Xstate Redux

Redux middleware/reducer to use xstate with redux

Installation

NPM:

$ npm install

Yarn:

yarn add xstate-redux

Import

In ES6:

import { resetMachineStateAction, setMachineStateAction, XSTATE_RESET_MACHINE_STATE, XSTATE_SET_MACHINE_STATE, XstateRedux } from 'xstate-redux'

Use with redux

Create store:

import { applyMiddleware, combineReducers, createStore } from 'redux' import { Machine } from 'xstate' import { XstateRedux } from 'xstate-redux' const machine = Machine({ initial : 'green' , states : { green : { on : { TIMER : 'yellow' } }, yellow : { on : { TIMER : 'green' } } } }) const reduxMachine = new XstateRedux(machine) const reducers = { xstate : reduxMachine.createReducer() } const middlewares = [reduxMachine.createMiddleware()] const store = createStore( combineLazyReducers(reducers), applyMiddleware(...middlewares) )

Make a transition with dispatch :

console .log(store.getState()) store.dispatch({ type : 'TIMER' }) console .log(store.getState())

Code splitting: For code splitting, we need to create a new machine.

import ( './red_state' ) .then( ( { red } ) => { const nextMachine = Machine({ initial : 'green' , states : { green : { on : { TIMER : 'yellow' } }, yellow : { on : { TIMER : 'red' } }, red } }) console .log(store.getState()) reduxMachine.setMachine(nextMachine) store.dispatch({ type : 'TIMER' }) console .log(store.getState()) })

API

resetMachineStateAction (Function)

Returns reset machine state action

combineLazyReducers (Function)

Returns set machine state action

Arguments:

newState (Object): new current machine state

reset machine state action type

set machine state action type

XstateRedux (ES6 Class)

Enable code splitting for redux middlewares

Constructor:

[ machine ] (Machine): xstate machine

Methods: