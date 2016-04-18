openbase logo
xc

xss-clean

by Jason Maurer
0.1.1 (see all)

Middleware to sanitize user input

Documentation
18.6K

GitHub Stars

50

Readme

Node.js XSS-Clean

Build Status Coverage Status

Node.js Connect middleware to sanitize user input coming from POST body, GET queries, and url params. Works with Express, Restify, or any other Connect app.

How to Use

npm install xss-clean --save

var restify = require('restify')
var xss = require('xss-clean')

var app = restify.createServer()

app.use(restify.bodyParser())

/* make sure this comes before any routes */
app.use(xss())

app.listen(8080)

This will sanitize any data in req.body, req.query, and req.params. You can also access the API directly if you don't want to use as middleware.

var clean = require('xss-clean/lib/xss').clean

var cleaned = clean('<script></script>')
// will return "&lt;script>&lt;/script>"

License

MIT © Jason Maurer

