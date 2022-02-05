40 lines of code and no dependencies
xv is as fast as Node
Used in lowdb, steno and other awesome projects.
npm install xv --save-dev
Create a test file and use Node's built-in
assert module:
// src/add.test.js
import { strict as assert } from 'assert'
export function testAdd() {
assert.equal(1 + 2, 3)
}
Edit
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "xv src"
}
}
Run all test files:
npm test
Run a single test file:
npx xv src/add.test.js
When provided a directory,
xv will look for files named
*.test.js or
test.js and run exported functions sequentially.
To use
xv with TypeScript, compile your
.ts files and run
xv directly on compiled
.js. This has the benefit of testing code that is really published.
For example, assuming your compiled files are in
lib/, edit
package.json to run
xv after
tsc:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "tsc && xv lib"
}
}
If you're publishing to npm, edit
package.jsonto exclude compiled test files:
{
"files": [
"lib",
"!lib/**/*.test.js",
"!lib/**/test.js"
]
}
You can run
npm publish --dry to check that it's working (nothing is going to be published with the
--dry option).