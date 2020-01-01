openbase logo
xto

xtorrent

by Ayhan
1.0.0 (see all)

😈 1337x.org simple api

Readme

1337x Unoffical api module

Install

npm install xtorrent

Usage

const xtorrent = require('xtorrent');

xtorrent.search({query: 'New Girl S01E12'}).then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

xtorrent
  .search({
    query: 'Battlestar Galactica',
    category: 'TV',
    orderBy: 'time',
    sortBy: 'desc',
    page: 2,
  })
  .then(data => {
    console.log(data);
  });

Parameters

url
{string} optional.
If you need to use custom domain.

page
{integer} optional.
If you need more results you can ask for page 2, etc. Default is 1.

category
{string} optional.
To search only in the specified category.
Must be one of those values: 'Movies', 'TV', 'Games', 'Music', 'Apps', 'Documentaries', 'Anime', 'Other', 'XXX'.

orderBy
{string} optional.
To sort the results.
Must be one of those values: 'time', 'size', 'seeders', 'leechers'. Default is 'seeders'.

sortBy
{string} optional.
To sort the results.
Must be one of those values: 'desc', 'asc'. Default is 'desc'.

İnfo

xtorrent
  .info(
    'http://1337x.org/torrent/738290/Brooklyn-Nine-Nine-S01E15-HDTV-x264-2HD-ettv/',
  )
  .then(data => {
    console.log(data);
  });

