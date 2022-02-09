Overview

XSound gives Web Developers Powerful Audio Features Easily !

In concrete, XSound is useful to implement the following features.

Create Sound

Play the One-Shot Audio

Play the Audio

Play the Media

Streaming (by WebRTC)

MIDI (by Web MIDI API)

MML (Music Macro Language)

Effectors (Compressor / Wah / Equalizer / Tremolo / Phaser / Chorus / Delay / Reverb ... etc)

Visualization (Overview in Time Domain / Time Domain / Spectrum)

Multi-Track Recording (Create WAVE file)

Session (by WebSocket)

Audio Streaming

Visual Audio Sprite

XSound don't depend on other libraries or frameworks (For example, jQuery, React).

Supported Browsers

## Getting Started

In the case of using as full stack (For example, use oscillator) ...

X( 'oscillator' ).setup([ true , true , false , false ]).ready().start([ 440 , 880 ]);

or, in the case of using as module base (For example, use chorus effector) ...

const context = X.get(); const chorus = new X.Chorus(context); const oscillator = context.createOscillator(); oscillator.connect(chorus.INPUT); chorus.OUTPUT.connect(context.destination); chorus.param({ time : 0.025 , depth : 0.5 , rate : 2.5 , mix : 0.5 }); chorus.activate(); oscillator.start( 0 );

XSound enable to using the following classes (Refer to API Documentation for details).

type BufferSize = 0 | 256 | 512 | 1024 | 2048 | 4096 | 8192 | 16384 ; type RecordType = 1 | 2 ; X.Analyser(context: AudioContext); X.Recorder(context: AudioContext, bufferSize: BufferSize, numberOfInputs: RecordType, numberOfOutputs: RecordType); X.Session(context: AudioContext); X.Autopanner(context: AudioContext); X.Chorus(context: AudioContext); X.Compressor(context: AudioContext); X.Delay(context: AudioContext); X.Distortion(context: AudioContext); X.Equalizer(context: AudioContext); X.Filter(context: AudioContext); X.Flanger(context: AudioContext); X.Listener(context: AudioContext); X.Panner(context: AudioContext); X.Phaser(context: AudioContext); X.PitchShifter(context: AudioContext, size: BufferSize); X.Reverb(context: AudioContext); X.Ringmodulator(context: AudioContext); X.Stereo(context: AudioContext, size, size: BufferSize); X.Tremolo(context: AudioContext); X.Wah(context: AudioContext);

Demo

The application that uses XSound is in the following URLs.

Now, I'm creating website for Web Audio API. Please refer to the following site for understanding API Documentation.

Playground

You can view overview on YouTube.

Installation

$ npm install --save xsound

Usage

In the case of using CDN,

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xsound@latest/build/xsound.min.js" > </ script >

In the case of using ES Modules for SSR ... etc,

import { XSound, X } from 'xsound' ;

Setup

Use Webpack Dev Server

$ git clone git@github.com:Korilakkuma/XSound.git $ cd XSound $ npm install $ npm run dev $ open http://localhost:8080/playground/

Use Docker

$ git clone git@github.com:Korilakkuma/XSound.git $ cd XSound $ npm install $ npm run watch $ docker-compose up -d --build $ open http://localhost:8080/playground/

API Documentation

Migration to v3

Please refer to API Documentation for details.

Case sensitive

X( 'audio' ).module( 'panner' ).param({ coneinnerangle : 240 }); X( 'audio' ).module( 'panner' ).param({ coneInnerAngle : 240 });

Use plain object if parameters setter

X( 'oscillator' ).get( 0 ).param( 'type' , 'sawtooth' ); X( 'oscillator' ).get( 0 ).param({ type : 'sawtooth' });

if ((type === 'sine' ) || (type === 'square' ) || (type === 'sawtooth' ) || (type === 'triangle' )) { X( 'oscillator' ).get( 0 ).param({ type }); }

License

Released under the MIT license