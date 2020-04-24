Redux middleware/reducer to use xstate with redux
NPM:
$ npm install --save xstate-redux
Yarn:
yarn add xstate-redux
In ES6:
import {
resetMachineStateAction,
setMachineStateAction,
XSTATE_RESET_MACHINE_STATE,
XSTATE_SET_MACHINE_STATE,
XstateRedux
} from 'xstate-redux'
Create store:
import { applyMiddleware, combineReducers, createStore } from 'redux'
import { Machine } from 'xstate'
import { XstateRedux } from 'xstate-redux'
const machine = Machine({
initial: 'green',
states: {
green: { on: { TIMER: 'yellow' } },
yellow: { on: { TIMER: 'green' } }
}
})
const reduxMachine = new XstateRedux(machine)
const reducers = {
xstate: reduxMachine.createReducer()
}
const middlewares = [reduxMachine.createMiddleware()]
const store = createStore(
combineLazyReducers(reducers),
applyMiddleware(...middlewares)
)
Make a transition with
dispatch:
console.log(store.getState())
// Initial state => { xstate: 'green' }
store.dispatch({ type: 'TIMER' })
console.log(store.getState())
// State after transition => { xstate: 'yellow' }
Code splitting: For code splitting, we need to create a new machine.
import('./red_state')
.then(({ red }) => { // red = { on: { TIMER: 'green' } }
// Create new xstate machine that can perform a transition from yellow to red state
const nextMachine = Machine({
initial: 'green',
states: {
green: { on: { TIMER: 'yellow' } },
yellow: { on: { TIMER: 'red' } },
red
}
})
console.log(store.getState())
// State before transition => { xstate: 'yellow' }
reduxMachine.setMachine(nextMachine)
store.dispatch({ type: 'TIMER' })
console.log(store.getState())
// State after transition => { xstate: 'red' }
})
resetMachineStateAction (Function)
Returns reset machine state action
combineLazyReducers (Function)
Returns set machine state action
Arguments:
newState (Object): new current machine state
XSTATE_RESET_MACHINE_STATE (String)
reset machine state action type
XSTATE_SET_MACHINE_STATE (String)
set machine state action type
XstateRedux (ES6 Class)
Enable code splitting for redux middlewares
Constructor:
machine] (Machine): xstate machine
Methods:
options={}] (Object):
getState=defaultGetState] (Function): use to retreive machine state in redux store (usefull if you don't want to call your reducer
xstate). This function received
store.getState() as first argument and must return current machine state.
machine (Machine): xstate machine