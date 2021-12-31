Sanitize untrusted HTML (to prevent XSS) with a configuration specified by a Whitelist.

xss is a module used to filter input from users to prevent XSS attacks. (What is XSS attack?)

Features

Specifies HTML tags and their attributes allowed with whitelist

Handle any tags or attributes using custom function.

Benchmark (for references only)

the xss module: 22.53 MB/s

xss() function from module validator@0.3.7 : 6.9 MB/s

For test code please refer to benchmark directory.

Install

NPM

npm install xss

Bower

bower install xss

Or

bower install https://github.com/leizongmin/js-xss.git

Usages

On Node.js

var xss = require ( "xss" ); var html = xss( '<script>alert("xss");</script>' ); console .log(html);

On Browser

Shim mode (reference file test/test.html ):

< script src = "https://rawgit.com/leizongmin/js-xss/master/dist/xss.js" > </ script > < script > var html = filterXSS( '<script>alert("xss");</scr' + "ipt>" ); alert(html); </ script >

AMD mode - shim:

< script > require .config({ baseUrl : "./" , paths : { xss : "https://rawgit.com/leizongmin/js-xss/master/dist/xss.js" , }, shim : { xss : { exports : "filterXSS" }, }, }); require ([ "xss" ], function ( xss ) { var html = xss( '<script>alert("xss");</scr' + "ipt>" ); alert(html); }); </ script >

Notes: please don't use the URL https://rawgit.com/leizongmin/js-xss/master/dist/xss.js in production environment.

Command Line Tool

Process File

You can use the xss command line tool to process a file. Usage:

xss -i <input_file> -o <output_file>

Example:

xss -i origin.html -o target.html

Active Test

Run the following command, them you can type HTML code in the command-line, and check the filtered output:

xss -t

For more details, please run $ xss -h to see it.

Custom filter rules

When using the xss() function, the second parameter could be used to specify custom rules:

options = {}; html = xss( '<script>alert("xss");</script>' , options);

To avoid passing options every time, you can also do it in a faster way by creating a FilterXSS instance:

options = {}; myxss = new xss.FilterXSS(options); html = myxss.process( '<script>alert("xss");</script>' );

Details of parameters in options would be described below.

Whitelist

By specifying a whiteList , e.g. { 'tagName': [ 'attr-1', 'attr-2' ] } . Tags and attributes not in the whitelist would be filter out. For example:

var options = { whiteList : { a : [ "href" , "title" , "target" ], }, };

For the default whitelist, please refer xss.whiteList .

allowList is also supported, and has the same function as whiteList .

By specifying the handler function with onTag :

function onTag ( tag, html, options ) { }

By specifying the handler function with onTagAttr :

function onTagAttr ( tag, name, value, isWhiteAttr ) { }

By specifying the handler function with onIgnoreTag :

function onIgnoreTag ( tag, html, options ) { }

Customize the handler function for attributes not in the whitelist

By specifying the handler function with onIgnoreTagAttr :

function onIgnoreTagAttr ( tag, name, value, isWhiteAttr ) { }

Customize escaping function for HTML

By specifying the handler function with escapeHtml . Following is the default function (Modification is not recommended):

function escapeHtml ( html ) { return html.replace( /</g , "<" ).replace( />/g , ">" ); }

Customize escaping function for value of attributes

By specifying the handler function with safeAttrValue :

function safeAttrValue ( tag, name, value ) { }

Customize CSS filter

If you allow the attribute style , the value will be processed by cssfilter module. The cssfilter module includes a default css whitelist. You can specify the options for cssfilter module like this:

myxss = new xss.FilterXSS({ css : { whiteList : { position : /^fixed|relative$/ , top : true , left : true , }, }, }); html = myxss.process( '<script>alert("xss");</script>' );

If you don't want to filter out the style content, just specify false to the css option:

myxss = new xss.FilterXSS({ css : false , });

For more help, please see https://github.com/leizongmin/js-css-filter

Quick Start

By using stripIgnoreTag parameter:

true filter out tags not in the whitelist

filter out tags not in the whitelist false : by default: escape the tag using configured escape function

Example:

If stripIgnoreTag = true is set, the following code:

code: < script > alert( /xss/ ); </ script >

would output filtered:

code:alert(/xss/);

By using stripIgnoreTagBody parameter:

false|null|undefined by default: do nothing

by default: do nothing '*'|true : filter out all tags not in the whitelist

: filter out all tags not in the whitelist ['tag1', 'tag2'] : filter out only specified tags not in the whitelist

Example:

If stripIgnoreTagBody = ['script'] is set, the following code:

code: < script > alert( /xss/ ); </ script >

would output filtered:

code:

By using allowCommentTag parameter:

true : do nothing

: do nothing false by default: filter out HTML comments

Example:

If allowCommentTag = false is set, the following code:

code: END

would output filtered:

code: END

Examples

var source = '<div a="1" b="2" data-a="3" data-b="4">hello</div>' ; var html = xss(source, { onIgnoreTagAttr : function ( tag, name, value, isWhiteAttr ) { if (name.substr( 0 , 5 ) === "data-" ) { return name + '="' + xss.escapeAttrValue(value) + '"' ; } }, }); console .log( "%s

convert to:

%s" , source, html);

Result:

< div a = "1" b = "2" data-a = "3" data-b = "4" > hello </ div > convert to: < div data-a = "3" data-b = "4" > hello </ div >

var source = "<x><x-1>he<x-2 checked></x-2>wwww</x-1><a>" ; var html = xss(source, { onIgnoreTag : function ( tag, html, options ) { if (tag.substr( 0 , 2 ) === "x-" ) { return html; } }, }); console .log( "%s

convert to:

%s" , source, html);

Result:

< x > < x-1 > he < x-2 checked > </ x-2 > wwww </ x-1 > < a > convert to: <x> < x-1 > he < x-2 checked > </ x-2 > wwww </ x-1 > < a > </ a > </ a > </ x >

Parse images in HTML

var source = '<img src="img1">a<img src="img2">b<img src="img3">c<img src="img4">d' ; var list = []; var html = xss(source, { onTagAttr : function ( tag, name, value, isWhiteAttr ) { if (tag === "img" && name === "src" ) { list.push(xss.friendlyAttrValue(value)); } }, }); console .log( "image list:

%s" , list.join( ", " ));

Result:

image list: img1, img2, img3, img4

var source = "<strong>hello</strong><script>alert(/xss/);</script>end" ; var html = xss(source, { whiteList : {}, stripIgnoreTag : true , stripIgnoreTagBody : [ "script" ], }); console .log( "text: %s" , html);

Result:

text: helloend

