openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
xss

xss

by 老雷
1.0.10 (see all)

Sanitize untrusted HTML (to prevent XSS) with a configuration specified by a Whitelist

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3M

GitHub Stars

4.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js XSS Sanitizer

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

NPM version Node.js CI Test coverage David deps node version npm download npm license

Sanitize untrusted HTML (to prevent XSS) with a configuration specified by a Whitelist.

Greenkeeper badge

xss

xss is a module used to filter input from users to prevent XSS attacks. (What is XSS attack?)

Project Homepage: http://jsxss.com

Try Online: http://jsxss.com/en/try.html

中文版文档

Features

  • Specifies HTML tags and their attributes allowed with whitelist
  • Handle any tags or attributes using custom function.

Reference

Benchmark (for references only)

  • the xss module: 22.53 MB/s
  • xss() function from module validator@0.3.7: 6.9 MB/s

For test code please refer to benchmark directory.

They are using xss module

Install

NPM

npm install xss

Bower

bower install xss

Or

bower install https://github.com/leizongmin/js-xss.git

Usages

On Node.js

var xss = require("xss");
var html = xss('<script>alert("xss");</script>');
console.log(html);

On Browser

Shim mode (reference file test/test.html):

<script src="https://rawgit.com/leizongmin/js-xss/master/dist/xss.js"></script>
<script>
  // apply function filterXSS in the same way
  var html = filterXSS('<script>alert("xss");</scr' + "ipt>");
  alert(html);
</script>

AMD mode - shim:

<script>
  require.config({
    baseUrl: "./",
    paths: {
      xss: "https://rawgit.com/leizongmin/js-xss/master/dist/xss.js",
    },
    shim: {
      xss: { exports: "filterXSS" },
    },
  });
  require(["xss"], function (xss) {
    var html = xss('<script>alert("xss");</scr' + "ipt>");
    alert(html);
  });
</script>

Notes: please don't use the URL https://rawgit.com/leizongmin/js-xss/master/dist/xss.js in production environment.

Command Line Tool

Process File

You can use the xss command line tool to process a file. Usage:

xss -i <input_file> -o <output_file>

Example:

xss -i origin.html -o target.html

Active Test

Run the following command, them you can type HTML code in the command-line, and check the filtered output:

xss -t

For more details, please run $ xss -h to see it.

Custom filter rules

When using the xss() function, the second parameter could be used to specify custom rules:

options = {}; // Custom rules
html = xss('<script>alert("xss");</script>', options);

To avoid passing options every time, you can also do it in a faster way by creating a FilterXSS instance:

options = {}; // Custom rules
myxss = new xss.FilterXSS(options);
// then apply myxss.process()
html = myxss.process('<script>alert("xss");</script>');

Details of parameters in options would be described below.

Whitelist

By specifying a whiteList, e.g. { 'tagName': [ 'attr-1', 'attr-2' ] }. Tags and attributes not in the whitelist would be filter out. For example:

// only tag a and its attributes href, title, target are allowed
var options = {
  whiteList: {
    a: ["href", "title", "target"],
  },
};
// With the configuration specified above, the following HTML:
// <a href="#" onclick="hello()"><i>Hello</i></a>
// would become:
// <a href="#">&lt;i&gt;Hello&lt;/i&gt;</a>

For the default whitelist, please refer xss.whiteList.

allowList is also supported, and has the same function as whiteList.

Customize the handler function for matched tags

By specifying the handler function with onTag:

function onTag(tag, html, options) {
  // tag is the name of current tag, e.g. 'a' for tag <a>
  // html is the HTML of this tag, e.g. '<a>' for tag <a>
  // options is some addition informations:
  //   isWhite    boolean, whether the tag is in whitelist
  //   isClosing  boolean, whether the tag is a closing tag, e.g. true for </a>
  //   position        integer, the position of the tag in output result
  //   sourcePosition  integer, the position of the tag in input HTML source
  // If a string is returned, the current tag would be replaced with the string
  // If return nothing, the default measure would be taken:
  //   If in whitelist: filter attributes using onTagAttr, as described below
  //   If not in whitelist: handle by onIgnoreTag, as described below
}

Customize the handler function for attributes of matched tags

By specifying the handler function with onTagAttr:

function onTagAttr(tag, name, value, isWhiteAttr) {
  // tag is the name of current tag, e.g. 'a' for tag <a>
  // name is the name of current attribute, e.g. 'href' for href="#"
  // isWhiteAttr whether the attribute is in whitelist
  // If a string is returned, the attribute would be replaced with the string
  // If return nothing, the default measure would be taken:
  //   If in whitelist: filter the value using safeAttrValue as described below
  //   If not in whitelist: handle by onIgnoreTagAttr, as described below
}

Customize the handler function for tags not in the whitelist

By specifying the handler function with onIgnoreTag:

function onIgnoreTag(tag, html, options) {
  // Parameters are the same with onTag
  // If a string is returned, the tag would be replaced with the string
  // If return nothing, the default measure would be taken (specifies using
  // escape, as described below)
}

Customize the handler function for attributes not in the whitelist

By specifying the handler function with onIgnoreTagAttr:

function onIgnoreTagAttr(tag, name, value, isWhiteAttr) {
  // Parameters are the same with onTagAttr
  // If a string is returned, the value would be replaced with this string
  // If return nothing, then keep default (remove the attribute)
}

