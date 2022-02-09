XSound gives Web Developers Powerful Audio Features Easily !
In concrete, XSound is useful to implement the following features.
XSound don't depend on other libraries or frameworks (For example, jQuery, React).
In the case of using as full stack (For example, use oscillator) ...
X('oscillator').setup([true, true, false, false]).ready().start([440, 880]);
or, in the case of using as module base (For example, use chorus effector) ...
// The instance of `AudioContext`
const context = X.get();
// Create the instance of `Chorus` that is defined by XSound
const chorus = new X.Chorus(context);
const oscillator = context.createOscillator();
// The instance that is defined by XSound has connectors for input and output
oscillator.connect(chorus.INPUT);
chorus.OUTPUT.connect(context.destination);
// Set parameters for chorus
chorus.param({
time : 0.025,
depth: 0.5,
rate : 2.5,
mix : 0.5
});
// Activate
chorus.activate();
oscillator.start(0);
XSound enable to using the following classes (Refer to API Documentation for details).
// These type aliases are defined by XSound
type BufferSize = 0 | 256 | 512 | 1024 | 2048 | 4096 | 8192 | 16384;
type RecordType = 1 | 2; // Monaural | Stereo
X.Analyser(context: AudioContext);
X.Recorder(context: AudioContext, bufferSize: BufferSize, numberOfInputs: RecordType, numberOfOutputs: RecordType);
X.Session(context: AudioContext);
// Effectors
X.Autopanner(context: AudioContext);
X.Chorus(context: AudioContext);
X.Compressor(context: AudioContext);
X.Delay(context: AudioContext);
X.Distortion(context: AudioContext);
X.Equalizer(context: AudioContext);
X.Filter(context: AudioContext);
X.Flanger(context: AudioContext);
X.Listener(context: AudioContext);
X.Panner(context: AudioContext);
X.Phaser(context: AudioContext);
X.PitchShifter(context: AudioContext, size: BufferSize);
X.Reverb(context: AudioContext);
X.Ringmodulator(context: AudioContext);
X.Stereo(context: AudioContext, size, size: BufferSize);
X.Tremolo(context: AudioContext);
X.Wah(context: AudioContext);
The application that uses XSound is in the following URLs.
Now, I'm creating website for Web Audio API. Please refer to the following site for understanding API Documentation.
You can view overview on YouTube.
$ npm install --save xsound
In the case of using CDN,
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xsound@latest/build/xsound.min.js"></script>
In the case of using ES Modules for SSR ... etc,
import { XSound, X } from 'xsound';
$ git clone git@github.com:Korilakkuma/XSound.git
$ cd XSound
$ npm install
$ npm run dev
$ open http://localhost:8080/playground/
$ git clone git@github.com:Korilakkuma/XSound.git
$ cd XSound
$ npm install
$ npm run watch
$ docker-compose up -d --build
$ open http://localhost:8080/playground/
Please refer to API Documentation for details.
// Bad (v2 or earlier)
X('audio').module('panner').param({ coneinnerangle: 240 });
// Good (v3)
X('audio').module('panner').param({ coneInnerAngle: 240 });
// Bad (v2 or earlier)
X('oscillator').get(0).param('type', 'sawtooth');
// Good (v3)
X('oscillator').get(0).param({ type: 'sawtooth' });
if ((type === 'sine') || (type === 'square') || (type === 'sawtooth') || (type === 'triangle')) {
X('oscillator').get(0).param({ type });
}
XSound is a batteries-included library for everything audio. From basic management and loading through streaming, effects, ending with visualizations and recording, this libraries provides almost everything! It also has nice, semi-chainable API with solid documentation.
Released under the MIT license