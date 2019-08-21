xsslint

Find potential XSS vulnerabilities in your jquery spaghetti beautiful code, e.g.

$( 'h2' ).html( "Hello <i>" + unsafeVar + "</i>" )

By default, xsslint evaluates any jQuery function/method calls that accept html content ( $ , .html , .append , etc.) as well as any string concatenation with html-y literals, but it can be easily customized to suit your needs.

installation

npm install xsslint

usage

xsslint's API is simple; it accepts a filename and returns an array of warning objects for that file. To lint your whole codebase, you'll want a little bit of glue code like so:

var glob = require ( "glob" ); var XSSLint = require ( "xsslint" ); var files = glob.sync( "path/to/files/**/*.js" ); files.forEach( function ( file ) { var warnings = XSSLint.run(file); warnings.forEach( function ( warning ) { console .error(file + ":" + warning.line + ": possibly XSS-able `" + warning.method + "` call" ); }); });

This will print out a bunch of warnings like:

foo .js :123 : possibly XSS-able ` html ()` call

and then?

Given a list of warnings, you'll want to evaluate each one, and then:

If it's an actual problem, fix it. If it's a false positive, flag it as such, e.g. Set your own global XSSLint.configure to match your conventions. For example, if you prefix jQuery object variables with a $ , and you have an html-escaping function called htmlEscape , you'd want: XSSLint.configure({ "jqueryObject.identifier" : [ /^\$/ ], "safeString.function" : [ "htmlEscape" ] });

Set your own file-specific config overrides via comment, e.g. See the default configuration to get an idea what kinds of things can be set, or check out this real world usage.

real world example

Running xsslint on canvas-lms with some custom configuration uncovered 8 cross-site scripting vulnerabilities. It also identified dozens of potentially problematic areas.

license

Copyright (c) 2015 Jon Jensen, released under the MIT license