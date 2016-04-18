Node.js Connect middleware to sanitize user input coming from POST body, GET queries, and url params. Works with Express, Restify, or any other Connect app.

How to Use

npm install xss-clean --save

var restify = require ( 'restify' ) var xss = require ( 'xss-clean' ) var app = restify.createServer() app.use(restify.bodyParser()) app.use(xss()) app.listen( 8080 )

This will sanitize any data in req.body , req.query , and req.params . You can also access the API directly if you don't want to use as middleware.

var clean = require ( 'xss-clean/lib/xss' ).clean var cleaned = clean( '<script></script>' )

License

MIT © Jason Maurer