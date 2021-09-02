DEPRECATED Use dataverse-webapi Instead

A Dynamics 365 Web Api TypeScript module for use in web resources or external web apps in the browser or node.

All requests return Promises. To support Internet Explorer, be sure to include a promise polyfill when deploying to CRM.

Requires Dynamics CRM 2016 Online/On-Prem or later

Installation

Node

npm install xrm-webapi

Usage

Browser

import { parseGuid, retrieve, WebApiConfig } from "xrm-webapi" ; const config = new WebApiConfig( "8.2" ); const account = await retrieve(config, "accounts" , parseGuid( "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" ), "$select=name" ); console .log(account.name);

Node

import { parseGuid, retrieve, WebApiConfig } from "xrm-webapi/dist/xrm-webapi-node" ; const config = new WebApiConfig( "8.2" , tokenFromAdal, 'https://org.crm.dynamics.com' ); const account = await retrieve(config, "accounts" , parseGuid( "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" ), "$select=name" ); console .log(account.name);

Angular

For use in Angular applications, I'd first recommend using their built in HttpClient. Besides batch operations, most D365 Web Api requests are pretty simple to construct. If you do want to use this library, the usage is the same as the browser usage:

import { parseGuid, retrieveNode, WebApiConfig } from "xrm-webapi" ; const config = new WebApiConfig( "8.2" , tokenFromAdal, 'https://org.crm.dynamics.com' ); const account = await retrieve(config, "accounts" , parseGuid( "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" ), "$select=name" ); console .log(account.name);

Supported methods

Samples

