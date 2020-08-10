This function is too small, just copy & paste it.
Also
Object.assign(a, b) or
{ ...a } for shallow extension / copies.
Extend like a boss
xtend is a basic utility library which allows you to extend an object by appending all of the properties from each object in a list. When there are identical properties, the right-most property takes precedence.
var extend = require("xtend")
// extend returns a new object. Does not mutate arguments
var combination = extend({
a: "a",
b: "c"
}, {
b: "b"
})
// { a: "a", b: "b" }