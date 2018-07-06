X-Wing Data

An easy-to-use collection of data and images from X-Wing: The Miniatures Game by Fantasy Flight Games.

What's included

This repository contains data and images for the following components:

Ships

Pilots

Upgrades

Conditions

Core Sets and Expansion Packs

Reference Cards

Damage Decks

There are two top-level directories; data and images .

data

The data folder contains all X-Wing data in JSON format.

images

The images folder contains images for each card, product, faction, etc.

Usage

You can use this data to build your own apps, squad builders, web sites, etc.

The easiest way to do this is via Bower, Yarn, npm or as a Git submodule:

Yarn: yarn add xwing-data

npm: npm install xwing-data

Bower: bower install xwing-data

Git submodule: git submodule add https://github.com/guidokessels/xwing-data.git

