight Games, Lucasfilm Ltd., and/or Disney.

