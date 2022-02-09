openbase logo
xso

xsound

by Tomohiro IKEDA
3.0.0-beta (see all)

XSound gives Web Developers Powerful Audio Features Easily !

Overview

Readme

XSound - Powerful Audio Features Easily ! -

Node.js CI node-current License: MIT npm jsDelivr

Overview

XSound gives Web Developers Powerful Audio Features Easily !
In concrete, XSound is useful to implement the following features.

  • Create Sound
  • Play the One-Shot Audio
  • Play the Audio
  • Play the Media
  • Streaming (by WebRTC)
  • MIDI (by Web MIDI API)
  • MML (Music Macro Language)
  • Effectors (Compressor / Wah / Equalizer / Tremolo / Phaser / Chorus / Delay / Reverb ... etc)
  • Visualization (Overview in Time Domain / Time Domain / Spectrum)
  • Multi-Track Recording (Create WAVE file)
  • Session (by WebSocket)
  • Audio Streaming
  • Visual Audio Sprite

XSound don't depend on other libraries or frameworks (For example, jQuery, React).

Supported Browsers

Supported Browsers are Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera and Safari ## Getting Started

In the case of using as full stack (For example, use oscillator) ...

X('oscillator').setup([true, true, false, false]).ready().start([440, 880]);

or, in the case of using as module base (For example, use chorus effector) ...

// The instance of `AudioContext`
const context = X.get();

// Create the instance of `Chorus` that is defined by XSound
const chorus = new X.Chorus(context);

const oscillator = context.createOscillator();

// The instance that is defined by XSound has connectors for input and output
oscillator.connect(chorus.INPUT);
chorus.OUTPUT.connect(context.destination);

// Set parameters for chorus
chorus.param({
  time : 0.025,
  depth: 0.5,
  rate : 2.5,
  mix  : 0.5
});

// Activate
chorus.activate();

oscillator.start(0);

XSound enable to using the following classes (Refer to API Documentation for details).

// These type aliases are defined by XSound
type BufferSize = 0 | 256 | 512 | 1024 | 2048 | 4096 | 8192 | 16384;
type RecordType = 1 | 2;  // Monaural | Stereo

X.Analyser(context: AudioContext);
X.Recorder(context: AudioContext, bufferSize: BufferSize, numberOfInputs: RecordType, numberOfOutputs: RecordType);
X.Session(context: AudioContext);

// Effectors
X.Autopanner(context: AudioContext);
X.Chorus(context: AudioContext);
X.Compressor(context: AudioContext);
X.Delay(context: AudioContext);
X.Distortion(context: AudioContext);
X.Equalizer(context: AudioContext);
X.Filter(context: AudioContext);
X.Flanger(context: AudioContext);
X.Listener(context: AudioContext);
X.Panner(context: AudioContext);
X.Phaser(context: AudioContext);
X.PitchShifter(context: AudioContext, size: BufferSize);
X.Reverb(context: AudioContext);
X.Ringmodulator(context: AudioContext);
X.Stereo(context: AudioContext, size, size: BufferSize);
X.Tremolo(context: AudioContext);
X.Wah(context: AudioContext);

Demo

The application that uses XSound is in the following URLs.

Now, I'm creating website for Web Audio API. Please refer to the following site for understanding API Documentation.

Playground

You can view overview on YouTube.

Playground

Installation

$ npm install --save xsound

Usage

In the case of using CDN,

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xsound@latest/build/xsound.min.js"></script>

In the case of using ES Modules for SSR ... etc,

import { XSound, X } from 'xsound';

Setup

Use Webpack Dev Server

$ git clone git@github.com:Korilakkuma/XSound.git
$ cd XSound
$ npm install
$ npm run dev
$ open http://localhost:8080/playground/

Use Docker

$ git clone git@github.com:Korilakkuma/XSound.git
$ cd XSound
$ npm install
$ npm run watch
$ docker-compose up -d --build
$ open http://localhost:8080/playground/

API Documentation

Migration to v3

Please refer to API Documentation for details.

Case sensitive

// Bad (v2 or earlier)
X('audio').module('panner').param({ coneinnerangle: 240 });

// Good (v3)
X('audio').module('panner').param({ coneInnerAngle: 240 });

Use plain object if parameters setter

// Bad (v2 or earlier)
X('oscillator').get(0).param('type', 'sawtooth');

// Good (v3)
X('oscillator').get(0).param({ type: 'sawtooth' });

Validate parameters on the application side

if ((type === 'sine') || (type === 'square') || (type === 'sawtooth') || (type === 'triangle')) {
  X('oscillator').get(0).param({ type });
}

Pickups

License

Released under the MIT license

