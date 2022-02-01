🎉 React-Toastify allows you to add notifications to your app with ease. No more nonsense!

Installation

$ npm install $ yarn add react-toastify

Features

Easy to set up for real, you can make it work in less than 10sec!

Super easy to customize

RTL support

Swipe to close 👌

Can choose swipe direction

Super easy to use an animation of your choice. Works well with animate.css for example

Can display a react component inside the toast!

Has onOpen and onClose hooks. Both can access the props passed to the react component rendered inside the toast

Define behavior per toast

Pause toast when the window loses focus 👁

Fancy progress bar to display the remaining time

Possibility to update a toast

You can control the progress bar a la nprogress 😲

😲 You can limit the number of toast displayed at the same time

Dark mode 🌒

And much more !

The gist

import React from 'react' ; import { ToastContainer, toast } from 'react-toastify' ; import 'react-toastify/dist/ReactToastify.css' ; function App ( ) { const notify = () => toast( "Wow so easy!" ); return ( < div > < button onClick = {notify} > Notify! </ button > < ToastContainer /> </ div > ); }

Demo

A demo is worth a thousand words

Documentation

Check the documentation to get you started!

Contribute

Show your ❤️ and support by giving a ⭐. Any suggestions are welcome! Take a look at the contributing guide.

You can also find me on reactiflux. My pseudo is Fadi.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

Release Notes

You can find the release note for the latest release here

You can browse them all here

License

Licensed under MIT