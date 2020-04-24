openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

xstate-redux

by go-aos
0.7.0 (see all)

Redux middleware/reducer for xstate

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Xstate Redux

Redux middleware/reducer to use xstate with redux

Installation

NPM:

$ npm install --save xstate-redux

Yarn:

yarn add xstate-redux

Import

In ES6:

import {
  resetMachineStateAction,
  setMachineStateAction,
  XSTATE_RESET_MACHINE_STATE,
  XSTATE_SET_MACHINE_STATE,
  XstateRedux
} from 'xstate-redux'

Use with redux

Create store:

import { applyMiddleware, combineReducers, createStore } from 'redux'
import { Machine } from 'xstate'
import { XstateRedux } from 'xstate-redux'

const machine = Machine({
  initial: 'green',
  states: {
    green: { on: { TIMER: 'yellow' } },
    yellow: { on: { TIMER: 'green' } }
  }
})
const reduxMachine = new XstateRedux(machine)

const reducers = {
  xstate: reduxMachine.createReducer()
}
const middlewares = [reduxMachine.createMiddleware()]

const store = createStore(
  combineLazyReducers(reducers),
  applyMiddleware(...middlewares)
)

Make a transition with dispatch:

console.log(store.getState())
// Initial state => { xstate: 'green' }

store.dispatch({ type: 'TIMER' })

console.log(store.getState())
// State after transition => { xstate: 'yellow' }

Code splitting: For code splitting, we need to create a new machine.

import('./red_state')
  .then(({ red }) => { // red = { on: { TIMER: 'green' } }
    // Create new xstate machine that can perform a transition from yellow to red state
    const nextMachine = Machine({
      initial: 'green',
      states: {
        green: { on: { TIMER: 'yellow' } },
        yellow: { on: { TIMER: 'red' } },
        red
      }
    })

    console.log(store.getState())
    // State before transition => { xstate: 'yellow' }

    reduxMachine.setMachine(nextMachine)
    store.dispatch({ type: 'TIMER' })

    console.log(store.getState())
    // State after transition => { xstate: 'red' }
  })

API

resetMachineStateAction (Function)

Returns reset machine state action

combineLazyReducers (Function)

Returns set machine state action

Arguments:

  • newState (Object): new current machine state

XSTATE_RESET_MACHINE_STATE (String)

reset machine state action type

XSTATE_SET_MACHINE_STATE (String)

set machine state action type

XstateRedux (ES6 Class)

Enable code splitting for redux middlewares

Constructor:

  • [machine] (Machine): xstate machine

Methods:

  • createMiddleware(options): returns redux middleware
    • [options={}] (Object):
      • [getState=defaultGetState] (Function): use to retreive machine state in redux store (usefull if you don't want to call your reducer xstate). This function received store.getState() as first argument and must return current machine state.
  • createReducer(): returns redux reducer
  • setMachine(machine): set current machine
    • machine (Machine): xstate machine

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial