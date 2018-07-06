An easy-to-use collection of data and images from X-Wing: The Miniatures Game by Fantasy Flight Games.
This repository contains data and images for the following components:
There are two top-level directories;
data and
images.
The
data folder contains all X-Wing data in JSON format.
The
images folder contains images for each card, product, faction, etc.
You can use this data to build your own apps, squad builders, web sites, etc.
The easiest way to do this is via Bower, Yarn, npm or as a Git submodule:
yarn add xwing-data
npm install xwing-data
bower install xwing-data
git submodule add https://github.com/guidokessels/xwing-data.git
Please open a ticket on Github.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
When adding images please use TinyPNG to reduce their filesize as much as possible without affecting image quality.
A list of projects that use this content:
Want your project listed here? Let us know!
This project uses SemVer. Given a
MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH version number, we will increment the:
MAJOR version when existing content is changed in such a way that it can break consumers of the data
MINOR version when new content is added in a backwards-compatible manner, or existing content is changed in a backwards-compatible manner
PATCH version when fixing mistakes in existing content
See the Releases tab in Github.
The first version of the data was based on Geordan Rosario's squad builder in 2014, found here: https://github.com/geordanr/xwing.
Star Wars, X-Wing: The Miniatures Game and all related properties, images and text are owned by Fantasy Flight Games, Lucasfilm Ltd., and/or Disney.