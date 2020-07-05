var Xvfb = require('xvfb');
var xvfb = new Xvfb();
xvfb.startSync();
// code that uses the virtual frame buffer here
xvfb.stopSync();
// the Xvfb is stopped
or:
var Xvfb = require('xvfb');
var xvfb = new Xvfb();
xvfb.start(function(err, xvfbProcess) {
// code that uses the virtual frame buffer here
xvfb.stop(function(err) {
// the Xvfb is stopped
});
});
The Xvfb constructor takes four options:
displayNum - the X display to use, defaults to the lowest unused display number >= 99 if
reuse is false or 99 if
reuse is true.
reuse - whether to reuse an existing Xvfb instance if it already exists on the X display referenced by displayNum.
timeout - number of milliseconds to wait when starting Xvfb before assuming it failed to start, defaults to 500.
silent - don't pipe Xvfb stderr to the process's stderr.
xvfb_args - Extra arguments to pass to
Xvfb.
