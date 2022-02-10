A JavaScript/TypeScript library for interacting with the XRP Ledger

This is the recommended library for integrating a JavaScript/TypeScript app with the XRP Ledger, especially if you intend to use advanced functionality such as IOUs, payment paths, the decentralized exchange, account settings, payment channels, escrows, multi-signing, and more.

See the full reference documentation for all classes, methods, and utilities.

What is xrpl.js used for? The applications on the list linked above use xrpl.js . Open a PR to add your app or project to the list!

Features

Works in Node.js and in web browsers

Helpers for creating requests and parsing responses for the XRP Ledger APIs

Listen to events on the XRP Ledger (transactions, ledger, validations, etc.)

Sign and submit transactions to the XRP Ledger

Type definitions for TypeScript

Requirements

Node.js v14 is recommended. We also support v12 and v16. Other versions may work but are not frequently tested.

Getting Started

In an existing project (with package.json ), install xrpl.js :

$ npm install

Or with yarn :

$ yarn add xrpl

Example usage:

const xrpl = require ( "xrpl" ) async function main ( ) { const client = new xrpl.Client( "wss://s.altnet.rippletest.net:51233" ) await client.connect() const response = await client.request({ "command" : "account_info" , "account" : "rPT1Sjq2YGrBMTttX4GZHjKu9dyfzbpAYe" , "ledger_index" : "validated" }) console .log(response) client.disconnect() } main()

For more examples, see the documentation.

Using xrpl.js with React Native

If you want to use xrpl.js with React Native you will need to install shims for core NodeJS modules. To help with this you can use a module like rn-nodeify.

Install dependencies (you can use yarn as well): npm install react-native-crypto npm install xrpl install peer deps npm install react-native-randombytes install latest rn-nodeify npm install rn-nodeify@latest --dev After that, run the following command: install node core shims and recursively hack package.json files in ./node_modules to add/update the "browser" / "react-native" field with relevant mappings ./node_modules/.bin/rn-nodeify --hack --install Enable crypto : rn-nodeify will create a shim.js file in the project root directory. Open it and uncomment the line that requires the crypto module: require ( 'crypto' ) Import shim in your project (it must be the first line): import './shim' ...

Using xrpl.js with Deno

Until official support for Deno is added, you can use the following work-around to use xrpl.js with Deno:

import xrpl from 'https://dev.jspm.io/npm:xrpl' ; ( async ( ) => { const api = new (xrpl as any).Client( 'wss://s.altnet.rippletest.net:51233' ); const address = 'rH8NxV12EuV...khfJ5uw9kT' ; api.connect().then( () => { api.getBalances(address).then( ( balances: any ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(balances, null , 2 )); }); }); })();

Documentation

Mailing Lists

We have a low-traffic mailing list for announcements of new xrpl.js releases. (About 1 email per week)

If you're using the XRP Ledger in production, you should run a rippled server and subscribe to the ripple-server mailing list as well.

More Information