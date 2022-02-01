openbase logo
xrt

xt-react-toastify

by Fadi Khadra
0.2.7 (see all)

React notification made easy 🚀 !

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42

GitHub Stars

8.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

72

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Toastify

React-Toastify

React toastify

🎉 React-Toastify allows you to add notifications to your app with ease. No more nonsense!

Installation

$ npm install --save react-toastify
$ yarn add react-toastify

Features

  • Easy to set up for real, you can make it work in less than 10sec!
  • Super easy to customize
  • RTL support
  • Swipe to close 👌
  • Can choose swipe direction
  • Super easy to use an animation of your choice. Works well with animate.css for example
  • Can display a react component inside the toast!
  • Has onOpen and onClose hooks. Both can access the props passed to the react component rendered inside the toast
  • Can remove a toast programmatically
  • Define behavior per toast
  • Pause toast when the window loses focus 👁
  • Fancy progress bar to display the remaining time
  • Possibility to update a toast
  • You can control the progress bar a la nprogress 😲
  • You can limit the number of toast displayed at the same time
  • Dark mode 🌒
  • And much more !

The gist

  import React from 'react';

  import { ToastContainer, toast } from 'react-toastify';
  import 'react-toastify/dist/ReactToastify.css';
  
  function App(){
    const notify = () => toast("Wow so easy!");

    return (
      <div>
        <button onClick={notify}>Notify!</button>
        <ToastContainer />
      </div>
    );
  }

Demo

A demo is worth a thousand words

Documentation

Check the documentation to get you started!

Contribute

Show your ❤️ and support by giving a ⭐. Any suggestions are welcome! Take a look at the contributing guide.

You can also find me on reactiflux. My pseudo is Fadi.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

Release Notes

You can find the release note for the latest release here

You can browse them all here

License

Licensed under MIT

