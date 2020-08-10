DEPRECATED: xtend

This function is too small, just copy & paste it.

Also Object.assign(a, b) or { ...a } for shallow extension / copies.

Description

Extend like a boss

xtend is a basic utility library which allows you to extend an object by appending all of the properties from each object in a list. When there are identical properties, the right-most property takes precedence.

Examples

var extend = require ( "xtend" ) var combination = extend({ a : "a" , b : "c" }, { b : "b" })

Stability status: Locked

MIT Licensed