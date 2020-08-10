openbase logo
xte

xtend

by Jake Verbaten
4.0.2 (see all)

extend like a boss

DEPRECATED: xtend

locked

This function is too small, just copy & paste it.

Also Object.assign(a, b) or { ...a } for shallow extension / copies.

Description

Extend like a boss

xtend is a basic utility library which allows you to extend an object by appending all of the properties from each object in a list. When there are identical properties, the right-most property takes precedence.

Examples

var extend = require("xtend")

// extend returns a new object. Does not mutate arguments
var combination = extend({
    a: "a",
    b: "c"
}, {
    b: "b"
})
// { a: "a", b: "b" }

Stability status: Locked

MIT Licensed

