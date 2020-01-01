npm install xtorrent
const xtorrent = require('xtorrent');
xtorrent.search({query: 'New Girl S01E12'}).then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
xtorrent
.search({
query: 'Battlestar Galactica',
category: 'TV',
orderBy: 'time',
sortBy: 'desc',
page: 2,
})
.then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
url
{string} optional.
If you need to use custom domain.
page
{integer} optional.
If you need more results you can ask for page 2, etc. Default is 1.
category
{string} optional.
To search only in the specified category.
Must be one of those values: 'Movies', 'TV', 'Games', 'Music', 'Apps', 'Documentaries', 'Anime', 'Other', 'XXX'.
orderBy
{string} optional.
To sort the results.
Must be one of those values: 'time', 'size', 'seeders', 'leechers'. Default is 'seeders'.
sortBy
{string} optional.
To sort the results.
Must be one of those values: 'desc', 'asc'. Default is 'desc'.
xtorrent
.info(
'http://1337x.org/torrent/738290/Brooklyn-Nine-Nine-S01E15-HDTV-x264-2HD-ettv/',
)
.then(data => {
console.log(data);
});