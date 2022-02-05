openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
xv

xv

by Typicode
1.1.1 (see all)

❌ ✔️ A new zero-config test runner for the true minimalists

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

172

GitHub Stars

510

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


xv

Why

  • User-friendly - zero-config, no API to learn, simple conventions
  • Extremely lighweight - only 40 lines of code and no dependencies
  • Super fast - with almost zero abstractions, xv is as fast as Node
  • Stable - low maintenance and probably feature complete ;)

Used in lowdb, steno and other awesome projects.

Install

npm install xv --save-dev

Usage

Create a test file and use Node's built-in assert module:

// src/add.test.js
import { strict as assert } from 'assert'

export function testAdd() {
  assert.equal(1 + 2, 3)
}

Edit package.json:

{
  "scripts": {
    "test": "xv src"
  }
}

Run all test files:

npm test

Run a single test file:

npx xv src/add.test.js

Convention

When provided a directory, xv will look for files named *.test.js or test.js and run exported functions sequentially.

TypeScript

To use xv with TypeScript, compile your .ts files and run xv directly on compiled .js. This has the benefit of testing code that is really published.

For example, assuming your compiled files are in lib/, edit package.json to run xv after tsc:

{
  "scripts": {
    "test": "tsc && xv lib"
  }
}

If you're publishing to npm, edit package.jsonto exclude compiled test files:

{
  "files": [
    "lib",
    "!lib/**/*.test.js",
    "!lib/**/test.js"
  ]
}

You can run npm publish --dry to check that it's working (nothing is going to be published with the --dry option).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial