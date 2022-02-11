Vant

Mobile UI Components built on Vue

Features

🚀 1KB Component average size (min+gzip)

🚀 65+ High quality components

💪 90%+ Unit test coverage

💪 Written in TypeScript

📖 Extensive documentation and demos

📖 Provide Sketch and Axure design resources

🍭 Support Vue 2 & Vue 3

🍭 Support Tree Shaking

🍭 Support Custom Theme

🍭 Support Accessibility (still improving)

🍭 Support i18n

🌍 Support SSR

Install

Using npm to install:

npm i vant npm i vant@latest-v2

Using yarn or pnpm :

yarn add vant pnpm add vant

Quickstart

import { createApp } from 'vue' ; import { Button } from 'vant' ; import 'vant/lib/index.css' ; const app = createApp(); app.use(Button);

See more in Quickstart.

Browser Support

Vant 2 supports modern browsers and Android >= 4.0、iOS >= 8.0.

Vant 3 supports modern browsers and Chrome >= 51、iOS >= 10.0 (same as Vue 3).

Official Ecosystem

Project Description vant-weapp WeChat MiniProgram UI vant-demo Collection of Vant demos vant-cli Scaffold for UI library vant-icons Vant icons vant-touch-emulator Using vant in desktop browsers

Community Ecosystem

Project Description 3lang3/react-vant React mobile UI Components based on Vant rc-ui-lib React mobile UI Components based on Vant vant-aliapp Alipay MiniProgram UI taroify Vant Taro vant-theme Online theme preview built on Vant UI @antmjs/vantui Mobile UI Components based on Vant, supporting Taro and React

Preview

You can scan the following QR code to access the demo：

Core Team

Core contributors of Vant and Vant Weapp:

All Contributors

Thanks to the following friends for their contributions to Vant:

Contribution Guide

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

LICENSE

MIT