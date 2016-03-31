Basically the same reporter as mocha's xunit reporter, but writes the output to a file.

Usage

npm install xunit-file --save-dev

Run mocha with -R xunit-file or --reporter xunit-file

The xunit.xml output is saved in process.cwd()/xunit.xml by default.

Options

To change the output and activate terminal output, you can create a config.json , or use environment variables.

config.json

{ "file" : "${cwd}/xunit.xml" , "consoleOutput" : { "suite" : true , "test" : true , "fail" : false } }

environment variables

$ XUNIT_FILE=output/xunit.xml mocha -R xunit-file // writes result to output/xunit.xml $ LOG_XUNIT= true mocha -R xunit-file // activates terminal output $ XUNIT_SILENT= true mocha -R xunit-file // disable all terminal output

Set XUNIT_LOG_ENV environment variable, if you want the output process and environment variables in the properties section of the xml file.

XUNIT_LOG_ENV= true mocha -R xunit-file

Add the following to the xml report.

< properties > < property name = "process.arch" value = "x64" /> < property name = "process.platform" value = "win32" /> < property name = "process.memoryUsage" value = "[ rss: '26570752', heapTotal: '17734144', heapUsed: '8982088']" /> < property name = "process.cwd" value = "D:\Dev\Demo\git\Demo\DemoApp\build\jsTest" /> < property name = "process.execPath" value = "D:\Dev\Demo\git\Demo\DemoApp\build

odeJs

ode-v0.11.10-windows-x64\bin

ode.exe" /> < property name = "process.version" value = "v0.11.10" /> < property name = "process.versions" value = "[ http_parser: '2.2', node: '0.11.10', v8: '3.22.24.10', uv: '0.11.17', zlib: '1.2.3', modules: '13', openssl: '1.0.1e']" /> ... < property name = "process.env.NODE_PATH" value = "D:\Dev\Demo\git\Demo\DemoApp\build\jsTest

ode_modules" /> < property name = "process.env.SUITE_NAME" value = "jsTest.myTest" /> < property name = "process.env.XUNIT_FILE" value = "D:\Dev\Demo\git\Demo\DemoApp\build\test-results\TEST-jsTest.myTest.xml" /> < property name = "process.env.LOG_XUNIT" value = "undefined" /> </ properties >

File Path Options

The file path accepts a few custom tokens to allow creation of dynamic file names. This can be useful for multithreaded testing (such as using a Selenium Grid) or to keep multiple files by timestamp. Tokens are in the following format:

{tokenName: 'Token Data' }

The available tokens are pid to inject the process id, cwd to inject the current working directory, and ts or timestamp to inject a timestamp.

By default ts and timestamp use the ISO 8601 format, ex: 2016-03-31T07:27:48+00:00 . However, if you specify a custom format in the Token Data, the timestamp uses the node dateformat library to output a string in that format.

A full example config.json is as follows:

{ "file" : " ${cwd} / ${timestamp: 'MMDD-hhmm'} /xunit- ${pid} .xml" }

This would output something like ~/myProject/1217-1507/xunit-1234.xml . This example would keep copies good for a year without collision, and group multithreaded results by test run.

Tokens can be used in either environment variables or a config.json. The default filepath is always ${cwd}/xunit.xml .

Credits

This reporter is just the original xunit reporter from mocha only writing the result in an xml file.

LICENSE

MIT