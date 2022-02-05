







Why

User-friendly - zero-config, no API to learn, simple conventions

- zero-config, no API to learn, simple conventions Extremely lighweight - only 40 lines of code and no dependencies

- only and no dependencies Super fast - with almost zero abstractions, xv is as fast as Node

- with almost zero abstractions, is as fast as Node Stable - low maintenance and probably feature complete ;)

Used in lowdb, steno and other awesome projects.

Install

npm install xv --save-dev

Usage

Create a test file and use Node's built-in assert module:

import { strict as assert } from 'assert' export function testAdd ( ) { assert.equal( 1 + 2 , 3 ) }

Edit package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "xv src" } }

Run all test files:

npm test

Run a single test file:

npx xv src/add.test.js

Convention

When provided a directory, xv will look for files named *.test.js or test.js and run exported functions sequentially.

TypeScript

To use xv with TypeScript, compile your .ts files and run xv directly on compiled .js . This has the benefit of testing code that is really published.

For example, assuming your compiled files are in lib/ , edit package.json to run xv after tsc :

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "tsc && xv lib" } }

If you're publishing to npm, edit package.json to exclude compiled test files:

{ "files" : [ "lib" , "!lib/**/*.test.js" , "!lib/**/test.js" ] }