Router5

router5 is a framework and view library agnostic router.

view / state separation : router5 processes routing instructions and outputs state updates.

: router5 processes routing and outputs updates. universal : works client-side and server-side

: works client-side and server-side simple : define your routes, start to listen to route changes

: define your routes, start to listen to route changes flexible: you have control over transitions and what happens on transitions

import createRouter from 'router5' import browserPlugin from 'router5-plugin-browser' const routes = [ { name : 'home' , path : '/' }, { name : 'profile' , path : '/profile' } ] const router = createRouter(routes) router.usePlugin(browserPlugin()) router.start()

With React (hooks)

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { RouterProvider, useRoute } from 'react-router5' function App ( ) { const { route } = useRoute() if (!route) { return null } if (route.name === 'home' ) { return < h1 > Home </ h1 > } if (route.name === 'profile' ) { return < h1 > Profile </ h1 > } } ReactDOM.render( < RouterProvider router = {router} > < App /> </ RouterProvider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

With observables

Your router instance is compatible with most observable libraries.

import { from } from 'rxjs/observable/from' from (router).map( ( { route } ) => { })

Examples

With React: code | live

Docs