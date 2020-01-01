1337x Unoffical api module

Install

npm install xtorrent

Usage

const xtorrent = require ( 'xtorrent' );

Search

Simple search

xtorrent.search({ query : 'New Girl S01E12' }).then( data => { console .log(data); });

Advanced search

xtorrent .search({ query : 'Battlestar Galactica' , category : 'TV' , orderBy : 'time' , sortBy : 'desc' , page : 2 , }) .then( data => { console .log(data); });

Parameters

url

{string} optional.

If you need to use custom domain.

page

{integer} optional.

If you need more results you can ask for page 2, etc. Default is 1.

category

{string} optional.

To search only in the specified category.

Must be one of those values: 'Movies', 'TV', 'Games', 'Music', 'Apps', 'Documentaries', 'Anime', 'Other', 'XXX'.

orderBy

{string} optional.

To sort the results.

Must be one of those values: 'time', 'size', 'seeders', 'leechers'. Default is 'seeders'.

sortBy

{string} optional.

To sort the results.

Must be one of those values: 'desc', 'asc'. Default is 'desc'.

İnfo