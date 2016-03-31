openbase logo
xunit-file

by peerigon
2.0.0

Basically the same reporter as mocha's xunit reporter, but writes the output in a file.

Readme

xunit-file

Basically the same reporter as mocha's xunit reporter, but writes the output to a file.

Usage

npm install xunit-file --save-dev

Run mocha with -R xunit-file or --reporter xunit-file

The xunit.xml output is saved in process.cwd()/xunit.xml by default.

Options

To change the output and activate terminal output, you can create a config.json, or use environment variables.

config.json

{
    "file" : "${cwd}/xunit.xml",
    "consoleOutput" : {
      "suite" : true,
      "test" : true,
      "fail" : false
    }
}

environment variables

$ XUNIT_FILE=output/xunit.xml mocha -R xunit-file // writes result to output/xunit.xml
$ LOG_XUNIT=true mocha -R xunit-file // activates terminal output
$ XUNIT_SILENT=true mocha -R xunit-file // disable all terminal output

Set XUNIT_LOG_ENV environment variable, if you want the output process and environment variables in the properties section of the xml file.

$ XUNIT_LOG_ENV=true mocha -R xunit-file

Add the following to the xml report.

<properties>
  <property name="process.arch" value="x64"/>
  <property name="process.platform" value="win32"/>
  <property name="process.memoryUsage" value="[ rss: '26570752', heapTotal: '17734144', heapUsed: '8982088']"/>
  <property name="process.cwd" value="D:\Dev\Demo\git\Demo\DemoApp\build\jsTest"/>
  <property name="process.execPath" value="D:\Dev\Demo\git\Demo\DemoApp\build\nodeJs\node-v0.11.10-windows-x64\bin\node.exe"/>
  <property name="process.version" value="v0.11.10"/>
  <property name="process.versions" value="[ http_parser: '2.2', node: '0.11.10', v8: '3.22.24.10', uv: '0.11.17', zlib: '1.2.3', modules: '13', openssl: '1.0.1e']"/>

  ...

  <property name="process.env.NODE_PATH" value="D:\Dev\Demo\git\Demo\DemoApp\build\jsTest\node_modules"/>
  <property name="process.env.SUITE_NAME" value="jsTest.myTest"/>
  <property name="process.env.XUNIT_FILE" value="D:\Dev\Demo\git\Demo\DemoApp\build\test-results\TEST-jsTest.myTest.xml"/>
  <property name="process.env.LOG_XUNIT" value="undefined"/>
</properties>

File Path Options

The file path accepts a few custom tokens to allow creation of dynamic file names. This can be useful for multithreaded testing (such as using a Selenium Grid) or to keep multiple files by timestamp. Tokens are in the following format:

${tokenName: 'Token Data'}

The available tokens are pid to inject the process id, cwd to inject the current working directory, and ts or timestamp to inject a timestamp.

By default ts and timestamp use the ISO 8601 format, ex: 2016-03-31T07:27:48+00:00. However, if you specify a custom format in the Token Data, the timestamp uses the node dateformat library to output a string in that format.

A full example config.json is as follows:

{
  "file": "${cwd}/${timestamp: 'MMDD-hhmm'}/xunit-${pid}.xml"
}

This would output something like ~/myProject/1217-1507/xunit-1234.xml. This example would keep copies good for a year without collision, and group multithreaded results by test run.

Tokens can be used in either environment variables or a config.json. The default filepath is always ${cwd}/xunit.xml.

Credits

This reporter is just the original xunit reporter from mocha only writing the result in an xml file.

LICENSE

MIT

