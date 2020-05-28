Visualize a xstate or react-automata statechart as a plantuml state diagram.

Installation

npm install xstate-plantuml

Usage

import xstate-plantuml and call it's default export using a xstate config or machine

import visualize from 'xstate-plantuml' ; const config = { key : 'light' , initial : 'green' , states : { green : { on : { TIMER : 'red' } }, red : { on : { TIMER : 'green' } } } }; visualize(config);

Which returns a string containing the following plantuml source

@startuml left to right direction state "light" as light { [*] --> light.green state "green" as light.green { light.green --> light.red : TIMER } state "red" as light.red { light.red --> light.green : TIMER } } @enduml

Which you can render to the following image

Options

In addition to a state machine, visualize accepts an options map

option default description leftToRight true whether to render left to right or top to bottom skinParams [] Additional skinparams to include

Our previous example with different options

visualize(config, { leftToRight : false , skinParams : [ 'monochrome true' ] });

@startuml skinparam monochrome true state "light" as light { [*] --> light.green state "green" as light.green { light.green --> light.red : TIMER } state "red" as light.red { light.red --> light.green : TIMER } } @enduml

compiles to

Examples

Hierarchical state

Parallel state

History state

Internal transitions

Guards, actions and activities