Customize escaping function for HTML

By specifying the handler function with escapeHtml. Following is the default function (Modification is not recommended):

function escapeHtml(html) {
  return html.replace(/</g, "&lt;").replace(/>/g, "&gt;");
}

Customize escaping function for value of attributes

By specifying the handler function with safeAttrValue:

function safeAttrValue(tag, name, value) {
  // Parameters are the same with onTagAttr (without options)
  // Return the value as a string
}

Customize CSS filter

If you allow the attribute style, the value will be processed by cssfilter module. The cssfilter module includes a default css whitelist. You can specify the options for cssfilter module like this:

myxss = new xss.FilterXSS({
  css: {
    whiteList: {
      position: /^fixed|relative$/,
      top: true,
      left: true,
    },
  },
});
html = myxss.process('<script>alert("xss");</script>');

If you don't want to filter out the style content, just specify false to the css option:

myxss = new xss.FilterXSS({
  css: false,
});

For more help, please see https://github.com/leizongmin/js-css-filter

Quick Start

Filter out tags not in the whitelist

By using stripIgnoreTag parameter:

  • true filter out tags not in the whitelist
  • false: by default: escape the tag using configured escape function

Example:

If stripIgnoreTag = true is set, the following code:

code:
<script>
  alert(/xss/);
</script>

would output filtered:

code:alert(/xss/);

Filter out tags and tag bodies not in the whitelist

By using stripIgnoreTagBody parameter:

  • false|null|undefined by default: do nothing
  • '*'|true: filter out all tags not in the whitelist
  • ['tag1', 'tag2']: filter out only specified tags not in the whitelist

Example:

If stripIgnoreTagBody = ['script'] is set, the following code:

code:
<script>
  alert(/xss/);
</script>

would output filtered:

code:

Filter out HTML comments

By using allowCommentTag parameter:

  • true: do nothing
  • false by default: filter out HTML comments

Example:

If allowCommentTag = false is set, the following code:

code:<!-- something -->
END

would output filtered:

code: END

Examples

Allow attributes of whitelist tags start with data-

var source = '<div a="1" b="2" data-a="3" data-b="4">hello</div>';
var html = xss(source, {
  onIgnoreTagAttr: function (tag, name, value, isWhiteAttr) {
    if (name.substr(0, 5) === "data-") {
      // escape its value using built-in escapeAttrValue function
      return name + '="' + xss.escapeAttrValue(value) + '"';
    }
  },
});

console.log("%s\nconvert to:\n%s", source, html);

Result:

<div a="1" b="2" data-a="3" data-b="4">hello</div>
convert to:
<div data-a="3" data-b="4">hello</div>

Allow tags start with x-

var source = "<x><x-1>he<x-2 checked></x-2>wwww</x-1><a>";
var html = xss(source, {
  onIgnoreTag: function (tag, html, options) {
    if (tag.substr(0, 2) === "x-") {
      // do not filter its attributes
      return html;
    }
  },
});

console.log("%s\nconvert to:\n%s", source, html);

Result:

<x
  ><x-1>he<x-2 checked></x-2>wwww</x-1
  ><a>
    convert to: &lt;x&gt;<x-1>he<x-2 checked></x-2>wwww</x-1><a></a></a
></x>

Parse images in HTML

var source =
  '<img src="img1">a<img src="img2">b<img src="img3">c<img src="img4">d';
var list = [];
var html = xss(source, {
  onTagAttr: function (tag, name, value, isWhiteAttr) {
    if (tag === "img" && name === "src") {
      // Use the built-in friendlyAttrValue function to escape attribute
      // values. It supports converting entity tags such as &lt; to printable
      // characters such as <
      list.push(xss.friendlyAttrValue(value));
    }
    // Return nothing, means keep the default handling measure
  },
});

console.log("image list:\n%s", list.join(", "));

Result:

image list: img1, img2, img3, img4

Filter out HTML tags (keeps only plain text)

var source = "<strong>hello</strong><script>alert(/xss/);</script>end";
var html = xss(source, {
  whiteList: {}, // empty, means filter out all tags
  stripIgnoreTag: true, // filter out all HTML not in the whitelist
  stripIgnoreTagBody: ["script"], // the script tag is a special case, we need
  // to filter out its content
});

console.log("text: %s", html);

Result:

text: helloend

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2018 Zongmin Lei(雷宗民) <leizongmin@gmail.com>
http://ucdok.com

The MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining
a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the
"Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including
without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish,
distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to
permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to
the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be
included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND,
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF
MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND
NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE
LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION
OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION
WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mihail OLARURepublic of Moldova/Romania.62 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer (Javascript, React, Node.js, Express.js, Java, JavaFX, MySQL, MongoDB)
3 months ago
Godwin Burume 9 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago

Alternatives

dom
dompurifyDOMPurify - a DOM-only, super-fast, uber-tolerant XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML and SVG. DOMPurify works with a secure default, but offers a lot of configurability and hooks. Demo:
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
es
express-sanitizerAn express.js middleware for node-validator
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
7K
@risingstack/protectProactively protect your Node.js web services
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
411
xss
xsslintFind potential XSS vulnerabilities
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
26
xs
xss-scannerCross-Site Scripting (XSS) scanner. This tool helps to find possible XSS vulnerabilities. Cross platform - macOS, Linux, and Windows.
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
14
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial